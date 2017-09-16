High School Football News and Notes: Week 3

HSS8 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher gives you his news and notes for week 3 of the high school football season:

Prediction Playoff Teams:

Class A South: West Seneca West, West Seneca East, South Park, McKinley

Class A North: Sweet Home, Starpoint, Williamsville South, Grand Island

Class D: All 8 teams in the league qualify.

Class C South: Southwestern, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, Allegany-Limestone, Gowanda/Pine Valley

Class C North: Cleveland Hill, JFK, Wilson, Akron

Class B: Cheektowaga, Maryvale, Albion, Olean, Dunkirk, Medina, Lackawanna, Alden

Class AA: Lancaster, Orchard Park, Williamsville North, Jamestown, Bennett, Clarence, Niagara Wheatfield, Hutch-Tech

Jamestown plays 4 consecutive home games starting with week 3. The Red Raiders have a new turf at Strider Field.

Timon/St. Jude has 24 on their roster. Class breakdown:

Seniors: 7

Juniors: 2

Sophomore: 9

Freshmen: 5

Nicholas has 28 on their roster. Class breakdown:

Seniors: 5

Juniors: 8

Sophomores: 10

Freshmen: 5

Timon/St. Jude assistant coaches include:

Rich Brodnicki, Defensive Coordinator

T.J. Scamurra, Offensive Coordinator

Kyle Briggs, WR/DB

Tom Gioia, Special Teams

Tom Gioia Jr., Special Teams

Sean Mulhern, Defensive Line

Anthony Scamurra, Offensive Assistant

Charlie Gioia, Operations

In the first 2 games for Canisius, Joe Jamison has 18 tackles, 2 sacks. Keenan Ollison has recorded 20 tackles, 1 sack and Raymond Miranda has 18 tackles and 1 sack.

Game that should have been scheduled this season was Canisius or St. Joe’s playing Lancaster.

Cardiac Panthers: Sweet Home has overcome deficits in each of their 3 games.

Franklinville/Ellicottville defeat of Maple Grove was their first Section VI loss in 4 years.

Transfer: J Aivon Martin from McKinley to Sweet Home

After 2 games, these are the players that lead in tackles:

Keenan Ollison – 20

Joe Jamison – 18

Joel Nicholas – 18

Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home Junior, recorded 5 sacks against Cheektowaga and has a 99 GPA.

Top Announcer: Mark Favata, Lancaster

Best Kick Returners:

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Issiah Velez, Dunkirk

John McCabe, Hamburg

Christian Snell, Alden

Nico Haney, Lockport

Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Eric Johnson, Sweet Home

Roland McCarthy, St. Joe’s

Kenyatta Huston, Canisius

Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg

Michael Allender, Lew-Port

Tyler Eganski, Jamestown

Brendan Gawel, Starpoint

Ryan Dietz, Orchard Park

For week 3, Brendan Gawel, Starpoint JR RB, is the Jim Kelly offensive underclassmen player of the week while Mike Ziegler, Niagara Wheatfield JR DB is the defensive player.

Schools which do not forward game and season stats include: Cardinal O’Hara, Timon/St. Jude, Niagara Falls, Hutch-Tech, Bennett, Williamsville East, Kenmore East, East Aurora/Holland, Lewiston Porter, Tonawanda, Roy Hart/Barker, Silver Creek, Eden/NC, Salamanca, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, Chautauqua Lake, Portville, Randolph/Frewsburg, Cattaraugus/LV. If you want to have a player considered for recognition, make sure your coaches are sending game and season stats.

Top Program: Lancaster. No one is close to matching what the Legends produce and for only 5 dollars a copy.



Congratulations to Newfane’s head coach who was selected Buffalo Bills/AdPro Sports Coach of the Week for Week 2.

Back to Week 3

© 2017 WGRZ-TV