Game of the Week- Week 3

Orchard Park at Lancaster

Friday Sept 15th @ 7:30PM

Head Coach Orchard Park- Gene Tundo

Head Coach Lancaster- Eric Rupp

Key Players Orchard Park:

Noah Bieler- RB

Dylan Bieler- DB

Nic Bruce- WR

Brian Strybel- K

Ethan Falsone- WR

Griffin Harrigan- DL

Jack Sharp- QB

David Perkins- RB/LB

Colton Brown- OL

Key Players Lancaster:

Ryan Mansell- QB

Max Giordano- WR/DB

Ben Damiani- LB

Joe Andreessen- LB

Brett Beetow- LB

Andrew Hersey- RB

Brian Martin- TE

Kyle Bachert- DB

Stats Orchard Park

Average Points Per Game: 26.5

Points Allowed: 55

Stats Lancaster:

Average Points Per Game: 46.5

Points Allowed: 16

Keys to Victory for the Quakers:

Control line of Scrimmage

Win Battle of Turnovers

Get Early Lead

Avoid Penalties

Keys to Victory for the Legends:

Limit Perkins Rushing yards

Control Clock

Defense Dominate

Avoid Penalties

Edge:

QB: Legends

RB: Same

WR: Legends

L: Legends

Def: Legends

K: Quakers

Summary:

Lancaster dominated 1st 2 games outscoring opponents 93 to 16. Will look to extend win streak over Quakers to 3. Legends are loaded and have 26 Seniors with experience and talent on the roster. Have the best LB corp. in WNY with Andreesen, Beetow and Damiani. Quakers have given up 55 points in 2 games. Legends should Dominate.

Predication:

Lancaster 36, Orchard Park 10

