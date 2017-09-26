Cheektowaga vs. Springville (Photo: WGRZ)

Dick Gallagher's high school football game of the week for week 5 is Cheektowaga at Burgard:

Game of the Week

Cheektowaga at Burgard

Friday, September 29th at 7pm

Cheektowaga Head Coach: Mike Fatta (45-46-9, 6 years)

Burgard Head Coach: Jason Kolb (84-53-9, 16 years)

Cheektowaga Key Players:

KaSean Anthony – DL

Tariq Whitaker – OL

John Sweat – LB

Michael Gray – RB

Jaquan Bush – WR

Alekzander Bryant – DB

Javaughn Williams – DB

Malik Early - DB

Burgard Key Players:

Tony Maple – QB

Marece Archie – DL

Jovanni Feggans – LB

Angel Carson – WR

Jeremiah Moss – OL

Rakeem Williams – DB

Jihad Loynes – DL

Myron Pritchett - WR

Stats:

Warriors:

Average points per game –39-78

Points allowed: 63

Bulldogs:

Average points per game –24.5

Points allowed: 96

Keys to Victory:

Warriors:

Win the line of scrimmage.

Control the clock.

Limit Maple’s offense.

Avoid turnovers.



Bulldogs:

Keep it close.

Start fast.

Win first downs.



Edge:



QB: Warriors

RB: Warriors

WR: Warriors

L: Even

Def: Warriors

K: Even



Summary:

Warriors under Mike Fatta have recorded 48 wins in 6 years. Keshone Beal is a legitimate contender and the junior has been excellent rushing and passing the ball. Bulldogs are a physical team and senior Tony Maple has played well at quarterback. Warriors running game with Beal and Gray should be the difference.



Dick Gallagher’s Prediction:

Cheektowaga: 36

Burgard: 20

