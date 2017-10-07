Dick Gallagher's Sidelines - Week 6

Booster Club President of the Week: Holly Drilling, Canisius
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Danny Elvers, Lacakwanna (94 GPA)
Wake Kless, Pioneer (99 GPA)
Tom Delahoy, CSP (92 GPA)
Top Football Complex: Williamsville South
Referee of the Week: Craig Donnelly
Athletic Director of the Week: Brian Wilson, Depew
Top Band: Williamsville South
Top Refreshment Stand: Lockport
Top JV Program: Burgard
Tackling Machine:Nick Julian, St. Joseph’s
Best Voice: Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Comedian of the Week: Yianna Hallios, Clarence
Worst Dressed Jamestown Coach: Dave Munela
Cheerleaders of the Week: Starpoint
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Franklinville/Ellicottville
Best Chain Crew: Williamsville North
Best Uniform: JFK
Class Act: Jordan Holmes, North Tonawanda
Best Fans: South Park
Best Dressed Coaches: Cheektowaga
Best Game Program: Sweet Home
Top Statistician: Eric Heilwig, Medina
Most Loquacious: Sean Bruso, Lancaster
Trainer of the Week: Shane Cooney, Hamburg
Best Nickname: Syquan “Dr. Sack” Rolands, Niagara Falls
Journalist of the Week: Scott Kindred, The Post-Journal
Best Restaurant: Lebros
Top Ambassador: Milt Dickerson, Coordinator, All-State Classic
Top Principal: Corey Gray, Grand Island
Most Photogenic: Dylan Vincent, Olean
Best Fan: Kevin Craig, St. Joe’s
Most Media Friendly Football Program: South Park
Alumnus of the Week: Brett Kern, Grand Island
Question for the Week: Will Dunkirk compete again for a Class B Sectional Title?
Best Dancer: Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s
Name for the Week: MacAdam Gadewoltz, Silver Creek/Forestville
Fastest Player of the Week:Tony Maple, Burgard
Strongest Player of the Week: Brad Currell, Canisius
Tallest Player of the Week: Matt Myers, Timon/St. Jude
Photographer of the Week: Jim McCoy, Buffalo News
Referee Nickname: Wayne “Zabra” Hill
Most Photogenic Coach: Jeff Tripp, Hamburg
Superintendent of the Week: Jeff Rabey, Depew
Best Team Nickname: Lackawanna Steelers
Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Michelle Burgett, Cheektowaga
Top Quarterback: Taelon Hollamon, McKinley
Top Running Back: Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Top Wide Receiver: Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
Top Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Moss, Burgard
Top Defensive Lineman: Michon Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara
Top Linebacker: Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Top Defensive Back: Luke Wilhelm, West Seneca West
Top Kicker: Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius
Most Versatile: Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Nicknames:
Retsen “Batman” Daley, St. Francis
Brock “Primetime” Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Salvatore “The House” Gioeli, Barker/Roy-Hart
Max “Spiderman” Giordano, Lancaster
Trent “Scoop” Gray, Frewsburg/Randolph
Josh “Flash” Foster, Williamsville South
Jeremiah “Smash” Moss, Burgard
Top Varsity Teams 2015-2016
Cheektowaga 19-2
South Park 18-4
Canisius 18-5
Starpoint 17-3
Cleveland Hill 16-4
Lancaster 16-4
Bennett 16-5
Franklinville/Ellicottville 15-5
Alden 14-4
Dunkirk 14-5
Kenmore West 12-4
Toughest Opponents Week Six
Jamestown at Lancaster
Alden vs. Medina
Bennett at Burgard
Gowanda at Southwestern
Canisius at Massillon Washington (Ohio)
WNY Memorable Achievements For High School Football
Canisius defeating St. Joe’s 17-16 in 1997 to break a 16 game losing streak to the Marauders.
Depew, Amherst, All-High, Riverside, Starpoint, Grand Island, Niagara Falls, Southwestern, Clarence, Jamestown, Williamsville North, Sweet Home and other schools building outstanding athletic complexes.
Gary Castine, St. Joe’s QB, throwing for 8 touchdowns against Bishop Turner in 1969.
St. Francis defeating nationally ranked Ignatius in 2004.
Canisius win streak of 43 games which ended in 1977.
Jake Sisson, Jamestown QB, throwing for 3184 yards in 2013.
Aaron Leeper, Jamestown RB, scored 47 touchdowns in 2000 to lead the Red Raiders to a Class AA state championship.
Most Coaches
Canisius 16
Timon/St. Jude 10
St. Francis 9
Cardinal O’Hara 8
St. Joe’s 6
St. Mary’s 5
From 2010 through 2016, Maple Grove has won 4 sectioanl championships while Alden, Orchard Park, Cleveland Hill, Sweet Home and Randolph have won 3 titles.
Between 1997 and 2007, concussion rates have more than doubled particularly in soccer, basketball, and football.
From 2010 to 2012 there was a 10 percent decrease in football participation for youth 5-15 yards old in tackle football.
7,868,900 participated in high school sports in 2015-2016.
1,083,308 students played high school football in 20151016.
24 states registered an increase in participation in 11 man football.
A new rule has been established in high school football. It eliminates the pop-up kick which is now defined as “a free kick in which the kicker drives the ball immediately to the ground, the ball strikes the ground once and goes into the air in the manner of a ball directly kicked off the tee. Such kicks will be penalized as a dead-ball free-kick infraction.
Alumni Outstanding Performance
Aaron Leeper, Jamestown 2000: The Red Raider rushed for 2276 yards, scored 47 touchdowns, played defensive back while leading his team to a state championship. Leeper was All-WNY First Team, All-NYS, Connolly Cup and earned Player of the Year Honors by the Buffalo News and The State Class AA Player of the Year. Aaron played collegiate football for the University at Buffalo.
Year Football Program Founded
Hutch-Tech 1954
Lake Shore 1950
South Park 1915
West Seneca East 1969
Hamburg 1915
Iroquois 1955
Questions for Student Athletes
What level of college football do you expect to play?
What are your attributes?
What is your work ethic?
Do you have a passion for the game?
How much time do you spend on academics?
What is your workout program?
DO you have high expectations?
What will your major be in college?
Playing High School Football
The Good
Thousands of student-athletes will participate in football throughout WNY.
Championship games being held at New Era Field.
Sectional champions competing for state championships.
Players being offered scholarships.
Banquets in December honoring players, coaches, and all-academic teams.
Cheerleaders and bands performing at games.
Parents volunteering in the refreshment stands, chain crews, etc.
Cross training football initiative for character awards at games.
Section VI Football Federation
Msgr. Martin Association
Buffalo News All-WNY Teams
Upstate Weekly Publications
Fitness advantages
Life skills
Local and state polls
NYSSWA All-State Football Teams
The Bad
Player injuries
Teams winning games by 30 points and starters are still playing in the 4th quarter.
The Ugly
Players using steroids.
Out of control parents.
Seven Questions for Student-Athletes
What have you done today to make someone smile?
When was the last time you told your parents you loved them?
When was the last time you did something special for your grandparents?
When was the last time you said thank you?
When was the last time you did chores around your house?
When was the last time you volunteered to help others from an organization?
When was the last time you told your coaches you appreciated them?
Most Yards Passing in 2 Seasons
Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s – 5209 yards
Jerry Hickson, St. Francis – 5113 yards
Joe Licata, Williamsville South – 5035 yards
Jake Sisson, Jamestown – 4811 yards
Dillon Janca, Orchard Park – 4533 yards
Tyree Brown, South Park – 4106 yards
Ryan Dougherty, Timon/St. Jude – 3951 yards
Sam Castronova, Williamsville South – 3806 yards
Michael REadon, St. Francis – 3794 yards
Sean Brady, Canisius – 3719 yards
Schools With Most WNY All-Academic Football Selections From 1987-2016
Orchard Park 43
St. Joe’s 39
St. Francis 37
Clarence 36
Niagara Wheatfield 34
Depew 31
Jamestown 27
Williamsville South 27
Iroquois 26
Sweet Home 25
Williamsville North 23
Lockport 23
Grand Island 21
Timon/St. Jude 21
Canisius 21
Southwestern 20
Lew-Port 18
Nichols 18
Section VI Most Consecutive Championships
6, Sweet Home 2007-1012
5, Orchard Park 2004-2008
4, Grand Island 1989-1992
4, Lackawanna 1997-2000
4, Clymer 1999-2002
4, Orchard Park 2004-2007
3, Jamestown 1993-1995
3, Orchard Park 1996-1998
3, Maple Grove 1996-1998
3, Maple Grove 2014-2016
3, Alden 2010-2012
Dynamic Duos
Jemelle Jones and Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South
Joe Andreessen and Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Miles Haynes and Kavon Rogers, McKinley
Juston Johnson and Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Anthony Maple and Jovanni Feggans, Burgard
Jayce Johnson and Paul Woods, Canisius
KaSean Anthony and John Sweat, Cheektowaga
Nick Fabrizio and Nelson Nash, Maple Grove
Connor Desiderio and Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Jalin Cooper and Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Jack Putney and John Stevens, Clarence
Devonte Fountain and Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Jacob and Jared Maurino, West Seneca East
Alex Card and Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Syveon Ralands and Syquan Ralands, Niagara Falls
Nick Costanzo and Rashad Law, Maryvale
Msgr. Martin Football Records
Most Yards Passing in One Game: 438, Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s 2016
Most Yards Passing in One Season: 3050, Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s 2011
Most Yards Passing Career: 5528, Jerry Hickson, St. Francis 2013-2015
Most Receptions One Game: 14, Kyle Smith, St. Francis 2001
Most Receptions One Season: 66, Lee Fabiatos, Nichols 2002
Most Receptions Career: 124, Kyle Smith, St. Francis 1998-2001
Commentary by Dick Gallagher
For decades, one could anticipate being coached in football by head coaches with over 20 yards of experience. For some, this experience covered over 30 years. Today however, very few coaches are spending this amount of time for several reasons, namely difficulty in the attitude and behavior of many parents and players, and also the shared responsibility of managing a family with their spouse.
For the 2017 football season, there are 120 who are coaches in their first year as head coach and there are an additional 34 who have 1-5 yards experience as head coach, 14 with 6-10 yards, 6 with 11-15 years, 3 with 16-20 yards and 6 over 20 years. In fact, 44 of 71 head coaches will have 5 years or less as a head coach.
When I have asked those who decided to step down as head coach, the major reason was difficulty in carrying out their responsibilities of a coach, father, husband, and their full time job. It is unfortunate to witness the behavior of parents who think their son is God’s gift to football and the damage they do to their child, team chemistry, and in some cases trying to have the coach fired.
Perhaps if parents acted the way they did in the 1950s, there would still be several coaches in all sports for boys and girls. How sad.
Top Games Week 7
Friday, October 13th
Canisius at Aquinas 7pm
West Seneca East at West Seneca West 7pm
Sweet Home at Williamsville South 7pm
Cheektowaga at Maryvale 7pm
Jamestown at Orchard Park 7pm
Lancaster at Depew 7pm
CSP at Frankinville/Ellicottville 7pm
Saturday, October 14
JFK at Cleveland Hill 2pm
Kenmore East at Kenmore West, 2pm
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs