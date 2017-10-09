High School Football Honor Roll - Week 6

Congratulations to these high school football players for making the "honor roll" after week 6:
100 Yards Rushing
William Braswell, Medina – 205 yards
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 157 yards
CJ Perillo, Iroquois – 141 yards
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 164 yards
Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda – 170 yards
David Perkins, Orchard Park – 120 yards
Nathan Murdie, Kenmore East – 110 yards
Rocco Oliverio, Randolph/Frewsburg – 114 yards
Jack Putney, Clarence – 126 yards
Wake Kless, Pioneer – 102 yards
Caleb Riordan, Pioneer – 102 yards
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster – 107 yards
Christian Snell, Alden – 197 yards
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 133 yards
Brandon Gross, Newfane – 158 yards
Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 145 yards
Jayden Lofton, St. Joe’s – 137 yards
200 Yards Rushing
Jacob Sarow, Akron – 211 yards
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna - 209 yards
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk - 219 yards
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 212 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Brian Burns, Southwestern
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Jon Stevens, Clarence
Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Joel Nicholas, Canisius
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Willie McDougal, Niagara Falls
4 TDs
Dylan Vincent, Olean
5 TDs
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
Passing Yardage
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 210 yards
Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 197 yards
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 197 yards
Jack Putney, Clarence – 186 yards
Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 208 yards
James Bailey, JFK – 199 yards
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 191 yards
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 169 yards
Cam Sionko, Grand Island – 172 yards
Brandon Orr, Akron – 122 yards
Jake Nusall, Williamsville North – 120 yards
CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara – 67 yards
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 118 yards
Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 132 yards
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 160 yards
Connor Crabtree, CV/Falconer – 138 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 3
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 4
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 3
Steven Frerichs, Wilson – 4
Joe Pagano, Depew – 3
Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 3
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 3
Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 4
Rhett Stauffer, North Tonawanda – 2
Jack Putney, Clarence – 3
James Bailey, JFK – 2
CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara – 4
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East – 2
Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 3
Jake Nusall, Williamsville North – 2
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 3
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 2
Jordan Parks, Niagra Wheatfield – 2
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 2
Receptions
Chad Biersbach, Depew – 7
Jon Stevens, Clarence – 6
Jesse Broad, West Seneca West – 7
Max Giordano, Lancaster – 5
Alex Card, Southwestern – 4
Paul Woods, Canisius – 5
Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 3
Receiving Yardage
Max Giordano, Lancaster – 144 yards
Jess Broad, West Seneca West – 107 yards
Jon Stevens, Clarence – 132 yards
Alex Card, Southwestern – 210 yards
Alex Card, South Park – 99 yards
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 126 yards
Paul Woods, Canisius – 86 yards
Chad Biersbach, Depew – 82 yards
Jared Maurino, West Seneca East – 120 yards
Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 80 yards
Zach Fischer, Maple Grove – 86 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 2
Jon Stevens, Clarence – 3
Dante Direnzo, Depew – 2
Alex Card, Southwestern – 2
Brandon Brown, South Park – 2
Max Giordano, Lancaster – 2
Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 2
Jermaine Haynes Jr, Cardinal O’Hara – 2
Zach Fischer, Maple Grove – 2
Jared Maurino, West Seneca East – 2
Field Goals
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park – 28 yards
