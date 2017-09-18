Dick Gallagher presents his game of the week for week 4, Canisius vs. St. Joe's at New Era Field:
Game of the Week
Canisius vs. St Joe’s
Friday, September 22nd at New Era Field
Canisius Head Coach: Rich Robbins (56-15-0, 7 years)
St. Joe’s Head Coach: Derek Landri (4-8-0, 2 years)
Canisius Key Players:
Paul Woods – WR/DB
Joel Nicholas – LB
Joe Jamison – LB
Keenan Ollison – WR/DB
RJ Brandon – WR
Kenyatta Histon – RB
Ray Miranda – LB
Jayce Johnson – QB
Brad Currell – OL
Tristan Vandenberg - K
St.Joe’s Key Players:
Cameron Dabill – DL
Tyler Dotty – DL
Cole Gambino – OL
Jaden Lofton – RB
Casey Kelly – QB
Garrett House – RB
Micah Brown – RB
Nick Julian – DL
Ron McCarly - WR
Stats:
Canisius:
Average points per game –47
Points allowed: 55
St. Joe’s:
Average points per game –45
Points allowed: 93
Keys to Victory:
Crusaders:
Control the clock.
Avoid penalties.
Johnson to manage the game well.
Huston have 150 yards rushing.
Marauders:
Control the line of scrimmage.
Avoid turnovers.
Take early lead.
Kelly to have monster game.
Edge:
QB: Even
RB: Canisius
WR: Even
L: Even
Def: Canisius
K: Canisius
Summary:
This rivalry started in 1921 and is one of the best in the country. Crusaders have dominated in recent years. Game features 2 outstanding QBs in Casey Kelly and Jayce Johnson. The difference in the game could be Huston and the Crusaders kicker Tristan Vandenberg. Anything can happen in a rivalry and all players are expected to leave everything on the field. Fun game to watch. St. Joe’s leads the series 47-36 with 3 ties.
Prediction:
Canisius: 24
St. Joe’s: 20
