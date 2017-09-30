Dick Gallagher's Sidelines - Week 5

Booster Club President of the Week: Liz Breyer, Alden
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South (96 GPA)
Aaron Chase, Starpoint (95 GPA)
Nick Costanzo, Maryvale (95 GPA)
Seth Dash, Springville (3.9 GPA)
Top Football Complex: Grand Island
Referee of the Week: Jim Dimartino
Athletic Director of the Week:
Randy Knaak, Albion
Top Band: Lockport
Top Refreshment Stand: Lancaster
Top JV Program: Lancaster
Tackling Machine: Miles Haynes, McKinley
Best Voice: Maurece Gayton, Olean
Comedian of the Week: Kyle Schreader, Starpoint
Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Arrick Davis
Cheerleaders of the Week: Maryvale
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Maryvale
Best Chain Crew: Kenmore East
Best Uniform: Sweet Home
Class Act: Michon Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara
Best Fans: Hamburg
Best Dressed Coaches: Jamestown
Best Game Program: Depew
Top Statistician: Joe Biondo, Orchard Park
Best Announcer: Peter Sugg, Williamsville South
Most Loquacious: Todd Therrien, North Tonawanda
Trainer of the Week: Adam Domoroes, Clarence
Best Nickname: Miles “Rambo” Haynes, McKinley
Journalist of the Week: Patrick Nagy, Amherst Bee
Best Restaurant: Sorrentino’s
Top Ambassador: Miggy Rodriguez, Buffalo News
Top Principal: Sabatino Cimato, Hutch-Tech
Most Photogenic: Noble and London Smith, Lackawanna
Best Fan: Matt Palma, Referee
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Pioneer
Alumnus of the Week: Jordan Johnson, Sweet Home
Question for the Week: Which school has the best athletic complex?
Best Dancer: Jared Maurino, West Seneca East
Name for the Week: Da’rod Dabney, JFK
Fastest Player of the Week: Paul Woods, Canisius (4.4-40 yards)
Strongest Player of the Week: Anthony Robinson, Starpoint (310lbs bench)
Tallest Player of the Week: Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South (6’4)
Photographer of the Week: Taylor Nigrelle, Amherst Bee
Referee Nickname: Jim “Rambo” Dimartino
Most Photogenic Coach: Scott Zipp, Cheektowaga
Superintendent of the Week: Dr. Scott Martz Loff, Williamsville
Best Team Nickname: Grand Island Vikings
Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Dawn Emerson, Depew
Top Quarterback: Terry Gray, Frewsburg
Top Running Back: Dylan McDuffie, St. Francis
Top Wide Receiver: Max Giordano, Lancaster
Top Offensive Lineman: Tariq Whitaker, Cheektowaga
Top Defensive Lineman: JeJuan Sparks, St. Francis
Top Linebacker: Jovanni Feggans, Burgard
Top Defensive Back: Jacob Reger, Clarence
Top Kicker: Max Giordano, Lancaster
Most Versatile: Kenyetta Huston, Canisius
Nicknames:
Jaekwon “The Stork” Ingram, Lackawanna
Matt “Thunder” Kitcho, Wilson
Andrew “Diesel” Pumford, Jamestown
Syquan “Dr Sack” Rolands, Niagara Falls
Anthony “Gladiator” Robinson, Starpoint
Storman “Norman” Gilbert, St. Joe’s
Ugene “Crackerjack” Harrison, Albion
Toughest Opponents, Week 5
St. Francis at Cathedral Prep
Burgard vs. Cheektowaga
Lockport at Orchard Park
Cardinal O’Hara vs. Canisius
St. Joe’s at Cardinal Mooney
Memorable Achievements of WNY High School Football
Blake Haubeil, Canisius K, being selected to the USA Today All-American first team in 2016.
Jerry Hickson, St. Francis QB, passed for the most yards in a career with 7610.
Joe Licata, Williamsville South QB, passed for a WNY record 87 touchdowns in his career (2008-2010).
155 WNY Alumni have played professional football with the majority in the NFL.
WNY High School Football teams have won 22 state football championships.
From 2012-2016, Section VI football had the most first team All-State players and most players on All-State team than any other section
Best Names
Shyquan Brodie, South Park
Faizon Munir, Southwestern
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Nicklos Streuber, Wilson
Shyheim Jakes, Albion
Calik Kennedy, Amherst
Brillance Johnson, Albion
WNY Alumni Outstanding Performance: Frank Pavicich, Niagara Wheatfield 1996-1997.
The Falcon was one of the top and toughest players ever to play in WNY. He was the only two time winner of the Buffalo News Player of the Year and won the Connolly Cup in 1997. Pavicich led his team to the state playoffs in 2 consecutive years. He dominated on both sides of the ball, made big plays every game and was named player of the decade defensively in WNY. He also earned All-WNY and All-State honors in both years.
Cleveland Hill has won 3 consecutive sectional title games in 2012, 2013, and 2016. Overall the Golden Eagles are 7-3 in section championship football games.
Maple Grove has played in 18 sectional football championships, winning 8 and losing 10. From 2011 through 2016, the Red Dragons have played in 6 consecutive title games, winning 4 and losing 2.
Clarence has played in 11 title games winning 6 and losing 5. The Red Devils last appearance was in 2010 when they defeated Orchard Park 31-28 on a last second field goal.
Springville has played in 14 championship football games winning 6 and losing 8. Their last sectional title was in 1996 when the Griffiths also won a state title.
Jamestown has played in 18 sectional title games winning 11 and losing 7. From 2011 through 2014, the Red Raiders played in 4 consecutive title games, winning 2 and losing 2. In 2014, they won sectional and state titles. They also won 3 on other state titles in 1993, 1994, and 2000.
Grand Island has played in 13 sectional title games winning 6 and losing 7. From 1989 through 1992, the Vikings won 4 consecutive championships outscoring opponents 98-17.
Recruiting Tip
In your son has played and excelled as a sophomore or junior, don’t wait until their senior season is over to make college football coaches aware of his talent. If you wait, it will be more difficult for him to receive a scholarship.
Many major colleges know whom they are recruiting prior to the beginning of the football season. Thus, the number one cardinal rule in recruiting is don’t wait until your senior year is over.
Some high school coaches are tremendous advocates for their players. They send fils, respond to questionnaires from colleges, return phone calls, etc. Others however will do very little for their players and some even treat it as a nuisance or imposition on their time.
To protect your interest, take the initiative to work with your coach to develop a plan for marketing your son and/or hire a recruiting service. A 5 minute highlight film should also be sent.
Fact: There are 24 hours in a day. That is a gift. Eight hours for sleeping, eight hours for school and studying, and what you do with the other eight hours defines who you are.
City of Buffalo teams have won 6 league titles since joining Section VI in 2010.
Best Mascot: South Park
Wrestling makes better football players
Best WGRZ Athletes: Boomer Connell, Michael Wooten, Andy DeSantis and Jeff Cobb
Quote for the Week: On the 8th day, God created football.
WNY Teams With The Most Professional Football Players
St. Joe’s 13
Canisius 11
Orchard Park 7
Masten Park 6
Williamsville North 6
St. Francis 6
North Tonawanda 5
Clarence 4
Lafayette 4
West Seneca West 4
Frontier 4
Year Football Program Founded
Fredonia 1901
Olean 1893
Springville 1898
Pioneer 1971
Eden 1930
East Aurora 1922
Depew 1912
Most Section VI Football Titles
Orchard Park 14
Jamestown 11
Randolph 10
Lackawanna 9
Salamanca 9
Sweet Home 8
Most Losses
Maple Grove 10
Springville 8
Sweet Home 8
Jamestown 7
Lancaster 7
Grand Island 7
For A Successful Football Program
Coaches coach.
Players play.
Referees referee
Parents support
Band plays music
Cheerleaders cheer
Announcers announce
Bus drivers drive
Note: Each of the above have their own responsibilities and no one interferes with the other. The result is a successful program.
Wrestlers Who are Solid Football Players Include:
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Calik Kennedy, Amherst
Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Caleb Riordan, Pioneer
Jake Sarrow, Akron
Jaquan Johnson, Grand Island
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer
Icar Simon, Olean
Dan Torres, Falconer
Corey Keefe, Falconer
Msgr. Martin Football Records
Most Yards Receiving in One Game: 261, Jordan Williams, Timon/St. Jude 2011
Most Yards Receiving in One Season: 1094, Anderson Winston, Turner-Carroll 1996
Most Yards Receiving Career: 1812, Anthony Fulhma, Canisius 2006-2008
Most Extra Points Kicked in One Season: 44, Dom Buccieri, St. Francis 2011
Commentary by Dick Gallagher: John’s Story
John was a happy youngster as he had just received a letter of inquiry from the University of Michigan concerning his football ability. John was only a sophomore, 6’3, 180 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.6 seconds.
John’s parents were ecstatic as they hoped that John would be able to use his athletic talents to obtain a scholarship to college. In John’s junior year, he made All-WNY and All-NYS and he received over 40 letters from colleges and universities throughout the country.
In John’s senior year, his team won the championship and he again made All-WNY and All-State The parents at this time were anticipating several schools offering their son a scholarship. But as time passed after the football season, the letters stopped coming and no college had offered any type of scholarship. In fact, the schools John applied to rejected his application.
John was becoming more frustrated and his parents started to blame the coaching staff for not doing more for him. What John and his parents didn’t understand was that all of the time that he had spent on athletics, John did very little school work. Thus his grades were such that when the college coaches reviewed his transcripts, they realized immediately that they would not be able to get John admitted to their institution.
The sad part of this was that John had the ability to improve his academics but chose to do otherwise and in the long run he paid a big price.
A lesson to all athletes is that to achieve your maximum potential, you need to make sure that you don’t neglect your academic. Otherwise, John’s story will also be your story.
For every hour you spend training for football, you should be spending at least 2 hours on your academics.
NYS Football 2017 Facts
- 625 teams will play high school football in NYS this season
- 164 will play in Class AA
- 157 will play in Class A
- 135 will play in Class B
- 90 will play in Class C
- 79 will play in Class D
- The most teams in Class AA are 28 in Section II
- The most teams in Class A are 27 in Section VIII
- The most teams in Class B are 18 in Section VI (WNY)
- The most teams in Class C are 17 in Section V (Rochester)
- The most teams in Class D are 21 in Section III (Syracuse)
- Section V (Rochester) and Section VI (WNY-Buffalo have the most merged programs with 15 East.
- Section VI has the most schools merged with one team as Bennett has players from 6 other schools and Hutch-Tech has players from 5 other schools. Clymer/Panama/Sherman merged and Westfield/Brocton/Fredonia also has merged. All other mergers in Section VI include only 2 teams.
Ten Most Photogenic Head Coaches:
- Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East
- Eric Rupp, Lancaster
- Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill
- Tom Langworthy, Jamestown
- Jeff Tripp, Hamburg
- Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern
- Dean Santorio, Grand Island
- Jim Maurino, West Seneca East
- Shaquille Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara
- Tim Delaney, South Park
Top 15 Most Dominant Programs
By Max Preps
In New York (2007-2016)
1. Aquinas, 4 state titles
2. Chenango Forks, 3 state titles
3. St. Anthony’s
4. Maine-Endwell, 4 state titles
5. Orchard park, 2 state titles
6. Monroe/Woodbury, 4 state runner ups
7. Randolph, 4 state titles
8. Hornell, 3 state titles
9. New Rochelle, 1 state title
10. Burnt Hills, 1 state title
11. Sweet Homes, 2 state titles
12. Canisius , 2 state titles
13. Rush Henrietta, 1 state title
14. Dobbs Ferry, 2 state titles
15. Archbishop Stepinac
Top JV Teams 2015-2016
Cheektowaga 16 - 0
Williamsville North 16 - 0
Lancaster 17 - 2
Starpoint 13 -1 - 1
Franklinville/Ellicottville 14 - 2
Clarence 14 - 4
South Park 12 - 4
McKinley 12 – 4 - 1
Canisius 12 – 5 - 1
CSP 11 – 2 - 1
Timon/St. Jude 1-3-0
