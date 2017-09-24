High School Football Player Profile: Dylan Vincent, Olean

Dick Gallagher brings you a high school football player profile on Dylan Vincent who plays varsity football for Olean High School:
Birth date: February 8, 2000
Class: 2018
Family: Father – Troy, Mother – Tara, Sisters – Holly & Laney, Brother – Aaron
Football Background: Since 3rd grade
Positions: Running Back/Linebacker
Nickname: Vinny
Favorite NFL Player: Luke Kuechly
Likes: Baseball
Dislikes: English Class
Favorite Movie: Focus
Favorite TV Show: Arrow
Favorite Entertainer: Will Smith
Favorite Song: We Takin’ Over by DJ Khaled
Best Friend: Garrett Boldt
Favorite Subject: Math
Goal in Life: Attend college and play college football or baseball.
Career Highlights: Going undefeated last year
Awards/Honors: Big 30 Defense last year, Class B South First Team, 2016 All-WNY Football Team Utility Player honorable mentions, Section VI Character Award
1. How many years have you played football?
I have played for 9 years.
2. What will be your workout and conditioning program during the off season?
Wrestle, Baseball, and gym membership
3. What are your goals for this season?
Win the division
4. Which teammate has the best voice?
Mourece Gayton
5. Which teammate is the funniest?
Me
6. What has been your best moment playing sports?
Winning
7. Who is your favorite professional football player?
Luke Kuechly
8. What is your favorite food?
Steak
9. What are your expectations this season?
Win the division
10. What is your nickname?
Vinny
11. What drives you?
Wanting to play a sport in college.
