Dick Gallagher's high school football game of the week for week 5 is Cheektowaga at Burgard:
Game of the Week
Cheektowaga at Burgard
Friday, September 29th at 7pm
Cheektowaga Head Coach: Mike Fatta (45-46-9, 6 years)
Burgard Head Coach: Jason Kolb (84-53-9, 16 years)
Cheektowaga Key Players:
KaSean Anthony – DL
Tariq Whitaker – OL
John Sweat – LB
Michael Gray – RB
Jaquan Bush – WR
Alekzander Bryant – DB
Javaughn Williams – DB
Malik Early - DB
Burgard Key Players:
Tony Maple – QB
Marece Archie – DL
Jovanni Feggans – LB
Angel Carson – WR
Jeremiah Moss – OL
Rakeem Williams – DB
Jihad Loynes – DL
Myron Pritchett - WR
Stats:
Warriors:
Average points per game –39-78
Points allowed: 63
Bulldogs:
Average points per game –24.5
Points allowed: 96
Keys to Victory:
Warriors:
Win the line of scrimmage.
Control the clock.
Limit Maple’s offense.
Avoid turnovers.
Bulldogs:
Keep it close.
Start fast.
Win first downs.
Edge:
QB: Warriors
RB: Warriors
WR: Warriors
L: Even
Def: Warriors
K: Even
Summary:
Warriors under Mike Fatta have recorded 48 wins in 6 years. Keshone Beal is a legitimate contender and the junior has been excellent rushing and passing the ball. Bulldogs are a physical team and senior Tony Maple has played well at quarterback. Warriors running game with Beal and Gray should be the difference.
Dick Gallagher’s Prediction:
Cheektowaga: 36
Burgard: 20
