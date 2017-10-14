Dick Gallagher's Sidelines - Week 7

Commentary by Dick Gallagher
Pat (age 9) asked his parents who was taking him to his baseball game.
Pat’s mother said she couldn’t because she was going shopping with her mother after she dropped Pat off at the field.
His dad said that he couldn’t because he was playing softball for a team at work. His father said “a neighbor would bring him home”. Pat went to his game and in the last inning he hit a double to tie the score and then later scored the winning run.
The coach, players and parents all congratulated Pat and shared in his excitement. The neighbor dropped Pat off at this home. After a while his mother came home and asked how the team did. Pat said we won and left it at that.
The next evening at the dinner table the father said that he learned from the neighbor that Pat helped win his game. “Why didn’t you tell your mother or I what you did?” Pat just shrugged his shoulders and said “last night was the happiest moment I have ever experienced. “Everyone was cheering me but I felt bad you weren’t there to see me”. “I had mixed emotions and just didn’t want to talk about it”.
Comment
This story has become too familiar with our families today. Your children need your support, guidance and attention. If your child enters Baseball at age 7 he/she probably will play 100 games until he/ she is 12 years old. Thus for only 200 hrs (2hrs per game) you could see all his/her games. Just think for only 200 hrs of the 52,560 hours (6 years x 24 hrs x 365 days) available to you during his/her youth you could spend the time with your child and cherish the moments.
You can never bring back a day of the child’s youth. We know time travels quickly and pretty soon our little children will be grown and moving out of the house.
Wouldn’t it be nice to say that you enjoyed their childhood because you were a part of it not just learning about it from a neighbor?
Booster Club President of the Week: Sara Funke, Williamsville
Academic Achievers of the Week: Tom Delahoy, CSP (99 GPA); RJ Brandon, Canisius (95 GPA); Jake Giardini, Allegany-Limestone (95 GPA); Nick Huber, Williamsville South (94 GPA)
Top Football Complex: All-High
Referee of the Week: Paul Gagllardi
Athletic Director of the Week: Kevin Salisbury, Southwestern
Top Band: Hamburg
Top Refreshment Stand: Maple Grove
Top JV Program: Sweet Home
Tackling Machine: Jaekwon Ingram Lackawanna
Best Voice: Jack Putney, Clarence
Comedian of the Week: Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: John O’Brien
Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca West
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Starpoint
Top Ambassador: Paul Schintizius, Ad Pro Sports
Top Principal: Mike Gallagher, Hamburg
Most Photogenic Player: Brock Blecha, Franklinville/ Ellicottvilel
Best Fan: Dixie Hunkno, Jamestown
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Williamsville South
Alumnus of the Week: Qadree Ollison, Canisius
Question for the Week: Why are coaches reluctant to have their kicker try field goals?
Best Dancer: Mike Fatta, Cheektowaga
Name for the Week: Santino Caferella, Niagara Falls
Fastest Player of the Week: Dylan Casey, Maryvale (4.59 – 40yds)
Strongest Player of the Week: Emery Marsh, Pioneer (300lb bench press)
Tallest Player of the Week: Jayce Johnson, Canisius 6’5”
Photographer for the Week: Nick Loverde, Amherst Bee
Referee Nickname: Brian “The Hulk” Matday
Best Chain Crew: Grand Island
Best Uniform: Southwestern
Class Acts: Jack Putney and Jon Stevens, Clarence
Best Fans: Southwestern
Best Dressed Coaches: Maryvale
Best Game Program: Maple Grove
Top Stat Keeper: Bryan Bucklin, Southwestern
Most Loquacious: Carl Kuras, Cleveland Hill
Best Trainer: Dylan Jay, Medina
Best Nickname: Christian “Wheels” Snell, Alden
Journalist of the Week: Craig Harvey, Dunkirk Observer
Best Restaurant: Irishman
Most Photogenic Coach: Bill Atlas, Wilson
Superintendent of the Week: Michelle Spasiano, Franklinville
Best Team Nickname: Iroquois Chiefs
Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Kim Wiexzerzynski, Eden
Top Quarterback: Brock Blecha, Franklinville/ Ellicottville
Top Running Back: Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Top Wide Receiver: Paul Woods, Canisius
Top Offensive Lineman: Calik Kennedy, Amherst
Top Defensive Lineman: John Sweat, Cheektowaga
Top Linebacker: Jacob Sarow, Akron
Top Defensive Back: Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park
Top Kicker: Josh Clifton, West Seneca West
Football Slogan: “Talk with your pads, play with your heart
When Dave Munella, Assistant Football Coach at Jamestown plays pool his nickname is “Scratch”
Top Offensive Stars in WNY High School Football
Chris Doubek, Randolph, rushed for 2536 yards to lead the Cardinals to a state title in 2013.
Aaron Leeper, Jamestown RB, rushed for 4295 yards including 2276 yards in 2000 and scored 47 touchdowns in leading the Red Raiders to a 2000 state title.
Jehuu Caulcrick, Clymer, RB, scored 706 points, rushed for 6559 yards in leading the Pirates to 4 consecutive sectional championships.
Jerry Hickson, St. Francis QB, completed 540 of 1126 passes for 7598 yards and 68 touchdowns from 2013 through 2016 to lead the Red Raiders.
Joe Licata, Williamsville South QB, completed 483 of 803 passes for 6671 yards and 87 touchdowns for the Billies from 2008 to 2010.
Dillon Janca, Orchard Park QB, completed 375 of 901 passes for 6294 yards and 61 touchdowns for the Quakers from 2014-2016.
Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s QB, completed 338 of 579 passes for 5209 yards and 51 touchdowns from 2011 to 2013.
Randall Secky, Maple Grove QB, completed 336 of 657 passes for 5915 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Thunderdragons from 1996 through 1999 including a state championship[ in 2014.
Blake Haubeil, Amherst/Canisius K, booted 19 field goals including one of 61 yards which is a WNY record and 165 points from 2013-2016.
Team Captains
Timon/St. Jude: Matt Myers, Jeremiah Sanders
St. Francis: Dawson Tyger
Hutch-Tech: Rodney Bailey
Clarence: Jacob Reger, Ben Wesolowski, Jack Putney, Jon Stevens, Brendan Cimermga
Jamestown: Noah Turzillo, Andrew Pumford
Lockport; Javon Ford, Jason Robillard
McKinley: Miles Haynes, Kaiyer Fields, Taelon Hollamon, Taivonn Martin
Hamburg: Brett Hall, Braden Smith
South Park: Devonte Fountain, Mykel Whigham, Shyquan Broadie, Dylan Farner
Williamsville East: Joe Shifflet
Starpoint: Aaron Chase, Griffin Mack, Mike Parisse
Kenmore West; James Gregoretti
Williamsville South: Dan Thomeer, Nick Huber, Josh Foster, Cody Sanford
North Tonawanda: Jordan Holmes, Kyle McNeil, Dylan NOrmandin
Burgard: Tony Maple, Jovanni Feggans, Marece Archie
Maryvale: Nick Costanzo, Dylan Casey, Connor Desiderio, Rashad Law
Dunkirk: Peyton Moreland, Jamall Gaines, Jaziah Rivera
Tonawanda: Henry Palermo, Reilly Whipple
Newfane: Brandon Gross, Connor Hill, Chad Dunbar
JFK: Jordan Snyder, James Bailey, Sean McGee
Akron: Johnny Fiebelkorn
Wilson: Tristan Guthrie
Allegany/Limestone: Jake Lippert, Jake Giardini, Patrick Walsh
Portville: D.J. Hlasnick
Franklinville/Ellicottville: Brock Blecha, Griffin Chudy
East Aurora/Holland: JJ Anstett, Hunter Czora
Orchard Park: Ryne Deitz, Bryan Strybel
Questions for Members of the 2018 and 2019 Classes
What are you going to do in the off season for you to become a better football player, teammate, and leader?
What will be your workout plan and program be between now and next season?
What commitmen will you make toward improving your academic performance?
Do you know the difference between being good and great? It is you.
You are the engine, driver, and have the keys to your success. You can make a difference and enhance your performance if you work at it. Will you?
Note: First games for the 2018 football season will be played in nine months. Will you be ready?
Alumni Outstanding Performance
Chris Doubek set a WNY record by rushing for 2536 yards, scored 36 touchdowns, and scored 226 points. Chris made first team and All-NYS first team, was a Connolly Cup finalist, and led his team to a state championship, and was selected state player of the year in Class D.
Year Football Programs Were Founded
JFK 1931
Wilson 1946
Cattaraugus/LV 2000
Franklinville/Ellicottville 2014
Frewsburg 1963
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 1941
Toughest Opponents Week 7
Cardinal O’Hara at Steubenville
Depew vs. Lancaster
Jamestown at Orchard Park
Tonawanda at North Tonawanda
Cheektowaga at Maryvale
Bishop Timon won Msgr. Martin Championships in: 19790, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1994, 1999, and 2001. Since 2001, the Tigers haven’t won a championship.
About 5.8 percent or approximately 1 in 17 of all high school senior boys playing interscholastic football will go on to play football at an NCAA member institution.
About 20 percent or approximately 1 in 50 of NCAA senior football players will be drafted by an NFL team.
Approximately 1 in 1,100 or about .09 percent of high school senior boys playing interscholastic football eventually will be drafted by an NFL team.
Ten Most Photogenic Players
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Parker Valvo, Iroquois
Zak Trim, Maple Grove
Javon Ford, Lockport
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Sectional Championship Trivia
27 WNY teams won a sectional title the first time they played in a championship.
9 schools never played in a title game.
16 schools have never won a sectional football championship.
11 schools have never played at New Era Field.
9 schools have won overtime title games.
Randolph has won 6 shutouts in title games.
JFK last played for a championship in 1986.
Orchard Park has played in the most title games with 22 appearances.
Orchard Park has won the most sectional football championships
Top 10 Most Dominant Football Programs in the Max Preps Era (2004-2014)
1. DeLasalle: Record 127-12-2, 5 state titles
2. Don Busco Prep, Record 106-11, 6 state titles
3. Trinity, Reocrd 120-21, 7 state titles
4. Maryville, Record 145-5, 7 state titles
5. Bellevue, Record 127-7, 7 state titles
6. Skyline Sammamish, Record 159-19, 6 state titles
7. Brynes, Record 130-15, 6 state titles
8. Hoover, Record 136-14, 5 state titles
9. South Panola, Record 139-10, 7 state titles
10. Trinity, Record 125-18, 3 state titles
Academic Excellence: Top Ten Grade Point Averages
Andrew Pumford, Jamestown – 100
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South – 97
Jason Robillard, Lockport – 98
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 98
Ian Joseph, Medina – 101
Wake Kless, Pioneer – 99
Melique Straker, St. Francis – 3.7
Seth Dash, Springville – 3.9
Danny Elvers, Lackawanna – 98
RJ Brandon, Canisius – 95
Most State Football Championships
Aquinas 7
Randolph 5
Maine-Endwell 5
Chenango Forks 5
Jamestown 4
Caledonia-Mumford 4
Dobbs Ferry 4
Hornell 3
Rye 3
Edgemont 3
Onondaga 3
Trench Trophy Recipients 2003-1016
2003: John Livingston, Eden
2004: Jason Weber, Orchard Park
2005: Jesse Jesonowski, Iroquois
2006: Gill Rodriguez, Frontier
2007: Nick Christman, Sweet Home
2008: John Urschel, Canisius
2009: Jasen Carlson, Southwestern
2010: Dylan Anna, Pioneer
2011: Devon Leach, Orchard Park
2012: Ryan Hunter, Canisius
2013: Jeremiah Bill, Hamburg
2014: Joe Mistretta, Jamestown
2015: Jake Fuzak, Williamsville South
2016: Nathan Emer, Iroquois
Tips to Be a Winner
Believe and have confidence to play the game the best way you can.
Take time to develop your technique.
Practice with the same effort you have in a game.
Follow an approved nutrition program.
Have a workout program that your coach supports.
Best Average Yards Per Carry For 1000 Yard Rushers
1975: Dave Conklin, Hinsdale – 13.4 yards
2015: Isaiah McDuffie, Bennett – 13.2 yards
2008: Blair Estarfaa, Maryvale – 13 yards
1997: Larry Croft, Forestville – 12.7 yards
2008: Capone Smith, Lackawanna – 12.6 yards
2010: Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s – 12.3 yards
Gary Feagen, Niagara Catholic – 12.2 yards
Bo Haubeil, Amherst is a future All-WNY in 2021.
Msgr. Martin Football Records
Most Extra Points Kicked Career: 82, Paul Bzdak, Archbishop Walsh 1968-1971
Most Field Goals in One Game: 4, P.J. Riga, St. Joe’s 1989
Most Field Goals in One Season: 8, Dallas Pelz, St. Francis 1998
Most Field Goals Kicked Career: 11, Sandro DeAngelis, St. Joe’s 1997-1998.
WNY Players at the University At Buffalo
Zach Emer, Iroquois
Jake Fuzak, Williamsville South
Demone Harris, Bishop Timon
Duke Hwang, Williamsville North
Michael Kenefick, Canisius
Evin Ksiezarczyk, West Seneca East
Billy Meyers, Orchard Park
Tyler Ringwood, Bishop Timon
Devin Lindner, West Seneca
Chris Doubek, Randolph
Kyle Deween, Niagara Falls
Billy Meyers, Orchard Park
Gallagher Updates
Mia and Maeve are 12 and player soccer, basketball, and softball for St. Greg’s and the Town of Amherst.
Mary Claire is 15 and a sophomore at Sacred Heart where she plays basketball and soccer for the Sharks and also plays soccer for a Lancaster team.
Liam is 16 and a senior at St. Joe’s where he has played football and hockey for the Marauders.
Austin is a junior at UNC/Charlotte and is a member of the track and field team.
Morgan graduated from Dusquesne University, was previously employed by the Pittsburgh Penguins and currently is working in Pittsburgh as a marketing specialist for PNC Park.
Dillon is 25. He graduated from UNC/Charlotte and is currently working on his masters and teaching certificate. His goal is to become a teacher and a coach, probably in North Carolina.
All 7 grandchildren are excelling academically.
