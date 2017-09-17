High School Football Outstanding Perfomances Week 3

HSS8 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for some outstanding performances after week 3:

Brendan Gawel, Starpoint JR, scored 3 touchdowns in the Spartans’ win over the Jacks.

Tom Cecere, Grand Island SR RB, rushed for 213 yards and scored 3 touchdowns to lead the Vikings past Niagara Wheatfield.

Brandon Orr, Akron JR QB, passed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns to spark the Tigers win over Wilson.

Chad Biersbach, Depew SR WR caught 8 passes for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns and also recorded 6 tackles and recovered a fumble to lead the Wildcats over Springville.

Ugene Harrison, Albion JR, rushed for 174 yards, 2 touchdowns, and recorded 12 tackles to spark the Purple Eagles past Fredonia.

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster SR LB, recorded 9 tackles and scored 2 touchdowns in the Legens dominating victor over the Quakers. The SR also blocked a field goal.

Ben Damiani, Lancaster SR LB, recorded 9 tackles including 3 for losses, blocked a field goal, and returned an intercepted pass 30 yards for a touchdown in the Legends win over Orchard Park.

Matt Myers, West Seneca West SR QB, rushed for 124 yards, 2 touchdowns, and passed for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Indians’ win over Iroquois.

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home JR QB, passed for 3 touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers come from behind victory over the Blue Devils.

Semaj Clemons, Bennett JR RB, rushed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Lockport.

Nathan Murdie, Kenmore West JR QB, passed for 4 touchdowns and scored a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over Amherst.

Tanner Ramsey, CSP SR RB, rushed for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns in their victory over Randolph/Frewsburg.

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West sophomore LB, recorded 12 tackles in the Indians’ win over the Chiefs.

Kyle Shuttlesworth, Hamburg SR RB/LB, rushed for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns and recorded 10 tackles to spark the Tigers to a win over Wilson.

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s JR QB, passed for 93 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Marauders’ loss to Aquinas.

D’Jae, St. Mary’s sophomore RB, rushed for 243 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Lancers’ win over Bishop Kearney.

Latrell London, South Park SR QB, passed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns to spark the Bears’ victory over Eden/North Collins.

Scott Becht, Williamsville North JR LB, recorded 12 tackles in the Spartans’ win over Niagara Falls.

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill JR RB, rushed for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Golden Eagles’ win over University Prep.



CJ Ozolins, St. Mary’s sophomore LB, recorded 12 tackles and recovered 2 fumbles in the Lancers’ win over Bishop Kearney.

