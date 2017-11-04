High School Football Media Day Notes

The following players were asked to describe in on word the ability to play for the championship at New Era Field. Their response follows:
South Park
Devonte Fountain – Dedication
Donte Ridgeway – Hard Work
Deabeyon Humphrey – Determination
Latrell London – Speed
Jeremiah Sanders – Fun
Maryvale
Nick Costanzo – Surreal
Ray Blackwell – Opportunity
Riley Sawning – Magnificent
Dylan Casey – Nifty
Colby Taggart – Unreal
Williamsville North
Vinny Catanzaro – Fantastic
Ivan Chemmegne – Marvelous
Nicholas Hutson - Exciting
Scott Becht – Surreal
Cameron Walter – Amazing
Lancaster
Ryan Mansell – Amazing
Ben Damiani – Breathtaking
Joe Andreessen – Astonishing
Brett Beetow – Awe-inspiring
Max Giordano – Enjoyable
Cleveland Hill
Sam Arrington – Fantastic
Aaron Wahler – Sensational
Brett Kochanski – Breathtaking
James Purpura – Remarkable
Manny Al-Hemyari – Amazing
West Seneca West
Matt Meyers – Blessed
Vinny Draper – Critical
Brad Claycomb – Historical
Jesse Broad – Brotherhood
Juston Johnson – Proud
The Buffalo Bills are putting in high school goal posts for the sectional championship this weekend. There is a huge difference and the Bills are to be congratulated for making it happen. NFL and NCAA goal posts are 18ft 6 inches wide. High school goal posts are 23 ft 4 inches. Difference of 4ft 8 inches.
Players with Best Personality at Media Day
Lancaster – Ryan Mansell
Williamsville North – Vinny Catanzaro
South Park – Donte Ridgeway
West Seneca West – Juston Johnson
Cheektowaga – Tariq Whitaker
Maryvale – Nick Costanzo
Cleveland Hill – James Purpura
Southwestern – Cole Snyder
Maple Grove – Alex Card
Franklinville/Ellicottville – Dakota Olsen
