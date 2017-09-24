High School Football Player Profile: Dylan Vincent, Olean

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher brings you a high school football player profile on Dylan Vincent who plays varsity football for Olean High School:

Birth date: February 8, 2000

Class: 2018

Family: Father – Troy, Mother – Tara, Sisters – Holly & Laney, Brother – Aaron

Football Background: Since 3rd grade

Positions: Running Back/Linebacker

Nickname: Vinny

Favorite NFL Player: Luke Kuechly

Likes: Baseball

Dislikes: English Class

Favorite Movie: Focus

Favorite TV Show: Arrow

Favorite Entertainer: Will Smith

Favorite Song: We Takin’ Over by DJ Khaled

Best Friend: Garrett Boldt

Favorite Subject: Math

Goal in Life: Attend college and play college football or baseball.

Career Highlights: Going undefeated last year

Awards/Honors: Big 30 Defense last year, Class B South First Team, 2016 All-WNY Football Team Utility Player honorable mentions, Section VI Character Award

1. How many years have you played football?

I have played for 9 years.

2. What will be your workout and conditioning program during the off season?

Wrestle, Baseball, and gym membership

3. What are your goals for this season?

Win the division

4. Which teammate has the best voice?

Mourece Gayton

5. Which teammate is the funniest?

Me

6. What has been your best moment playing sports?

Winning

7. Who is your favorite professional football player?

Luke Kuechly

8. What is your favorite food?

Steak

9. What are your expectations this season?

Win the division

10. What is your nickname?

Vinny

11. What drives you?

Wanting to play a sport in college.

Back to Coaches and Players

© 2017 WGRZ-TV