Dick Gallagher brings the high school football forecast through week 6 of the regular season:
Msgr. Martin Association
1. Canisius
2. St. Francis
3. St. Joe’s
4. St. Mary’s
5. Cardinal O’Hara
6. Timon/St. Jude
Class AA
1. Lancaster
2. Williamsville North
3. Orchard Park
4. Bennett
5. Jamestown
6. Clarence
7. Hutch-Tech
8. Niagara Wheatfield
Class A North
1. Grand Island
2. Starpoint
3. Williamsville East
4. Williamsville South
5. Sweet Home
6. Kenmore West
7. North Tonawanda
8. Kenmore East
Class A South
1. West Seneca West
2. South Park
3. Iroquois
4. West Seneca East
5. Amherst
6. McKinley
7. Hamburg
8. Lake Shore
Class B-1
1. Maryvale
2. Cheektowaga
3. Pioneer
4. Burgard
5. East Aurora/Holland
6. Lew-Port
Class B-2
1. Dunkirk
2. Albion
3. Depew
4. Olean
5. Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton
6. Springville
Class B-3
1. Lackawanna
2. Newfane
3. Medina
4. Alden
5. Tonawanda
6. Barker/Roy-Hart
Class C South
1. Southwestern
2. Silver Creek
3. Falconer/CV
4. All-Limestone
5. Gowanda/PV
Class C North
1. Cleveland Hill
2. Wilson
3. JFK
4. Skron
5. Eden/NC
Class D
1. Franklinville/Ellicottville
2. Maple Grove
3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
4. Cattaraugus/LV
5. Chautauqua Lake
6. Salamanca
7. Randolph/Frewsburg
8. Portville
