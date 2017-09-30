High School Football News and Notes: Week 5

Stats Through Week 4
Matt Myers, West Seneca SR QB, has passed for 807 yards, 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 274 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Indians this season.
Josh Foster, Williamsville South SR QB, has passed for 907 yards, 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Billies.
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR QB has passed for 563 yards and 9 touchdowns while rushing for 38 yards and 1 touchdown for the Vikings.
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill JR RB, has rushed for 562 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Golden Eagles this season.
Zane Johnson, Grand Island SR WR, has caught 17 passed for 316 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga JR QB, has passed for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 323 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.
Tommy Zolnowski, Cheektowaga SR WR has caught 14 passes for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga, has recorded 42 tackles and 1 sack for the Warriors.
Brandon Gross, Newfane SR QB, has passed for 280 yards, 3 touchdowns, and rushed for 491 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Connor Desideio, Maryvale sophomore QB, has thrown for 643 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Nick Costanzo, Maryvale SR LB, has recorded 46 tackles, 1 sack, and 3 TFL.
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s JR QB, has rushed for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns and passed for 257 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR QB, has rushed for 457 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Legends.
Max Giordano, Lancaster SR WR, has caught 19 passes for 299 yards this season.
Joe Andreesen, Lancaster SR LB, has recorded 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 7 tackles for loss.
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South JR DE, has recorded 35 tackles, 13 for loss, and 8 sacks for the Billies this season. He has also rushed for 397 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer JR LB/LB, has rushed for 225 yards, 3 touchdowns, 88 yards receiving, 1 touchdown, 67 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 1 interception.
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park JR QB, has passed for 708 yards, 7 touchdowns, and has also rushed for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park SR OL/DL, has recorded 40 tackles, 7 for losses, 5.5 sacks and recovered a fumble.
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna, has recorded 30 tackles and rushed for 650 yards and 9 tackles.
Dayquan Anderson, South Park JR WR, has caught 19 passes for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Julian Nixon, Newfane SR RB/LB, has rushed for 602 yards, 7 touchdowns, and recorded 39 tackles and 4 sacks.
Thomas Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama DR DL, has recorded 39 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama JR LB, has recorded 30 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks and intercepted a pass for a touchdown for the Wolfpack this season.
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East SR RB, in 4 games has rushed for 417 yards, 8 touchdowns, 144 yards, 2 touchdowns in receptions, 2 kickoff returns for 111 yards. On defense Jacob has recorded 22 tackles and 3 sacks.
Savon Vansickle, Jamestown FR RB/LB, has rushed for 303 yards, 5 touchdowns, caught 5 passes for 145 yards, 2 touchdowns, and recorded 37 tackles, 9 TFL and 3 sacks for the Red Raiders.
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley JR RB, has rushed for 886 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Macks in 4 games.
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park SR WR, has caught 23 passes for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Quakers.
Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP JR QB, has passed for 621 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Wolfpack this season.
Orchard Park JVs are 4-0 after their 30-0 victory over Williamsville North.
The college football recruiting night for coaches, senior players, and parents will be held Tuesday, December 5th from 6pm until 8:30pm at New Era Field Jim Kelly Club West Entrance on Abbot Road Gate 6. The event is sponsored by the WNY Amateur Football Alliance. The Section VI Football Federation and WNY Football. For further information go to www.wnyamateurfootball.com
Connor Allan, East Aurora alumnus and wide receiver for the College of Wooster, has 6 interceptions for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Scots to a 38-20 win over Wesleyan University.
Niagara Wheatfield will hold their first every Friday Night Football game under the lights when the Falcons host Williamsville North on October 13th at 7pm.
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga JR QB, is a contender for player of the year honors.
Geneseo High School Football season was terminated by the school administration as a result of several players using drugs.
Top Offensive Player: Matt Myers, West Seneca East
Stephen Carlson, Jamestown alumnus and a WR at Princeton in 2 games has 11 receptions for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns. The JR was recipient of the Connolly Cup in 2014.
Mike Masters, Vinny Wesalek, and Casey Kacz are the 3 amigos who excel in the success of Cross Training Athletics.
Key League Games Week 6 and 7
Class AA
Lancaster at Jamestown
Jamestown at Orchard Park
Niagara Wheatfield at Clarence
Class A
South Park at West Seneca East
Williamsville South at Starpoint
Sweet Home at Williamsville South
West Seneca East at West Seneca West
Class B
Albion at Dunkirk
Medina at Alden
Cheektowaga at Maryvale
Grand Island at Sweet Home
Medina at Albion
Class C
JFK at Cleveland Hill
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley at Southwestern
Class D
CSP at Franklinville/Ellicottville
Msgr Martin Association
St. Joe’s at St. Francis
Top Tackling Machines Through Week 4
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Savon Vansickle, Jamestown
Julian Nixon, Newfane
Nick Costanzo, Maryvale
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga
Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Brett Beetow, Lancaster
John W Milks, Kenmore West
Nick Anzalone, Grand Island
David Grant, Cleveland Hill
Zak Trim, Maple Grove
Taige Jones, Maple Grove
Thomas Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Remir Velazquez, Cardinal O’Hara
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Miles Haynes, McKinley
CJ Ozolins, St. Mary’s
Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Mike Glinski, West Seneca West
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Top WNY Alumni Playing Collegiate Football
TJ Wheatley, Canisius – Michigan
Qadree Ollison, Canisius – Pittsburgh
Michael Tarbutt, Canisius – Connecticut
Demone Harris, Timon/St. Jude – Buffalo
Jake Dolegala, St. Francis – Central Connecticut
Tommy Doctor, Grand Island – UNC/Charlotte
Jake Fuzak, Williamsville South – Buffalo
Jason Vranic, Niagara Wheatfield – Penn State
Blake Haubeil, Canisius – Ohio State
Isaiah McDuffie, Bennett – Boston College
Cole Burniston, Canisius – Buffalo
Ben Johnson, Orchard Park – Stony Point
Des Nicholas, Canisius – Michigan
Coach of the Year Candidates
Rich Robbins, Canisius
Eric Rupp, Lancaster
Tom Langworthy, Jamestown
Mike Mammoliti, Williamsville North
AL Cavagnaro, Starpoint
Tim Delaney, South Park
Mike Vastola, West Seneca West
Jim Maurino, West Seneca East
Mike Fattra, Cheektowaga
Jeff Bucceri, Maryvale
Mike Sarratori, Dunkirk
Adam Tardif, Lackawanna
Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Ty Harper, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill
Chucj Nagel, Newfane
Rich Lowe, Sweet Home
Kraig Kurzanski, Williamsville South
Top Kickers
Eddie Bianco, Williamsville North
Patrick Cuddihy, Eden/North Collins
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Riley Pastuszynski, Alden
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park
Jayden Scholtz, Jamestown
Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake
Lucas Webber, Iroquois
Joe Beatty, Lew-Port
Potential Candidates for League Players of the Year
Offense
Msgr. Martin Association
RJ Brandon, Canisius
Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Paul Woods, Canisius
Class AA
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
Dylan Casey, Williamsville North
Class A North
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Josh Foster. Williamsville South
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home
Class A South
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Dabeyon Maurino, West Seneca East
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Class B-1
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Class B-2
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk
Class B-3
Brandon Gross, Newfane
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
London Smith, Lackawanna
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Class C North
James Bailey, JFK
Steven Frerichs, Wilson
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Class C South
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Connor Crabtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer
Class D
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Defense
Msgr. Martin Association
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Keon Howard, St. Joe’s
CJ Ozolins, St. Mary’s
Class AA
Joseph Andreessen, Lancaster
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech
Scott Becht, Williamsville North
Brett Beetow, Lancaster
Class A North
Sam Giancola, Sweet Home
Kyle Schreader, Starpoint
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Class A South
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Miles Haynes, McKinley
Mike Glinski, West Seneca West
Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois
Class B-1
Nick Costanzo, Maryvale
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Alekzander Bryant, Cheektowaga
Class B-2
Tywon Wright, Dunkirk
Class B-3
Jakwon Ingram, Lackawanna
Julian Nixon, Newfane
Brandon Windnagle, Alden
Class C North
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Class D
Taige Jones, Maple Grove
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Tom Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Potential Playoff Teams Through Week 5
Class AA: Lancaster, Jamestown, Williamsville South, Hutch-Tech, Clarence, Niagara Wheatfield, Orchard Park, Bennett
Class A South: West Seneca West, South Park, West Seneca East, Iroquois
Class A North: Starpoint, Grand Island, Sweet Home, Williamsville South, Williamsville East
Class B-1: Cheektowaga, Maryvale
Class B-2: Dunkirk, Albion
Class B-3: Lackawanna, Newfane,
Medina, Alden, Olean, Burgard
Class C North: Cleveland Hill, Akron, JFK, Wilson
Class C South: Southwestern/Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Silver Creek/Forestville, Allegany-Limestone
Class D: All 8 teams qualify. Possible matchups include
Portville at Franklinville/Ellicottville
Cattaraugus/LV at Maple Grove
Randolph/Frewsburg at CSP
Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake
