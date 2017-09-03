WGRZ
High School Football Honor Roll Week 1

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 9:25 AM. EDT September 03, 2017

Dick Gallagher brings the high school football "honor roll" after week 1 of the regular season: 

 

 

100 Yards Rushing

Colin Skowronski, Alden – 132 yards

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 146 yards

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster – 118 yards

Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 146 yards

Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home – 175 yards

Deter Miinte, Randolph/Frewsburg – 108 yards

Austin Eggleston, Silver Creek/Forestville – 118 yards

Alden Carson, Chautauqua Lake – 100 yards

Jon Stevens, Clarence – 103 yards

Collin Ramsey, CSP – 115 yards

Wake Kless, Pioneer – 100 yards

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 160 yards

Phaybien Livingston, St. Joe’s – 100 yards

Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 140 yards

Jake DeWolf, Niagara Wheatfield – 129 yards

Javon Ford, Lockport – 171 yards

Dylan Vincent, Olean – 100 yards

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 115 yards

200 Yards Rushing

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna – 228 yards

300 Yards Rushing

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley – 313 yards

 

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois

Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s

Javon Ford, Lockport

4 TDs

Christian Snell, Alden

5 TDs

Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

 

Passing Yardage

Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 339 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 269 yards

Daebeyon Humphrey, South Park – 220 yards

Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 244 yards

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 172 yards

Bryan Cybulski, Alden – 190 yards

Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 164 yards

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 206 yards

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 192 yards

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 189 yards

 

Passing Touchdowns

Bryan Cybulski, Alden – 5

Cam Sionko, Grand Island – 4

Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 5

Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 3

Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 3

Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 4

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 3

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 4

Marcus Robertson, Sweet Home – 3

London Smith, Lackawannda – 2

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 2

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk – 2

Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP - 3

 

Receptions

Dayquan Anderson, South Park – 9

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 5

Robbie McQueen, Akron – 10

Brandon Luthard, Medina – 4

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 8

Mason Lewis, Medina – 6

Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 5

Sam Mazzara, Starpoint – 6

Christian Snell, Alden – 6

Rodney Barnes, Niagara Falls – 9

Chad Biersbach, Depew - 5

 

Receiving Yardage

Robbie, McQueen, Akron – 244 yards

Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 116 yards

Tommy Zolonowski, Cheektowaga – 113 yards

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 93 yards

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 126 yards

Brandon Luthara, Medina – 102 yards

Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 119 yards

Mason Lewis, Medina – 93 yards

Alex Miller, Williamsville South – 88 yards

Christian Snell, Alden – 146 yards

 

Receiving Touchdowns

Eric Johnson, Sweet Home – 2

Mason Lewis, Medina – 2

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 2

Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 2

London Smith, Lackawanna – 2

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 2

Alex Miller, Williamsville South – 2

Christian Snell, Alden – 2

 

Field Goals

Matt Kitcho, Wilson, 27 yards

Robbie Pequeen, Akron – 17 yards

Alex Card, Southwestern – 28 yards

 

Best Kickoff Return

John McCabe, Hamburg – 85 yards
 

Best Punt Returns

Christian Snell, Alden – 75 yards

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East – 80 yards
 

Best Touchdown Return

Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home – 73 yards

 

 

