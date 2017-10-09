High School Football Honor Roll - Week 6

Congratulations to these high school football players for making the "honor roll" after week 6:

100 Yards Rushing

William Braswell, Medina – 205 yards

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 157 yards

CJ Perillo, Iroquois – 141 yards

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 164 yards

Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda – 170 yards

David Perkins, Orchard Park – 120 yards

Nathan Murdie, Kenmore East – 110 yards

Rocco Oliverio, Randolph/Frewsburg – 114 yards

Jack Putney, Clarence – 126 yards

Wake Kless, Pioneer – 102 yards

Caleb Riordan, Pioneer – 102 yards

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster – 107 yards

Christian Snell, Alden – 197 yards

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 133 yards

Brandon Gross, Newfane – 158 yards

Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 145 yards

Jayden Lofton, St. Joe’s – 137 yards

200 Yards Rushing

Jacob Sarow, Akron – 211 yards

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna - 209 yards

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk - 219 yards

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 212 yards

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Brian Burns, Southwestern

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Joel Nicholas, Canisius

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Willie McDougal, Niagara Falls

4 TDs

Dylan Vincent, Olean

5 TDs

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Passing Yardage

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 210 yards

Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 197 yards

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 197 yards

Jack Putney, Clarence – 186 yards

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 208 yards

James Bailey, JFK – 199 yards

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 191 yards

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 169 yards

Cam Sionko, Grand Island – 172 yards

Brandon Orr, Akron – 122 yards

Jake Nusall, Williamsville North – 120 yards

CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara – 67 yards

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 118 yards

Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 132 yards

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 160 yards

Connor Crabtree, CV/Falconer – 138 yards

Passing Touchdowns

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 3

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 4

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 3

Steven Frerichs, Wilson – 4

Joe Pagano, Depew – 3

Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 3

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 3

Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 4

Rhett Stauffer, North Tonawanda – 2

Jack Putney, Clarence – 3

James Bailey, JFK – 2

CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara – 4

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East – 2

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 3

Jake Nusall, Williamsville North – 2

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 3

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 2

Jordan Parks, Niagra Wheatfield – 2

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 2

Receptions

Chad Biersbach, Depew – 7

Jon Stevens, Clarence – 6

Jesse Broad, West Seneca West – 7

Max Giordano, Lancaster – 5

Alex Card, Southwestern – 4

Paul Woods, Canisius – 5

Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 3

Receiving Yardage

Max Giordano, Lancaster – 144 yards

Jess Broad, West Seneca West – 107 yards

Jon Stevens, Clarence – 132 yards

Alex Card, Southwestern – 210 yards

Alex Card, South Park – 99 yards

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 126 yards

Paul Woods, Canisius – 86 yards

Chad Biersbach, Depew – 82 yards

Jared Maurino, West Seneca East – 120 yards

Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 80 yards

Zach Fischer, Maple Grove – 86 yards

Receiving Touchdowns

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 2

Jon Stevens, Clarence – 3

Dante Direnzo, Depew – 2

Alex Card, Southwestern – 2

Brandon Brown, South Park – 2

Max Giordano, Lancaster – 2

Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 2

Jermaine Haynes Jr, Cardinal O’Hara – 2

Zach Fischer, Maple Grove – 2

Jared Maurino, West Seneca East – 2

Field Goals

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park – 28 yards

