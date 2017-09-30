High School Football News and Notes: Week 5

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Stats Through Week 4

Matt Myers, West Seneca SR QB, has passed for 807 yards, 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 274 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Indians this season.

Josh Foster, Williamsville South SR QB, has passed for 907 yards, 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Billies.

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR QB has passed for 563 yards and 9 touchdowns while rushing for 38 yards and 1 touchdown for the Vikings.

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill JR RB, has rushed for 562 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Golden Eagles this season.

Zane Johnson, Grand Island SR WR, has caught 17 passed for 316 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga JR QB, has passed for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 323 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

Tommy Zolnowski, Cheektowaga SR WR has caught 14 passes for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga, has recorded 42 tackles and 1 sack for the Warriors.

Brandon Gross, Newfane SR QB, has passed for 280 yards, 3 touchdowns, and rushed for 491 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Connor Desideio, Maryvale sophomore QB, has thrown for 643 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Nick Costanzo, Maryvale SR LB, has recorded 46 tackles, 1 sack, and 3 TFL.

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s JR QB, has rushed for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns and passed for 257 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR QB, has rushed for 457 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Legends.

Max Giordano, Lancaster SR WR, has caught 19 passes for 299 yards this season.

Joe Andreesen, Lancaster SR LB, has recorded 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 7 tackles for loss.

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South JR DE, has recorded 35 tackles, 13 for loss, and 8 sacks for the Billies this season. He has also rushed for 397 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer JR LB/LB, has rushed for 225 yards, 3 touchdowns, 88 yards receiving, 1 touchdown, 67 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 1 interception.

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park JR QB, has passed for 708 yards, 7 touchdowns, and has also rushed for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park SR OL/DL, has recorded 40 tackles, 7 for losses, 5.5 sacks and recovered a fumble.

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna, has recorded 30 tackles and rushed for 650 yards and 9 tackles.

Dayquan Anderson, South Park JR WR, has caught 19 passes for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Julian Nixon, Newfane SR RB/LB, has rushed for 602 yards, 7 touchdowns, and recorded 39 tackles and 4 sacks.

Thomas Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama DR DL, has recorded 39 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama JR LB, has recorded 30 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks and intercepted a pass for a touchdown for the Wolfpack this season.

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East SR RB, in 4 games has rushed for 417 yards, 8 touchdowns, 144 yards, 2 touchdowns in receptions, 2 kickoff returns for 111 yards. On defense Jacob has recorded 22 tackles and 3 sacks.

Savon Vansickle, Jamestown FR RB/LB, has rushed for 303 yards, 5 touchdowns, caught 5 passes for 145 yards, 2 touchdowns, and recorded 37 tackles, 9 TFL and 3 sacks for the Red Raiders.

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley JR RB, has rushed for 886 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Macks in 4 games.

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park SR WR, has caught 23 passes for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Quakers.

Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP JR QB, has passed for 621 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Wolfpack this season.

Orchard Park JVs are 4-0 after their 30-0 victory over Williamsville North.

The college football recruiting night for coaches, senior players, and parents will be held Tuesday, December 5th from 6pm until 8:30pm at New Era Field Jim Kelly Club West Entrance on Abbot Road Gate 6. The event is sponsored by the WNY Amateur Football Alliance. The Section VI Football Federation and WNY Football. For further information go to www.wnyamateurfootball.com

Connor Allan, East Aurora alumnus and wide receiver for the College of Wooster, has 6 interceptions for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Scots to a 38-20 win over Wesleyan University.

Niagara Wheatfield will hold their first every Friday Night Football game under the lights when the Falcons host Williamsville North on October 13th at 7pm.

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga JR QB, is a contender for player of the year honors.

Geneseo High School Football season was terminated by the school administration as a result of several players using drugs.

Top Offensive Player: Matt Myers, West Seneca East

Stephen Carlson, Jamestown alumnus and a WR at Princeton in 2 games has 11 receptions for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns. The JR was recipient of the Connolly Cup in 2014.

Mike Masters, Vinny Wesalek, and Casey Kacz are the 3 amigos who excel in the success of Cross Training Athletics.

Key League Games Week 6 and 7

Class AA

Lancaster at Jamestown

Jamestown at Orchard Park

Niagara Wheatfield at Clarence

Class A

South Park at West Seneca East

Williamsville South at Starpoint

Sweet Home at Williamsville South

West Seneca East at West Seneca West

Class B

Albion at Dunkirk

Medina at Alden

Cheektowaga at Maryvale

Grand Island at Sweet Home

Medina at Albion

Class C

JFK at Cleveland Hill

Falconer/Cassadaga Valley at Southwestern

Class D

CSP at Franklinville/Ellicottville

Msgr Martin Association

St. Joe’s at St. Francis

Top Tackling Machines Through Week 4

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Savon Vansickle, Jamestown

Julian Nixon, Newfane

Nick Costanzo, Maryvale

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Brett Beetow, Lancaster

John W Milks, Kenmore West

Nick Anzalone, Grand Island

David Grant, Cleveland Hill

Zak Trim, Maple Grove

Taige Jones, Maple Grove

Thomas Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Remir Velazquez, Cardinal O’Hara

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Miles Haynes, McKinley

CJ Ozolins, St. Mary’s

Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Top WNY Alumni Playing Collegiate Football

TJ Wheatley, Canisius – Michigan

Qadree Ollison, Canisius – Pittsburgh

Michael Tarbutt, Canisius – Connecticut

Demone Harris, Timon/St. Jude – Buffalo

Jake Dolegala, St. Francis – Central Connecticut

Tommy Doctor, Grand Island – UNC/Charlotte

Jake Fuzak, Williamsville South – Buffalo

Jason Vranic, Niagara Wheatfield – Penn State

Blake Haubeil, Canisius – Ohio State

Isaiah McDuffie, Bennett – Boston College

Cole Burniston, Canisius – Buffalo

Ben Johnson, Orchard Park – Stony Point

Des Nicholas, Canisius – Michigan

Coach of the Year Candidates

Rich Robbins, Canisius

Eric Rupp, Lancaster

Tom Langworthy, Jamestown

Mike Mammoliti, Williamsville North

AL Cavagnaro, Starpoint

Tim Delaney, South Park

Mike Vastola, West Seneca West

Jim Maurino, West Seneca East

Mike Fattra, Cheektowaga

Jeff Bucceri, Maryvale

Mike Sarratori, Dunkirk

Adam Tardif, Lackawanna

Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Ty Harper, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill

Chucj Nagel, Newfane

Rich Lowe, Sweet Home

Kraig Kurzanski, Williamsville South

Top Kickers

Eddie Bianco, Williamsville North

Patrick Cuddihy, Eden/North Collins

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Riley Pastuszynski, Alden

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

Jayden Scholtz, Jamestown

Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake

Lucas Webber, Iroquois

Joe Beatty, Lew-Port

Potential Candidates for League Players of the Year

Offense

Msgr. Martin Association

RJ Brandon, Canisius

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Paul Woods, Canisius

Class AA

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Dylan Casey, Williamsville North

Class A North

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Josh Foster. Williamsville South

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home

Class A South

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Dabeyon Maurino, West Seneca East

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Class B-1

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Class B-2

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk

Class B-3

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

London Smith, Lackawanna

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Class C North

James Bailey, JFK

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Class C South

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Connor Crabtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Class D

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Defense

Msgr. Martin Association

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Keon Howard, St. Joe’s

CJ Ozolins, St. Mary’s

Class AA

Joseph Andreessen, Lancaster

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Brett Beetow, Lancaster

Class A North

Sam Giancola, Sweet Home

Kyle Schreader, Starpoint

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Class A South

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Miles Haynes, McKinley

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Class B-1

Nick Costanzo, Maryvale

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Alekzander Bryant, Cheektowaga

Class B-2

Tywon Wright, Dunkirk

Class B-3

Jakwon Ingram, Lackawanna

Julian Nixon, Newfane

Brandon Windnagle, Alden

Class C North

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Class D

Taige Jones, Maple Grove

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Tom Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Potential Playoff Teams Through Week 5

Class AA: Lancaster, Jamestown, Williamsville South, Hutch-Tech, Clarence, Niagara Wheatfield, Orchard Park, Bennett

Class A South: West Seneca West, South Park, West Seneca East, Iroquois

Class A North: Starpoint, Grand Island, Sweet Home, Williamsville South, Williamsville East

Class B-1: Cheektowaga, Maryvale

Class B-2: Dunkirk, Albion

Class B-3: Lackawanna, Newfane,

Medina, Alden, Olean, Burgard

Class C North: Cleveland Hill, Akron, JFK, Wilson

Class C South: Southwestern/Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Silver Creek/Forestville, Allegany-Limestone

Class D: All 8 teams qualify. Possible matchups include

Portville at Franklinville/Ellicottville

Cattaraugus/LV at Maple Grove

Randolph/Frewsburg at CSP

Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake

