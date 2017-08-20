High School Football Class D Preview

FORECAST:



1. Maple Grove

2. Franklinville/Ellicottville

3. Randolph

4. Chautauqua Lake

5. Frewsburg

6. Clymer/Sherman/Panama

7. Salamanca

8. Portville

9. Cattaraugus/Little Valley



Offensive Players of the Year:

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Trent Gray, Frewsburg

Devin Pope, Chautauqua Lake

Defensive Players of the Year:

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Linemen of the Year:

Zak Trim, Maple Grove

Thomas Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama



Unsung Players of the Year:

Nelson Nash, Maple Grove

Aiden Carson, Chautauqua Lake



Underclassmen of the Year:

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE RED DRAGONS

Red Dragons were one play away in winning their 3rd state Class D Championship. They totally dominated opponents throughout the season led by Brad Benson and Trevor Micek. Nick Fabrizio is All-WNY candidate at RB/LB and is a candidate for 1000 yards rushing. Other key players include Zak Trim, DJ Brown, Nash Nelson, and Taige Jones. Curt Fischer has won 210 games in 24 years at the helm. They host Gowanda in week 1 and play Salamanca in week 2 and host the Titans in week 3 in an excellent matchup which could determine the league title. In 2016, the Red Dragons dominated on both sides of the ball. Matchup with Chautauqua Lake in week 4 should be interesting. They will be challenged for league and sectional titles.

Head Coach: Curt Fischer (210-44-0, 24 years)

Assistant Coaches: Dan Greco, Jordan Saxton, Bob Goold, Dave Dubois

2016 Varsity Record: 12-1-0

Starters Returning: Offense is 6. Defense is 5.

Key Players: Nick Fabrizio, Zak Trim, DJ Brown, Nash Nelson, Taige Jones, Easton Tanner

Key Losses: Brad Benson, Trevor Micek, Michael Derby, Alex Lai, Brandon Reagle, Dalton Dubois



FRANKLINVILLE/ELLICOTTVILLE TITANS

Chad Bartoszek has achieved a 29-11 record in his 4 years at the helm. He returns 11 starters and have one of the area’s premier players in QB/DB Brock Blecha who passed for 1774 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He is an outstanding athlete and also excels defensively. Other key players include Sam Erickson, Griffin Chudy, Austin Grinois, and Deric Leirer. They play Randolph and Frewsburg in the first 2 weeks. The bug game will be in week 3 when Maple Grove hosts the Titans which could decide the league title. They will compete for league and sectional titles. Varsity is 15-5 and JV 14-2 in the past 2 years.

Head Coach: Chad Bartoszek (26-13-0) 4 years

Assistant Coaches: Mark Blecha, Chris Mendell, Tim Bergan, Scott Palmatier, Herley Butler, Jason Marsh, Reed Mitrowski

2016 Varsity Record: 7-3-0

Starters Returning: Offense is 5, Defense is 6.

Key Players: Brock Blecha, Sam Erickson, Griffin Chudy, Austin Grinois, Deric Leier, Jacob Peters

Key Losses: Austin Whitmer, Dooley Brennan, Preston Hutchinson

2016 JV Record: 7-1-0

RANDOLPH CARDINALS

Brent Brown has compiled a 34-9-9 record in 4 years including 2 state titles. They will be in the playoffs. Key players include Nick Becker, Devin Foster, Andrew Bernard, Jake Brown, and Dakota Donaldson. They will miss Jake Beaver and have a tough matchup in week 1 at Franklinville/Ellicottville. They host Chautauqua Lake in week 4. They return 5 starters on offense and 6 on defense.

Head Coach: Brent Brown (34-9-0) 4 years

Assistant Coaches: Nate Armella, Kevin Hind, Jon Peterson, Gerald Carlson, Chad Slate, Lucas Burch, Jeff Pagett, Chad Slade

2016 Varsity Record: 4-5-0

Starters Returning: Offense is 5, Defense is 6.

Key Players: Andrew Bernard, Nick Becker, Devin Foster, Jake Brown, Dakota Donaldson

Key Losses: Jake Beaver, Sam Jacobi



CHAUTAUQUA LAKE THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds move down a class and have All-WNY candidate in Devin Pope. Other key players include Aiden Carson, Nate Wilson, Bryce Rowe, Collin Wood, Josh Walsh, and JC McCroskey. They have tough matchups in the first 2 weeks with Southwestern and Randolph. They host Maple Grove in week 4 which should prove to be an interesting game. They return 9 starters on both sides of the ball and will improve this season. Pope is a tremendous athlete and leader. Key to the season will be the play of the line. This will be the 2nd season of the Birds De-Merger from Maple Grove.

Head Coach: Adam Erickson (2-6-0) 1 year

Assistant Coaches: BJ Monacello

2016 Varsity Record: 2-6-0

Starters Returning: Offense is 9, Defense is 9.

Key Players: Alden Carson, Devin Pope, Nate Wilson, Bryce Rowe, Collin Wood, JC Montgomery

Key Losses: Nate Hammond





FREWSBURG BEARS

Bears will compete for league title and will be led by 3 year starter QB Trent Gray who passed for 1770 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. Other key players include Tyler Marchincin, Nik Sanfilippo, Bryce Gibbons, Nick Marsh, and Mark Mammoser. They host Cattaraugus/LV and Franklinville in the first 2 weeks. They should improve this season but will miss Cole Gregory, Cordell O’Brien, and Caleb Caldwell. The Bears have dropped their JV program and 7th, 8th, and 9th grade student-athletes will participate in a modified program. Gray has passed for 3119 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

Head Coach: Terry Gray (63-70-0) 15 years

Assistant Coaches: Rob Collver, Adam Loftus, Randy Sitler

2016 Varsity Record: 2-7-0

Starters Returning: Offense is 5, Defense is 5.

Key Players: Trent Gray, Bryce Gibbons, Nick Marsh, Mark Mammoser, Tyler Marchincin, Nic SanFilippo

Key Losses: Cordell O’Brien, Caleb Caldwell, Cole Gregory



CLYMER/SHERMAN/PANAMA

Ty Harper recorded an excellent record in 2016. They have quality players in Tom Delahoy, Jared Gleason, and Tanner Ramsey. They will miss Kolby Parks and open with Cassadaga Valley/Falconer and Cattaraugus/LV in the first two weeks. Key to the season will be the play of line and QB. They will be competitive. JVs were undefeated in 2016.

Head Coach: Ty Harper (8-17-0) 3 years

Assistant Coaches: Chris Payne, Dave Bodamer, Marc Heiser, Bard Barmore, Bill Schneider

2016 Varsity Record: 5-4-0

Starters Returning: Offense is 4, Defense is 6.

Key Players: Tom Delahoy, Jared Gleason, Tanner Ramsey, Derek Ecklund, Gerrit Hinsdale, Chance Meeder

Key Losses: Nolan Eggleston, Kolby Parks, Colt Miller

2016 JV Record: 7-0

SALAMANCA WARRIORS

Warriors look to improve on last year’s one win season. Once a force in WNY Football, they have struggled in recent years. They have dropped down a class for this season. Key players include Leland John, Tyler Hedlund, Ira John, and Braydon Siebert. They play Portville and Maple Grove in the first 2 weeks and should improve. Key to the season will be play of line and QB. They return 23 players from last year’s squad.

Head Coach: Paul Haley

Assistant Coaches: Dustin Ross, Pat Galante, Seth Hostuttler, Jerry Parisi, Dustin Ross, Nick Coronado

2016 Varsity Record: 1-8-0

Starters Returning: Offense is 6, Defense is 6.

Key Players: Leland John, Tyler Hedlund, Ira John, Braydon Siebert

Key Losses: Xander Edstrom, Jake Dekay

PORTVILLE PANTHERS

Panthers Gary Swetland has won 138 games in 26 years but his 2016 team was a surprise not winning a game. Key players include DJ Hlasnick, Brandon Murray, Brendan Tobola, Noah Pullins, Brad Beemer, Kyle Murray. Will miss Matt Waugh. Open with Salamanca and Allegany-Limestone. Should improve. Panthers dropped JV program and 7th, 8th and 9th grade student-athletes will participate in modified program. Only return 2 starters.

Head Coach: Gary Swetland (138-78-1, 26 years)

Assistant Coaches: Matt Milne, Dave Waugh

2016 Varsity Record: 0-8

Starters Returning: Offense is 1, Defense is 1.

Key Players: DJ Hlasnick, Brandon Murray, Brendan Tobola, Noah Pullins, Brad Beemer, Kyle Murray

Key Losses: Matt Waugh, Ronnie Lott

2016 JV Record: 0-6

CATTARAUGUS/ LITTLE VALLEY TIMBERWOLVES

Timberwolves look to improve last year's one win season. Key players for Tim Millers squad include Austin Baker, Tim Ulinger, and Andrew Minnekine. Open at Frewsburg and host CSP in week 2. Should improve.

Head Coach: Tim Miller (89-104-0, 21 years)

Assistant Coaches: Ken Wright, John Janora, Matt Minnekine, Bryan Gunsolus.

2016 Varsity Record: 1-7

Starters Returning: Offense is 4, Defense is 5.

Key Players: Austin Baker, Tim Ulinger, Andrew Minnekine

Key Losses: Drew Stevens, Austin Genberg

PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE



Offense

QB – Tanner Easton, Maple Grove

QB – Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

QB – Terry Gray, Frewsburg

RB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

RB – Brandon Murray, Portville

RB – Ira John, Salamanca

WR – Aiden, Carson, Chautauqua Lake

WR – Deric Leiper, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Ol – Devin Foster, Randolph

OL – Thomas Delahoy, CSP

OL – David Brown, Maple Grove

Ol – Zak Trim, Maple Grove

OL – Bryce Gibbons, Frewsburg

OL – Andrew Bernara, Randolph

OL – Leland John, Salamanca

RS – Brad Beemer, Portville

RS – Nic Sanfilippo, Frewsburg

U – Kyle Murray, Portville



Defense

DL – Zak Trim, Maple Grove

DL – Sam Erickson, Franklinville/ Ellicottville

DL – Bryce Gibbons, Frewsburg

DL – Andrew Minnekine, Catt/ LV

DL – DJ Brown, Maple Grove

LB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

LB – Josh Walsh, Chat Lake

LB – Nelson Nash, Maple Grove

LB – Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/ Ellicottville

DB – Nick Becker, Randolph

DB – Devin Pope, Chat Lake

DB – Brendan Tobala, Portville

DB – Austin Grinols, Franklinville/ Ellicottville

DB – Tyler Marchincin, Frewsburg

DB – Jared Gleason, CSP

DB – Brock Blecha, Franklinville/ Ellicottville

DB – David Hlasnick, Portville

RS – Nick Marsh, Frewsburg

RS – Tanner Ramsay, CSP

U – Bryce Rowe, Chat Lake



