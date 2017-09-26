WGRZ
Game of the Week: Cheektowaga at Burgard

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 11:01 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

Dick Gallagher's high school football game of the week for week 5 is Cheektowaga at Burgard: 

 

 

Game of the Week

Cheektowaga at Burgard
Friday, September 29th at 7pm

 

Cheektowaga Head Coach: Mike Fatta (45-46-9, 6 years)

Burgard Head Coach: Jason Kolb (84-53-9, 16 years)

 

Cheektowaga Key Players:

KaSean Anthony – DL

Tariq Whitaker – OL

John Sweat – LB

Michael Gray – RB

Jaquan Bush – WR

Alekzander Bryant – DB

Javaughn Williams – DB

Malik Early - DB

 

Burgard Key Players:

Tony Maple – QB

Marece Archie – DL

Jovanni Feggans – LB

Angel Carson – WR

Jeremiah Moss – OL

Rakeem Williams – DB

Jihad Loynes – DL

Myron Pritchett - WR

 

Stats:

Warriors:

Average points per game –39-78

Points allowed: 63

 

Bulldogs:

Average points per game –24.5

Points allowed: 96

 

Keys to Victory:

Warriors:

Win the line of scrimmage.
Control the clock.
Limit Maple’s offense.
Avoid turnovers.  
 

Bulldogs:

Keep it close.
Start fast.
Win first downs.  

Edge:

QB: Warriors
RB: Warriors
WR: Warriors
L: Even
Def: Warriors
K: Even


Summary:

Warriors under Mike Fatta have recorded 48 wins in 6 years. Keshone Beal is a legitimate contender and the junior has been excellent rushing and passing the ball. Bulldogs are a physical team and senior Tony Maple has played well at quarterback. Warriors running game with Beal and Gray should be the difference.    
 

Dick Gallagher’s Prediction:

 

Cheektowaga: 36
Burgard: 20

