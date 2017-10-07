Dick Gallagher's Sidelines - Week 6

Dick Gallagher (Photo: WGRZ)

Booster Club President of the Week: Holly Drilling, Canisius

Academic Achievers of the Week:



Danny Elvers, Lacakwanna (94 GPA)

Wake Kless, Pioneer (99 GPA)

Tom Delahoy, CSP (92 GPA)

Top Football Complex: Williamsville South

Referee of the Week: Craig Donnelly

Athletic Director of the Week: Brian Wilson, Depew

Top Band: Williamsville South

Top Refreshment Stand: Lockport

Top JV Program: Burgard

Tackling Machine:Nick Julian, St. Joseph’s

Best Voice: Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Comedian of the Week: Yianna Hallios, Clarence

Worst Dressed Jamestown Coach: Dave Munela

Cheerleaders of the Week: Starpoint

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Franklinville/Ellicottville

Best Chain Crew: Williamsville North

Best Uniform: JFK

Class Act: Jordan Holmes, North Tonawanda

Best Fans: South Park

Best Dressed Coaches: Cheektowaga

Best Game Program: Sweet Home

Top Statistician: Eric Heilwig, Medina

Most Loquacious: Sean Bruso, Lancaster

Trainer of the Week: Shane Cooney, Hamburg

Best Nickname: Syquan “Dr. Sack” Rolands, Niagara Falls

Journalist of the Week: Scott Kindred, The Post-Journal

Best Restaurant: Lebros

Top Ambassador: Milt Dickerson, Coordinator, All-State Classic

Top Principal: Corey Gray, Grand Island

Most Photogenic: Dylan Vincent, Olean

Best Fan: Kevin Craig, St. Joe’s

Most Media Friendly Football Program: South Park

Alumnus of the Week: Brett Kern, Grand Island

Question for the Week: Will Dunkirk compete again for a Class B Sectional Title?

Best Dancer: Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s

Name for the Week: MacAdam Gadewoltz, Silver Creek/Forestville

Fastest Player of the Week:Tony Maple, Burgard

Strongest Player of the Week: Brad Currell, Canisius

Tallest Player of the Week: Matt Myers, Timon/St. Jude

Photographer of the Week: Jim McCoy, Buffalo News

Referee Nickname: Wayne “Zabra” Hill

Most Photogenic Coach: Jeff Tripp, Hamburg

Superintendent of the Week: Jeff Rabey, Depew

Best Team Nickname: Lackawanna Steelers

Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Michelle Burgett, Cheektowaga

Top Quarterback: Taelon Hollamon, McKinley

Top Running Back: Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Top Wide Receiver: Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

Top Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Moss, Burgard

Top Defensive Lineman: Michon Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara

Top Linebacker: Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Top Defensive Back: Luke Wilhelm, West Seneca West

Top Kicker: Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius

Most Versatile: Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Nicknames:

Retsen “Batman” Daley, St. Francis

Brock “Primetime” Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Salvatore “The House” Gioeli, Barker/Roy-Hart

Max “Spiderman” Giordano, Lancaster

Trent “Scoop” Gray, Frewsburg/Randolph

Josh “Flash” Foster, Williamsville South

Jeremiah “Smash” Moss, Burgard

Top Varsity Teams 2015-2016

Cheektowaga 19-2

South Park 18-4

Canisius 18-5

Starpoint 17-3

Cleveland Hill 16-4

Lancaster 16-4

Bennett 16-5

Franklinville/Ellicottville 15-5

Alden 14-4

Dunkirk 14-5

Kenmore West 12-4

Toughest Opponents Week Six

Jamestown at Lancaster

Alden vs. Medina

Bennett at Burgard

Gowanda at Southwestern

Canisius at Massillon Washington (Ohio)

WNY Memorable Achievements For High School Football

Canisius defeating St. Joe’s 17-16 in 1997 to break a 16 game losing streak to the Marauders.

Depew, Amherst, All-High, Riverside, Starpoint, Grand Island, Niagara Falls, Southwestern, Clarence, Jamestown, Williamsville North, Sweet Home and other schools building outstanding athletic complexes.

Gary Castine, St. Joe’s QB, throwing for 8 touchdowns against Bishop Turner in 1969.

St. Francis defeating nationally ranked Ignatius in 2004.

Canisius win streak of 43 games which ended in 1977.

Jake Sisson, Jamestown QB, throwing for 3184 yards in 2013.

Aaron Leeper, Jamestown RB, scored 47 touchdowns in 2000 to lead the Red Raiders to a Class AA state championship.

Most Coaches

Canisius 16

Timon/St. Jude 10

St. Francis 9

Cardinal O’Hara 8

St. Joe’s 6

St. Mary’s 5

From 2010 through 2016, Maple Grove has won 4 sectioanl championships while Alden, Orchard Park, Cleveland Hill, Sweet Home and Randolph have won 3 titles.

Between 1997 and 2007, concussion rates have more than doubled particularly in soccer, basketball, and football.

From 2010 to 2012 there was a 10 percent decrease in football participation for youth 5-15 yards old in tackle football.

7,868,900 participated in high school sports in 2015-2016.

1,083,308 students played high school football in 20151016.

24 states registered an increase in participation in 11 man football.

A new rule has been established in high school football. It eliminates the pop-up kick which is now defined as “a free kick in which the kicker drives the ball immediately to the ground, the ball strikes the ground once and goes into the air in the manner of a ball directly kicked off the tee. Such kicks will be penalized as a dead-ball free-kick infraction.

Alumni Outstanding Performance

Aaron Leeper, Jamestown 2000: The Red Raider rushed for 2276 yards, scored 47 touchdowns, played defensive back while leading his team to a state championship. Leeper was All-WNY First Team, All-NYS, Connolly Cup and earned Player of the Year Honors by the Buffalo News and The State Class AA Player of the Year. Aaron played collegiate football for the University at Buffalo.

Year Football Program Founded

Hutch-Tech 1954

Lake Shore 1950

South Park 1915

West Seneca East 1969

Hamburg 1915

Iroquois 1955

Questions for Student Athletes

What level of college football do you expect to play?

What are your attributes?

What is your work ethic?

Do you have a passion for the game?

How much time do you spend on academics?

What is your workout program?

DO you have high expectations?

What will your major be in college?

Playing High School Football

The Good

Thousands of student-athletes will participate in football throughout WNY.

Championship games being held at New Era Field.

Sectional champions competing for state championships.

Players being offered scholarships.

Banquets in December honoring players, coaches, and all-academic teams.

Cheerleaders and bands performing at games.

Parents volunteering in the refreshment stands, chain crews, etc.

Cross training football initiative for character awards at games.

Section VI Football Federation

Msgr. Martin Association

Buffalo News All-WNY Teams

Upstate Weekly Publications

Fitness advantages

Life skills

Local and state polls

NYSSWA All-State Football Teams

The Bad

Player injuries

Teams winning games by 30 points and starters are still playing in the 4th quarter.

The Ugly

Players using steroids.

Out of control parents.

Seven Questions for Student-Athletes

What have you done today to make someone smile?

When was the last time you told your parents you loved them?

When was the last time you did something special for your grandparents?

When was the last time you said thank you?

When was the last time you did chores around your house?

When was the last time you volunteered to help others from an organization?

When was the last time you told your coaches you appreciated them?

Most Yards Passing in 2 Seasons

Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s – 5209 yards

Jerry Hickson, St. Francis – 5113 yards

Joe Licata, Williamsville South – 5035 yards

Jake Sisson, Jamestown – 4811 yards

Dillon Janca, Orchard Park – 4533 yards

Tyree Brown, South Park – 4106 yards

Ryan Dougherty, Timon/St. Jude – 3951 yards

Sam Castronova, Williamsville South – 3806 yards

Michael REadon, St. Francis – 3794 yards

Sean Brady, Canisius – 3719 yards

Schools With Most WNY All-Academic Football Selections From 1987-2016

Orchard Park 43

St. Joe’s 39

St. Francis 37

Clarence 36

Niagara Wheatfield 34

Depew 31

Jamestown 27

Williamsville South 27

Iroquois 26

Sweet Home 25

Williamsville North 23

Lockport 23

Grand Island 21

Timon/St. Jude 21

Canisius 21

Southwestern 20

Lew-Port 18

Nichols 18

Section VI Most Consecutive Championships

6, Sweet Home 2007-1012

5, Orchard Park 2004-2008

4, Grand Island 1989-1992

4, Lackawanna 1997-2000

4, Clymer 1999-2002

4, Orchard Park 2004-2007

3, Jamestown 1993-1995

3, Orchard Park 1996-1998

3, Maple Grove 1996-1998

3, Maple Grove 2014-2016

3, Alden 2010-2012

Dynamic Duos

Jemelle Jones and Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South

Joe Andreessen and Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Miles Haynes and Kavon Rogers, McKinley

Juston Johnson and Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Anthony Maple and Jovanni Feggans, Burgard

Jayce Johnson and Paul Woods, Canisius

KaSean Anthony and John Sweat, Cheektowaga

Nick Fabrizio and Nelson Nash, Maple Grove

Connor Desiderio and Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Jalin Cooper and Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Jack Putney and John Stevens, Clarence

Devonte Fountain and Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Jacob and Jared Maurino, West Seneca East

Alex Card and Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Syveon Ralands and Syquan Ralands, Niagara Falls

Nick Costanzo and Rashad Law, Maryvale

Msgr. Martin Football Records

Most Yards Passing in One Game: 438, Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s 2016

Most Yards Passing in One Season: 3050, Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s 2011

Most Yards Passing Career: 5528, Jerry Hickson, St. Francis 2013-2015



Most Receptions One Game: 14, Kyle Smith, St. Francis 2001



Most Receptions One Season: 66, Lee Fabiatos, Nichols 2002



Most Receptions Career: 124, Kyle Smith, St. Francis 1998-2001



Commentary by Dick Gallagher

For decades, one could anticipate being coached in football by head coaches with over 20 yards of experience. For some, this experience covered over 30 years. Today however, very few coaches are spending this amount of time for several reasons, namely difficulty in the attitude and behavior of many parents and players, and also the shared responsibility of managing a family with their spouse.

For the 2017 football season, there are 120 who are coaches in their first year as head coach and there are an additional 34 who have 1-5 yards experience as head coach, 14 with 6-10 yards, 6 with 11-15 years, 3 with 16-20 yards and 6 over 20 years. In fact, 44 of 71 head coaches will have 5 years or less as a head coach.

When I have asked those who decided to step down as head coach, the major reason was difficulty in carrying out their responsibilities of a coach, father, husband, and their full time job. It is unfortunate to witness the behavior of parents who think their son is God’s gift to football and the damage they do to their child, team chemistry, and in some cases trying to have the coach fired.

Perhaps if parents acted the way they did in the 1950s, there would still be several coaches in all sports for boys and girls. How sad.



Top Games Week 7

Friday, October 13th

Canisius at Aquinas 7pm

West Seneca East at West Seneca West 7pm

Sweet Home at Williamsville South 7pm

Cheektowaga at Maryvale 7pm

Jamestown at Orchard Park 7pm

Lancaster at Depew 7pm

CSP at Frankinville/Ellicottville 7pm

Saturday, October 14

JFK at Cleveland Hill 2pm

Kenmore East at Kenmore West, 2pm

