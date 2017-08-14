Game of the Week: McKinley at Orchard Park

Dick Gallagher brings you his high school football game of the week preview for week 1:
Game of the Week
McKinley @ Orchard Park
Friday, September 1st at 7:00pm.
Macks Head Coach: Brian Hillery (6-3-0, 1 year)
Quakers Head Coach: Gene Tundo (190-49-0, 22 years)
Macks Key Players:
Kaiyer Fields - RB
Miles Haynes - LB
Taivonn Martin - WR
Taelon Hollamon - QB
Kavon Rogers - DL
Drequan Pellam - DB
Brandon McKinnie - DL
Zywan Young - OL
Quakers Key Players:
Nic Bruce – WR
Dylan Bieler – DB
Teague Houlihan – OL
Brian Strybel – K
Ethan Falsone – WR
Brendan Kearns – DL
Jack Sharp - QB
Rankings:
McKinley: WGRZ #7
Orchard Park: WGRZ #4
Keys to Victory:
Macks:
Win Turnover Battle
Play smash mouth football
Hollamon manages game effectively
Avoid Penalties
Quakers:
Limit fields rushing total
Win trench battle
Play of QB
Win the kicking game
Edge:
QB: McKinley
RB: McKinley
WR: Orchard Park
L: Even
Def.: Even
K: Orchard Park
Summary:
Quakers look to rebound from a 4 loss season returned only one starter on offense so defense will be a huge key to the game. The Macks have tremendous athleticism and one of the top RB’s in WNY in Kaiyer Fields. Both teams will be in playoffs and need to get off to a good start. Macks won’t be intimidated by playing at OP. Wouldn’t be surprised if Macks upset the Quakers.
Prediction:
McKinley 20
Orchard Park 17
