Fantasy Football Team - Week 5

WGRZ 9:01 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

QB Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

RB Tom Cecere, Grand Island

RB Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

RB Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

WR Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

WR Alex Card, Southwestern

K Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois 

