Dick Gallagher's Sidelines-Week 9-2017

Sidelines Week 9
Booster Club President of the week: Melissa and Chuck Huber – Williamsville South
Acedemic Achievers of the week: Nick Hutson- Williamsville North ( GPA 97); Ryan Falk – Canisius (95 GPA); Carter Post- Depew ( 93GPA); James Bailey- JFK ( 93 GPA) =; Noah Larson- Jamestown ( 3.9 GPA)
Referee of the week: Dale Mussen
Athletic Director of the week: Aubrey Lloyd – City of Buffalo
Top Band: Panama
Top Refreshment stand: Clarence
Top JV Program: Cleveland Hill
Tackling machine: Ryan Majerowski- Cleveland hill
Best Voice: Don Bass- Niagara Falls
Comedian of the Week: Carl Kuras- Cleveland Hill
Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Dave Munella
Cheerleaders of the Week: Carl Kuras – Cardinbal O’ Hara
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Williamsville South
Best Chain Crew: Orchard Park
Best Uniform:: Randolph
Class Act: Dylan Vincent- Olean
Best fans: Cleveland Hill
Best Dressed Coaches : St Francis
Best game Program: Lancaster
Top Stat Keeper- Mark Zielgler- Niagara Wheatfield
Best Announcer: Paul Sugg – Williamsville South
Most Loquacious: P.J. Cauley- Hamburg
Best trainer: laura Ranieri – Kenmore West
Best Nickname: Tyler “ Adonis” Doty – St Jospeh’s
Journalist of the week: John Donofrio – Lockport Union Sun
Best restaurant: Anchor bar
Top Ambassador: Chuck Amo- Section VI
Top Principal: Dawn Wylke – Lockport
Most Photogenic player: Ka’sean Anthony- Cheektowaga
Best Fan: Maurino’s – West Seneca East
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Iroquis
Alumnus of the Week: Tommy Doctor- Grand island
Question for the Week: Which city teams can win a sectional title?
Best Dancer: Devonte Fountain – South Park
Name for the week: Kaiden Blake- Jamestown
Fastest player of the week: Wake Kless – Pioneer ( 4.6)
Strongest player of the week: Jordan Holmes – North Tonawanda ( 305LB bench press)
Tallest Player of the week: Jalin Coo[er – Medina ( 6’4)
Referee nickname: Jerry “ Goldenboy” Inglut
Most Photogenic Coach: Jeff Sabatino – JFK
Superintendent of the Week: Mike Mansfield- Maple Grove
Best Team Nickname: Mckinley Macks
Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Jennifer Tatko- Pioneer
Top Quarterback: Josh Foster- Williamsville South
Top Running Back: Andrew Hersey- Lancaster
Top Wide Receiver: London Smith- Lackawanna
Top Offensive Lineman: Charles Kilgo- Amherst
Top Defensive Lineman: Zak Trim – Maple Grove
Top Linebacker: mike Rigerman- Pioneer
Top Defensive Back: Devin pope- Chautauqua Lake
Top Kicker: Justn Robinson- Albion
Nicknames:
Stephen “ Pit Bull” Buyo – Cardinal O’ Hara
Jack “ Captain” Putney- Clarence
Tyler “ Adonis” Doty- St. Joe’s
Meach “ Rambo” Gardner- Albion
Stephen “ The Bus” Boyd – Cardinal O’ Hara
Brian “ Knuckles” Burns – Southwestern
Dylan “ Hawkeye” Kelly- Williamsville North
Preseason All- WNY Class of 2019
QB- Aaron Chose- Starpoint
QB- Casey Kelly – St Joe’s
QB Jack Putney- Clarence
QB- Cole Snyder- Southwestern
QB- Cam Sienko- Grand Island
RB- Kaiyer Fields- Mckinley
RB- Jaden Lofton – St Joe’s
RB- Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill
RB- Joe Jamison- Canisius
WR- Jon Stephens – Clarence
WR Dylan Kelly- Williamsville North
OL- Stephen Boyd- Cardinal O’ Hara
OL – Ben Schoenle- Canisius
OL- Ben Tomlinson- Maple
OL- Tyler Doty- St Joseph’s
OL -Mike Lorenz- Williamsville South
K- Jaden Schultz- Jamestown
RS- D’Jae Perry- St Mary’s
DL- Jemelle Jones – Williamsville South
DL- Rob Giancarlo- Sweet Home
DL- Elijah Lewis- South Park
LB- Scott Becht- Williamsville North
LB- Mike Rigerman- Pioneer
LB- Remir Velazquez- Cardinal O’Hara
LB- Tywon Wright- Dunkirk
DB- Rashad law- Maryvale
DB- Connor Crabtree- Falconer / Cassadaga Valley
DB- Joe Stewart- Kenmore West
P Jacob Miller- St Francis
P- Cole Snyder- Southwestern
RS- Jordan Parks- Niagara Wheatfield
Top Offensive linemen
Brad Currell Canisius
Bray Claycomo- West Seneca West
Caleb Pettit- Albion
Cameron Walter – Williamsville North
Carter Post- Depew
Cole Gambino- St Joe’s
Connor Hill- Newfane
Dan Thomeer- Willimasville South
Henry Palermo- Tonawanda
Jack Valey- Williamsville East
Jake Calo- Lancaster
Jeremiah Sanders – South Park
Jordan Holmes – North Tonawanda
Jordan Mayday- Niagara Falls
Many Al- Hemyari- Cleveland Hill
Matt Lance- Wilson
Mike Parisse- Starpoint
Nick Costanzo- Maryvale
Nick Krause- Iroquis
Noah Turzill- Jamestown
Salvatore Gioeli- Roy- hart/ Barker
Sam Arrington- Cleveland Hill
Steve Painter- North Tonawanda
Tariq Whitaker- Cheektowaga
Tom Delahoy- Clymer/ Sherman ( Panama)
Trevor Bleakney- North Tonawanda
Vinny Draper- West Seneca West
Walt Woodarek – Franklinville/ Ellicotville
Will Meginnis- Canisius
Zak Trim- Maple Grove
Alumni Outstanding Performance: Jehuu Caulcrick Clymer 2002
The Pirate rushed for 2161yds and 28 touchdowns in leading his team to it’s 4th consecutive sectional championship, and a berth in the state playoffs. Caulcrick made Frist Team All-WNY, All NYS, and was the Connolly Cup recipient along with earning Player Of The Year honors from The Buffalo News. During His Highschool football career, Jehuu scored 706pts, and scored 101 touchdowns
Week 8
For a successful Football Program:
Coaches coach
Players play
Referees referee
Parents support
Bands play music
Cheerleaders Cheer
Announcers announce
Bus drivers drive
Note: Each of the above have their own responsibility, and no one should interfere with the other. The result is a successful football program
Questions for student athletes:
· What level of college do you expect to play?
· What are your attributes? ( Size, speed, academics, etc)
· What is your work ethic?
· Do you have a passion for the game?
· How much time do you spend on academics?
· What is your workout program?
· Do you have high expectations?
Merged Programs:
Schools:
6- Hutch-tech/Emerson/CH/Arts/LD/Prep
7- Bennett/ OLM/ MEC. ALT/East/ Riverside/ Lafayette
2- East Aurora/ Holland
2- Burgard/ MST
3- Fredonia/ Westfield/ Brocton
2- Medina/ LA Webber
2- Roy-hart/ Barker
2- Falconer/ Cassadaga Valley
2- Gowanda/ Pine Valley
2- Silver Creek / Forestville
2- Eden/ North Collins
2- Cattaraugus/ Little Valley
2- Franklinville/ Ellicotville
3- Panama/ Sherman/ Clymer
2- Randolph/ Frewsburg
3- Nichols/Christian academy/ Niagara Catholic
44 schools – 16 football teams
WNY State Football Champions
4- Jamestown- 1994,1995,2000,2014
1- Springville- 1996
2- Lackawanna 1997,1998
5- Randolph- 2005,2009,2012,2013,2014
2- Orchard Park- 2008,2011
3- Sweet Home - @008, 2009
2- Southwestern- 2008,2009
2- Maple Grove 1998, 2008
1- South Park- 2015
1- North Tonawanda -2009
Note: 10 schools have won a total of 22 state titles. The Southern Tier has won 13 of the 22 titles
Cheerleaders of the week: Cardinal O’ Hara
Coaches: Aly O’ Niel, Julia Muscarella
Asia Adams
Lucia Bartolomei
Josephine Conti
Arianna Devers
Skylar Drawdy
Adriana Duic
Juliana Fanara
Kayley Fell
Emma Gandolfi
Tyianna Gillam
Lexi Jamieson
J’Lynn Jones
Brenda Littleton
Chase Luthringer
Meghan McMurray
Morgan Morehouse
Morgan Mule
Brittani Parker
Destiny Tisdale
Mary Zastrow
