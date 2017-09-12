Game of the Week- Week 3
Orchard Park at Lancaster
Friday Sept 15th @ 7:30PM
Head Coach Orchard Park- Gene Tundo
Head Coach Lancaster- Eric Rupp
Key Players Orchard Park:
Noah Bieler- RB
Dylan Bieler- DB
Nic Bruce- WR
Brian Strybel- K
Ethan Falsone- WR
Griffin Harrigan- DL
Jack Sharp- QB
David Perkins- RB/LB
Colton Brown- OL
Key Players Lancaster:
Ryan Mansell- QB
Max Giordano- WR/DB
Ben Damiani- LB
Joe Andreessen- LB
Brett Beetow- LB
Andrew Hersey- RB
Brian Martin- TE
Kyle Bachert- DB
Stats Orchard Park
Average Points Per Game: 26.5
Points Allowed: 55
Stats Lancaster:
Average Points Per Game: 46.5
Points Allowed: 16
Keys to Victory for the Quakers:
Control line of Scrimmage
Win Battle of Turnovers
Get Early Lead
Avoid Penalties
Keys to Victory for the Legends:
Limit Perkins Rushing yards
Control Clock
Defense Dominate
Avoid Penalties
Edge:
QB: Legends
RB: Same
WR: Legends
L: Legends
Def: Legends
K: Quakers
Summary:
Lancaster dominated 1st 2 games outscoring opponents 93 to 16. Will look to extend win streak over Quakers to 3. Legends are loaded and have 26 Seniors with experience and talent on the roster. Have the best LB corp. in WNY with Andreesen, Beetow and Damiani. Quakers have given up 55 points in 2 games. Legends should Dominate.
Predication:
Lancaster 36, Orchard Park 10
