High School Football Honor Roll for Week 3

WGRZ 10:30 AM. EDT September 17, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's honor roll for week 3: 

 

 

100 Yards Rushing

Rashad Law, Maryvale – 100 yards

Jake Sarow, Akron, 181 yards

Robbie McQueen, Akron – 121 yards

Ugene Harrison, Albion – 174 yards

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 124 yards

Kyle Shuttleworth, Hamburg – 107 yards

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 150 yards

Savon Vansickle, Jamestown – 112 yards

Semat Clemons, Bennett – 150 yards

Justin Campbell, Bennett – 102 yards

Sam Roby, Sweet Home – 139 yards

Brandon Gross, Newfane – 155 yards

Josh Brown, Niagara Wheatfield – 152 yards

Latrell London, South Park – 161 yards

Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara – 106 yards

Mike Nawojski, JFK – 106 yards

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley – 178 yards

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 139 yards

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 133 yards

200 Yards Rushing

Thomas Cecere, Grand Island – 213 yards

Julian Nixon, Newfane – 223 yards

Bryce Rowe, Chautauqua Lake – 225 yards

D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s – 243 yards

Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV – 206 yards

 

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Thomas Cecere, Grand Island

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Bryce Rowq, Chautauqua Lake

LaTrell London, South Park

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

4 TDs

Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV

 

Passing Yardage

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 290 yards

Gerritt Hinsdale, CSP – 254 yards

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 227 yards

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 272 yards

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 150 yards

Charlie Bruning, Roy-Hart/Barker – 196 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 195 yards

Brandon Orr, Akron – 157 yards

Tony Maple, Burgard – 175 yards

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 176 yards

James Bailey, JFK – 179 yards

Aaron Smith, Bennett – 131 yards

Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 231 yards

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV – 122 yards

 

Passing Touchdowns

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 4

Nathan Murdie, Kenmore East – 4

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 3

Steve Frerichs, Akron – 3

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home – 3

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 2

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV – 3

Tony Maple, Burgard – 2

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 2

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 2

 

Receptions

Chad Biersbach, Depew – 8

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 7

Erick Rainey, Kenmore West – 4

Sam Erickson, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 6

Jordan Snyder, JFK – 5

Alec Miller, Williamsville South – 5

 

Receiving Yardage

Chad Biersbach, Depew – 152 yards

Jovanni Feggans, Burgard – 175 yards

Alec Miller, Williamsville South – 113 yards

Daquan Anderson, South Park – 120 yards

Jared Gleason, CSP – 105 yards

 

Receiving Touchdowns

Jared Gleason, CSP – 2

Chad Biersbach, Depew – 2

Sam Mazzara, Starpoint – 2

Taivon Martin, Sweet Home – 2

 

Field Goals

Lucas Webber, Iroquois – 28 yards

Joseph Beatty, Lew-Port – 26 yards

Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake – 38 yards

 

Best Kickoff Return

Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg – 89 yards

Michael Allender, Lew-Port – 79 yards
 

Best Punt Return

Max Giordano, Lancaster – 75 yards
 

 

Back to Week 3

 

