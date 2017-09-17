High School Football Honor Roll for Week 3

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's honor roll for week 3:
100 Yards Rushing
Rashad Law, Maryvale – 100 yards
Jake Sarow, Akron, 181 yards
Robbie McQueen, Akron – 121 yards
Ugene Harrison, Albion – 174 yards
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 124 yards
Kyle Shuttleworth, Hamburg – 107 yards
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 150 yards
Savon Vansickle, Jamestown – 112 yards
Semat Clemons, Bennett – 150 yards
Justin Campbell, Bennett – 102 yards
Sam Roby, Sweet Home – 139 yards
Brandon Gross, Newfane – 155 yards
Josh Brown, Niagara Wheatfield – 152 yards
Latrell London, South Park – 161 yards
Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara – 106 yards
Mike Nawojski, JFK – 106 yards
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley – 178 yards
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 139 yards
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 133 yards
200 Yards Rushing
Thomas Cecere, Grand Island – 213 yards
Julian Nixon, Newfane – 223 yards
Bryce Rowe, Chautauqua Lake – 225 yards
D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s – 243 yards
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV – 206 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Thomas Cecere, Grand Island
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Bryce Rowq, Chautauqua Lake
LaTrell London, South Park
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
4 TDs
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV
Passing Yardage
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 290 yards
Gerritt Hinsdale, CSP – 254 yards
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 227 yards
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 272 yards
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 150 yards
Charlie Bruning, Roy-Hart/Barker – 196 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 195 yards
Brandon Orr, Akron – 157 yards
Tony Maple, Burgard – 175 yards
Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 176 yards
James Bailey, JFK – 179 yards
Aaron Smith, Bennett – 131 yards
Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 231 yards
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV – 122 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 4
Nathan Murdie, Kenmore East – 4
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 3
Steve Frerichs, Akron – 3
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home – 3
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 2
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV – 3
Tony Maple, Burgard – 2
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 2
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 2
Receptions
Chad Biersbach, Depew – 8
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 7
Erick Rainey, Kenmore West – 4
Sam Erickson, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 6
Jordan Snyder, JFK – 5
Alec Miller, Williamsville South – 5
Receiving Yardage
Chad Biersbach, Depew – 152 yards
Jovanni Feggans, Burgard – 175 yards
Alec Miller, Williamsville South – 113 yards
Daquan Anderson, South Park – 120 yards
Jared Gleason, CSP – 105 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Jared Gleason, CSP – 2
Chad Biersbach, Depew – 2
Sam Mazzara, Starpoint – 2
Taivon Martin, Sweet Home – 2
Field Goals
Lucas Webber, Iroquois – 28 yards
Joseph Beatty, Lew-Port – 26 yards
Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake – 38 yards
Best Kickoff Return
Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg – 89 yards
Michael Allender, Lew-Port – 79 yards
Best Punt Return
Max Giordano, Lancaster – 75 yards
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs