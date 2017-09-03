High School Football Honor Roll Week 1

Dick Gallagher brings the high school football "honor roll" after week 1 of the regular season:
100 Yards Rushing
Colin Skowronski, Alden – 132 yards
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 146 yards
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster – 118 yards
Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 146 yards
Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home – 175 yards
Deter Miinte, Randolph/Frewsburg – 108 yards
Austin Eggleston, Silver Creek/Forestville – 118 yards
Alden Carson, Chautauqua Lake – 100 yards
Jon Stevens, Clarence – 103 yards
Collin Ramsey, CSP – 115 yards
Wake Kless, Pioneer – 100 yards
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 160 yards
Phaybien Livingston, St. Joe’s – 100 yards
Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 140 yards
Jake DeWolf, Niagara Wheatfield – 129 yards
Javon Ford, Lockport – 171 yards
Dylan Vincent, Olean – 100 yards
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 115 yards
200 Yards Rushing
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna – 228 yards
300 Yards Rushing
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley – 313 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
C.J. Perillo, Iroquois
Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Javon Ford, Lockport
4 TDs
Christian Snell, Alden
5 TDs
Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
Passing Yardage
Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 339 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 269 yards
Daebeyon Humphrey, South Park – 220 yards
Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 244 yards
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 172 yards
Bryan Cybulski, Alden – 190 yards
Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 164 yards
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 206 yards
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 192 yards
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 189 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Bryan Cybulski, Alden – 5
Cam Sionko, Grand Island – 4
Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 5
Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 3
Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 3
Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 4
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 3
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 4
Marcus Robertson, Sweet Home – 3
London Smith, Lackawannda – 2
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 2
Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk – 2
Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP - 3
Receptions
Dayquan Anderson, South Park – 9
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 5
Robbie McQueen, Akron – 10
Brandon Luthard, Medina – 4
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 8
Mason Lewis, Medina – 6
Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 5
Sam Mazzara, Starpoint – 6
Christian Snell, Alden – 6
Rodney Barnes, Niagara Falls – 9
Chad Biersbach, Depew - 5
Receiving Yardage
Robbie, McQueen, Akron – 244 yards
Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 116 yards
Tommy Zolonowski, Cheektowaga – 113 yards
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 93 yards
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 126 yards
Brandon Luthara, Medina – 102 yards
Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 119 yards
Mason Lewis, Medina – 93 yards
Alex Miller, Williamsville South – 88 yards
Christian Snell, Alden – 146 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Eric Johnson, Sweet Home – 2
Mason Lewis, Medina – 2
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 2
Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 2
London Smith, Lackawanna – 2
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 2
Alex Miller, Williamsville South – 2
Christian Snell, Alden – 2
Field Goals
Matt Kitcho, Wilson, 27 yards
Robbie Pequeen, Akron – 17 yards
Alex Card, Southwestern – 28 yards
Best Kickoff Return
John McCabe, Hamburg – 85 yards
Best Punt Returns
Christian Snell, Alden – 75 yards
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East – 80 yards
Best Touchdown Return
Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home – 73 yards
