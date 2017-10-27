Dick Gallagher's Sidelines-Week 9-2017

Dick Gallagher (Photo: WGRZ)

Sidelines Week 9

Booster Club President of the week: Melissa and Chuck Huber – Williamsville South

Acedemic Achievers of the week: Nick Hutson- Williamsville North ( GPA 97); Ryan Falk – Canisius (95 GPA); Carter Post- Depew ( 93GPA); James Bailey- JFK ( 93 GPA) =; Noah Larson- Jamestown ( 3.9 GPA)

Referee of the week: Dale Mussen

Athletic Director of the week: Aubrey Lloyd – City of Buffalo

Top Band: Panama

Top Refreshment stand: Clarence

Top JV Program: Cleveland Hill

Tackling machine: Ryan Majerowski- Cleveland hill

Best Voice: Don Bass- Niagara Falls

Comedian of the Week: Carl Kuras- Cleveland Hill

Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Dave Munella

Cheerleaders of the Week: Carl Kuras – Cardinbal O’ Hara

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Williamsville South

Best Chain Crew: Orchard Park

Best Uniform:: Randolph

Class Act: Dylan Vincent- Olean

Best fans: Cleveland Hill

Best Dressed Coaches : St Francis

Best game Program: Lancaster

Top Stat Keeper- Mark Zielgler- Niagara Wheatfield

Best Announcer: Paul Sugg – Williamsville South

Most Loquacious: P.J. Cauley- Hamburg

Best trainer: laura Ranieri – Kenmore West

Best Nickname: Tyler “ Adonis” Doty – St Jospeh’s

Journalist of the week: John Donofrio – Lockport Union Sun

Best restaurant: Anchor bar

Top Ambassador: Chuck Amo- Section VI

Top Principal: Dawn Wylke – Lockport

Most Photogenic player: Ka’sean Anthony- Cheektowaga

Best Fan: Maurino’s – West Seneca East

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Iroquis

Alumnus of the Week: Tommy Doctor- Grand island

Question for the Week: Which city teams can win a sectional title?

Best Dancer: Devonte Fountain – South Park

Name for the week: Kaiden Blake- Jamestown

Fastest player of the week: Wake Kless – Pioneer ( 4.6)

Strongest player of the week: Jordan Holmes – North Tonawanda ( 305LB bench press)

Tallest Player of the week: Jalin Coo[er – Medina ( 6’4)

Referee nickname: Jerry “ Goldenboy” Inglut

Most Photogenic Coach: Jeff Sabatino – JFK

Superintendent of the Week: Mike Mansfield- Maple Grove

Best Team Nickname: Mckinley Macks

Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Jennifer Tatko- Pioneer

Top Quarterback: Josh Foster- Williamsville South

Top Running Back: Andrew Hersey- Lancaster

Top Wide Receiver: London Smith- Lackawanna

Top Offensive Lineman: Charles Kilgo- Amherst

Top Defensive Lineman: Zak Trim – Maple Grove

Top Linebacker: mike Rigerman- Pioneer

Top Defensive Back: Devin pope- Chautauqua Lake

Top Kicker: Justn Robinson- Albion

Nicknames:

Stephen “ Pit Bull” Buyo – Cardinal O’ Hara

Jack “ Captain” Putney- Clarence

Tyler “ Adonis” Doty- St. Joe’s

Meach “ Rambo” Gardner- Albion

Stephen “ The Bus” Boyd – Cardinal O’ Hara

Brian “ Knuckles” Burns – Southwestern

Dylan “ Hawkeye” Kelly- Williamsville North

Preseason All- WNY Class of 2019

QB- Aaron Chose- Starpoint

QB- Casey Kelly – St Joe’s

QB Jack Putney- Clarence

QB- Cole Snyder- Southwestern

QB- Cam Sienko- Grand Island

RB- Kaiyer Fields- Mckinley

RB- Jaden Lofton – St Joe’s

RB- Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill

RB- Joe Jamison- Canisius

WR- Jon Stephens – Clarence

WR Dylan Kelly- Williamsville North

OL- Stephen Boyd- Cardinal O’ Hara

OL – Ben Schoenle- Canisius

OL- Ben Tomlinson- Maple

OL- Tyler Doty- St Joseph’s

OL -Mike Lorenz- Williamsville South

K- Jaden Schultz- Jamestown

RS- D’Jae Perry- St Mary’s

DL- Jemelle Jones – Williamsville South

DL- Rob Giancarlo- Sweet Home

DL- Elijah Lewis- South Park

LB- Scott Becht- Williamsville North

LB- Mike Rigerman- Pioneer

LB- Remir Velazquez- Cardinal O’Hara

LB- Tywon Wright- Dunkirk

DB- Rashad law- Maryvale

DB- Connor Crabtree- Falconer / Cassadaga Valley

DB- Joe Stewart- Kenmore West

P Jacob Miller- St Francis

P- Cole Snyder- Southwestern

RS- Jordan Parks- Niagara Wheatfield

Top Offensive linemen

Brad Currell Canisius

Bray Claycomo- West Seneca West

Caleb Pettit- Albion

Cameron Walter – Williamsville North

Carter Post- Depew

Cole Gambino- St Joe’s

Connor Hill- Newfane

Dan Thomeer- Willimasville South

Henry Palermo- Tonawanda

Jack Valey- Williamsville East

Jake Calo- Lancaster

Jeremiah Sanders – South Park

Jordan Holmes – North Tonawanda

Jordan Mayday- Niagara Falls

Many Al- Hemyari- Cleveland Hill

Matt Lance- Wilson

Mike Parisse- Starpoint

Nick Costanzo- Maryvale

Nick Krause- Iroquis

Noah Turzill- Jamestown

Salvatore Gioeli- Roy- hart/ Barker

Sam Arrington- Cleveland Hill

Steve Painter- North Tonawanda

Tariq Whitaker- Cheektowaga

Tom Delahoy- Clymer/ Sherman ( Panama)

Trevor Bleakney- North Tonawanda

Vinny Draper- West Seneca West

Walt Woodarek – Franklinville/ Ellicotville

Will Meginnis- Canisius

Zak Trim- Maple Grove

Alumni Outstanding Performance: Jehuu Caulcrick Clymer 2002

The Pirate rushed for 2161yds and 28 touchdowns in leading his team to it’s 4th consecutive sectional championship, and a berth in the state playoffs. Caulcrick made Frist Team All-WNY, All NYS, and was the Connolly Cup recipient along with earning Player Of The Year honors from The Buffalo News. During His Highschool football career, Jehuu scored 706pts, and scored 101 touchdowns

Week 8

For a successful Football Program:

Coaches coach

Players play

Referees referee

Parents support

Bands play music

Cheerleaders Cheer

Announcers announce

Bus drivers drive

Note: Each of the above have their own responsibility, and no one should interfere with the other. The result is a successful football program

Questions for student athletes:

· What level of college do you expect to play?

· What are your attributes? ( Size, speed, academics, etc)

· What is your work ethic?

· Do you have a passion for the game?

· How much time do you spend on academics?

· What is your workout program?

· Do you have high expectations?

Merged Programs:

Schools:

6- Hutch-tech/Emerson/CH/Arts/LD/Prep

7- Bennett/ OLM/ MEC. ALT/East/ Riverside/ Lafayette

2- East Aurora/ Holland

2- Burgard/ MST

3- Fredonia/ Westfield/ Brocton

2- Medina/ LA Webber

2- Roy-hart/ Barker

2- Falconer/ Cassadaga Valley

2- Gowanda/ Pine Valley

2- Silver Creek / Forestville

2- Eden/ North Collins

2- Cattaraugus/ Little Valley

2- Franklinville/ Ellicotville

3- Panama/ Sherman/ Clymer

2- Randolph/ Frewsburg

3- Nichols/Christian academy/ Niagara Catholic

44 schools – 16 football teams

WNY State Football Champions

4- Jamestown- 1994,1995,2000,2014

1- Springville- 1996

2- Lackawanna 1997,1998

5- Randolph- 2005,2009,2012,2013,2014

2- Orchard Park- 2008,2011

3- Sweet Home - @008, 2009

2- Southwestern- 2008,2009

2- Maple Grove 1998, 2008

1- South Park- 2015

1- North Tonawanda -2009

Note: 10 schools have won a total of 22 state titles. The Southern Tier has won 13 of the 22 titles

Cheerleaders of the week: Cardinal O’ Hara

Coaches: Aly O’ Niel, Julia Muscarella

Asia Adams

Lucia Bartolomei

Josephine Conti

Arianna Devers

Skylar Drawdy

Adriana Duic

Juliana Fanara

Kayley Fell

Emma Gandolfi

Tyianna Gillam

Lexi Jamieson

J’Lynn Jones

Brenda Littleton

Chase Luthringer

Meghan McMurray

Morgan Morehouse

Morgan Mule

Brittani Parker

Destiny Tisdale

Mary Zastrow

