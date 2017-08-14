Game of the Week: McKinley at Orchard Park

OP vs. Niagara Falls (Photo: WGRZ)

Dick Gallagher brings you his high school football game of the week preview for week 1:

Game of the Week

McKinley @ Orchard Park

Friday, September 1st at 7:00pm.



Macks Head Coach: Brian Hillery (6-3-0, 1 year)

Quakers Head Coach: Gene Tundo (190-49-0, 22 years)

Macks Key Players:

Kaiyer Fields - RB

Miles Haynes - LB

Taivonn Martin - WR

Taelon Hollamon - QB

Kavon Rogers - DL

Drequan Pellam - DB

Brandon McKinnie - DL

Zywan Young - OL

Quakers Key Players:

Nic Bruce – WR

Dylan Bieler – DB

Teague Houlihan – OL

Brian Strybel – K

Ethan Falsone – WR

Brendan Kearns – DL

Jack Sharp - QB

Rankings:

McKinley: WGRZ #7

Orchard Park: WGRZ #4

Keys to Victory:

Macks:

Win Turnover Battle

Play smash mouth football

Hollamon manages game effectively

Avoid Penalties



Quakers:

Limit fields rushing total

Win trench battle

Play of QB

Win the kicking game



Edge:



QB: McKinley

RB: McKinley

WR: Orchard Park

L: Even

Def.: Even

K: Orchard Park



Summary:

Quakers look to rebound from a 4 loss season returned only one starter on offense so defense will be a huge key to the game. The Macks have tremendous athleticism and one of the top RB’s in WNY in Kaiyer Fields. Both teams will be in playoffs and need to get off to a good start. Macks won’t be intimidated by playing at OP. Wouldn’t be surprised if Macks upset the Quakers.



Prediction:

McKinley 20

Orchard Park 17

