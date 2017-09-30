WGRZ
Fewest Points Scored Through Week 5

WGRZ 9:30 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

East Aurora/Holland – 25 points

Portville – 27 points

Nichols – 38 points

Lew-Port – 42 points

Timon/St. Jude – 46 points

Silver Creek/Forestville – 50 points

Eden/North Collins – 54 points

Hamburg – 58 points

