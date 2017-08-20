High School Football Class D Preview

FORECAST:
1. Maple Grove
2. Franklinville/Ellicottville
3. Randolph
4. Chautauqua Lake
5. Frewsburg
6. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
7. Salamanca
8. Portville
9. Cattaraugus/Little Valley
Offensive Players of the Year:
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Trent Gray, Frewsburg
Devin Pope, Chautauqua Lake
Defensive Players of the Year:
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Linemen of the Year:
Zak Trim, Maple Grove
Thomas Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Unsung Players of the Year:
Nelson Nash, Maple Grove
Aiden Carson, Chautauqua Lake
Underclassmen of the Year:
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE RED DRAGONS
Red Dragons were one play away in winning their 3rd state Class D Championship. They totally dominated opponents throughout the season led by Brad Benson and Trevor Micek. Nick Fabrizio is All-WNY candidate at RB/LB and is a candidate for 1000 yards rushing. Other key players include Zak Trim, DJ Brown, Nash Nelson, and Taige Jones. Curt Fischer has won 210 games in 24 years at the helm. They host Gowanda in week 1 and play Salamanca in week 2 and host the Titans in week 3 in an excellent matchup which could determine the league title. In 2016, the Red Dragons dominated on both sides of the ball. Matchup with Chautauqua Lake in week 4 should be interesting. They will be challenged for league and sectional titles.
Head Coach: Curt Fischer (210-44-0, 24 years)
Assistant Coaches: Dan Greco, Jordan Saxton, Bob Goold, Dave Dubois
2016 Varsity Record: 12-1-0
Starters Returning: Offense is 6. Defense is 5.
Key Players: Nick Fabrizio, Zak Trim, DJ Brown, Nash Nelson, Taige Jones, Easton Tanner
Key Losses: Brad Benson, Trevor Micek, Michael Derby, Alex Lai, Brandon Reagle, Dalton Dubois
FRANKLINVILLE/ELLICOTTVILLE TITANS
Chad Bartoszek has achieved a 29-11 record in his 4 years at the helm. He returns 11 starters and have one of the area’s premier players in QB/DB Brock Blecha who passed for 1774 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He is an outstanding athlete and also excels defensively. Other key players include Sam Erickson, Griffin Chudy, Austin Grinois, and Deric Leirer. They play Randolph and Frewsburg in the first 2 weeks. The bug game will be in week 3 when Maple Grove hosts the Titans which could decide the league title. They will compete for league and sectional titles. Varsity is 15-5 and JV 14-2 in the past 2 years.
Head Coach: Chad Bartoszek (26-13-0) 4 years
Assistant Coaches: Mark Blecha, Chris Mendell, Tim Bergan, Scott Palmatier, Herley Butler, Jason Marsh, Reed Mitrowski
2016 Varsity Record: 7-3-0
Starters Returning: Offense is 5, Defense is 6.
Key Players: Brock Blecha, Sam Erickson, Griffin Chudy, Austin Grinois, Deric Leier, Jacob Peters
Key Losses: Austin Whitmer, Dooley Brennan, Preston Hutchinson
2016 JV Record: 7-1-0
RANDOLPH CARDINALS
Brent Brown has compiled a 34-9-9 record in 4 years including 2 state titles. They will be in the playoffs. Key players include Nick Becker, Devin Foster, Andrew Bernard, Jake Brown, and Dakota Donaldson. They will miss Jake Beaver and have a tough matchup in week 1 at Franklinville/Ellicottville. They host Chautauqua Lake in week 4. They return 5 starters on offense and 6 on defense.
Head Coach: Brent Brown (34-9-0) 4 years
Assistant Coaches: Nate Armella, Kevin Hind, Jon Peterson, Gerald Carlson, Chad Slate, Lucas Burch, Jeff Pagett, Chad Slade
2016 Varsity Record: 4-5-0
Starters Returning: Offense is 5, Defense is 6.
Key Players: Andrew Bernard, Nick Becker, Devin Foster, Jake Brown, Dakota Donaldson
Key Losses: Jake Beaver, Sam Jacobi
CHAUTAUQUA LAKE THUNDERBIRDS
Thunderbirds move down a class and have All-WNY candidate in Devin Pope. Other key players include Aiden Carson, Nate Wilson, Bryce Rowe, Collin Wood, Josh Walsh, and JC McCroskey. They have tough matchups in the first 2 weeks with Southwestern and Randolph. They host Maple Grove in week 4 which should prove to be an interesting game. They return 9 starters on both sides of the ball and will improve this season. Pope is a tremendous athlete and leader. Key to the season will be the play of the line. This will be the 2nd season of the Birds De-Merger from Maple Grove.
Head Coach: Adam Erickson (2-6-0) 1 year
Assistant Coaches: BJ Monacello
2016 Varsity Record: 2-6-0
Starters Returning: Offense is 9, Defense is 9.
Key Players: Alden Carson, Devin Pope, Nate Wilson, Bryce Rowe, Collin Wood, JC Montgomery
Key Losses: Nate Hammond
FREWSBURG BEARS
Bears will compete for league title and will be led by 3 year starter QB Trent Gray who passed for 1770 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. Other key players include Tyler Marchincin, Nik Sanfilippo, Bryce Gibbons, Nick Marsh, and Mark Mammoser. They host Cattaraugus/LV and Franklinville in the first 2 weeks. They should improve this season but will miss Cole Gregory, Cordell O’Brien, and Caleb Caldwell. The Bears have dropped their JV program and 7th, 8th, and 9th grade student-athletes will participate in a modified program. Gray has passed for 3119 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.
Head Coach: Terry Gray (63-70-0) 15 years
Assistant Coaches: Rob Collver, Adam Loftus, Randy Sitler
2016 Varsity Record: 2-7-0
Starters Returning: Offense is 5, Defense is 5.
Key Players: Trent Gray, Bryce Gibbons, Nick Marsh, Mark Mammoser, Tyler Marchincin, Nic SanFilippo
Key Losses: Cordell O’Brien, Caleb Caldwell, Cole Gregory
CLYMER/SHERMAN/PANAMA
Ty Harper recorded an excellent record in 2016. They have quality players in Tom Delahoy, Jared Gleason, and Tanner Ramsey. They will miss Kolby Parks and open with Cassadaga Valley/Falconer and Cattaraugus/LV in the first two weeks. Key to the season will be the play of line and QB. They will be competitive. JVs were undefeated in 2016.
Head Coach: Ty Harper (8-17-0) 3 years
Assistant Coaches: Chris Payne, Dave Bodamer, Marc Heiser, Bard Barmore, Bill Schneider
2016 Varsity Record: 5-4-0
Starters Returning: Offense is 4, Defense is 6.
Key Players: Tom Delahoy, Jared Gleason, Tanner Ramsey, Derek Ecklund, Gerrit Hinsdale, Chance Meeder
Key Losses: Nolan Eggleston, Kolby Parks, Colt Miller
2016 JV Record: 7-0
SALAMANCA WARRIORS
Warriors look to improve on last year’s one win season. Once a force in WNY Football, they have struggled in recent years. They have dropped down a class for this season. Key players include Leland John, Tyler Hedlund, Ira John, and Braydon Siebert. They play Portville and Maple Grove in the first 2 weeks and should improve. Key to the season will be play of line and QB. They return 23 players from last year’s squad.
Head Coach: Paul Haley
Assistant Coaches: Dustin Ross, Pat Galante, Seth Hostuttler, Jerry Parisi, Dustin Ross, Nick Coronado
2016 Varsity Record: 1-8-0
Starters Returning: Offense is 6, Defense is 6.
Key Players: Leland John, Tyler Hedlund, Ira John, Braydon Siebert
Key Losses: Xander Edstrom, Jake Dekay
PORTVILLE PANTHERS
Panthers Gary Swetland has won 138 games in 26 years but his 2016 team was a surprise not winning a game. Key players include DJ Hlasnick, Brandon Murray, Brendan Tobola, Noah Pullins, Brad Beemer, Kyle Murray. Will miss Matt Waugh. Open with Salamanca and Allegany-Limestone. Should improve. Panthers dropped JV program and 7th, 8th and 9th grade student-athletes will participate in modified program. Only return 2 starters.
Head Coach: Gary Swetland (138-78-1, 26 years)
Assistant Coaches: Matt Milne, Dave Waugh
2016 Varsity Record: 0-8
Starters Returning: Offense is 1, Defense is 1.
Key Players: DJ Hlasnick, Brandon Murray, Brendan Tobola, Noah Pullins, Brad Beemer, Kyle Murray
Key Losses: Matt Waugh, Ronnie Lott
2016 JV Record: 0-6
CATTARAUGUS/ LITTLE VALLEY TIMBERWOLVES
Timberwolves look to improve last year's one win season. Key players for Tim Millers squad include Austin Baker, Tim Ulinger, and Andrew Minnekine. Open at Frewsburg and host CSP in week 2. Should improve.
Head Coach: Tim Miller (89-104-0, 21 years)
Assistant Coaches: Ken Wright, John Janora, Matt Minnekine, Bryan Gunsolus.
2016 Varsity Record: 1-7
Starters Returning: Offense is 4, Defense is 5.
Key Players: Austin Baker, Tim Ulinger, Andrew Minnekine
Key Losses: Drew Stevens, Austin Genberg
PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE
Offense
QB – Tanner Easton, Maple Grove
QB – Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
QB – Terry Gray, Frewsburg
RB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
RB – Brandon Murray, Portville
RB – Ira John, Salamanca
WR – Aiden, Carson, Chautauqua Lake
WR – Deric Leiper, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Ol – Devin Foster, Randolph
OL – Thomas Delahoy, CSP
OL – David Brown, Maple Grove
Ol – Zak Trim, Maple Grove
OL – Bryce Gibbons, Frewsburg
OL – Andrew Bernara, Randolph
OL – Leland John, Salamanca
RS – Brad Beemer, Portville
RS – Nic Sanfilippo, Frewsburg
U – Kyle Murray, Portville
Defense
DL – Zak Trim, Maple Grove
DL – Sam Erickson, Franklinville/ Ellicottville
DL – Bryce Gibbons, Frewsburg
DL – Andrew Minnekine, Catt/ LV
DL – DJ Brown, Maple Grove
LB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
LB – Josh Walsh, Chat Lake
LB – Nelson Nash, Maple Grove
LB – Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/ Ellicottville
DB – Nick Becker, Randolph
DB – Devin Pope, Chat Lake
DB – Brendan Tobala, Portville
DB – Austin Grinols, Franklinville/ Ellicottville
DB – Tyler Marchincin, Frewsburg
DB – Jared Gleason, CSP
DB – Brock Blecha, Franklinville/ Ellicottville
DB – David Hlasnick, Portville
RS – Nick Marsh, Frewsburg
RS – Tanner Ramsay, CSP
U – Bryce Rowe, Chat Lake
