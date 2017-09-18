HSS_2015_Football (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher presents his game of the week for week 4, Canisius vs. St. Joe's at New Era Field:

Game of the Week

Canisius vs. St Joe’s

Friday, September 22nd at New Era Field

Canisius Head Coach: Rich Robbins (56-15-0, 7 years)

St. Joe’s Head Coach: Derek Landri (4-8-0, 2 years)

Canisius Key Players:

Paul Woods – WR/DB

Joel Nicholas – LB

Joe Jamison – LB

Keenan Ollison – WR/DB

RJ Brandon – WR

Kenyatta Histon – RB

Ray Miranda – LB

Jayce Johnson – QB

Brad Currell – OL

Tristan Vandenberg - K

St.Joe’s Key Players:

Cameron Dabill – DL

Tyler Dotty – DL

Cole Gambino – OL

Jaden Lofton – RB

Casey Kelly – QB

Garrett House – RB

Micah Brown – RB

Nick Julian – DL

Ron McCarly - WR

Stats:

Canisius:

Average points per game –47

Points allowed: 55

St. Joe’s:

Average points per game –45

Points allowed: 93

Keys to Victory:

Crusaders:

Control the clock.

Avoid penalties.

Johnson to manage the game well.

Huston have 150 yards rushing.



Marauders:

Control the line of scrimmage.

Avoid turnovers.

Take early lead.

Kelly to have monster game.



Edge:



QB: Even

RB: Canisius

WR: Even

L: Even

Def: Canisius

K: Canisius



Summary:

This rivalry started in 1921 and is one of the best in the country. Crusaders have dominated in recent years. Game features 2 outstanding QBs in Casey Kelly and Jayce Johnson. The difference in the game could be Huston and the Crusaders kicker Tristan Vandenberg. Anything can happen in a rivalry and all players are expected to leave everything on the field. Fun game to watch. St. Joe’s leads the series 47-36 with 3 ties.



Prediction:

Canisius: 24

St. Joe’s: 20

