Dick Gallagher's Sidelines: Week 2 Preview

Dick Gallagher gives his thoughts, opinions, and facts as he looks ahead to Week 2 of high school football.
"A Champion is afraid of losing. Everyone else is afraid of winning."
Booster Club President of The Week: Leonard Valvo, Iroquois
Academic Achievers of the Week: Jack Putney, Clarence (93 GPA), Khalil Horton, Lackawanna (95 GPA), Ryan Mansell, Lancaster (97 GPA).
Top Football Complex: Starpoint
Referee of the Week: David Michael
Athletic Director of the Week: Jon Roth, Grand Island
Top Band: Lancaster
Top Refreshment Stand: Canisius
Top Jayvee Program: Cheektowaga
Tackling Machine: Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Best Voice: Paul Woods, Canisius
Comedian of the Week: Dylan Vincent, Olean
Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Richie Joly
Cheerleaders of the Week: Medina
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Cheektowaga
Best Chain Crew: St. Francis
Best Uniform: Olean
Class Act: Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
Best Fans: Dunkirk
Best Dressed Coaches: St. Marys
Best Game Program: Clarence
Top Statistician: Ken Partel, Alden
Best Announcer: Brother Joe, St. Joes
Most Loquacious: Tom Sarkovics, Starpoint
Best Trainer: Jessica Raniero, West Seneca West
Best Nickname: Michon “Broadway” Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara
Journalist of the Week: Mike Meiler, Niagara Gazette
Top Assistant: Lauren Pratt, Buffalo
Best Restaurant: Chefs
Best Team Nickname: Franklinville/ Ellicottville
Top Ambassador: Mike Masters, Cross Training Sthletics
Top Principal: Carol Townsend, Depew
Most Photogenic Player: Max Giordano. Lancaster
Best Fan: Len Jankiewicz, recruiting combine
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Canisius
Alumnus of the Week: Ryan Hunter, Canisius
Question of the Week: Will Maple Grove Play in their 7th Consecutive Sectional Championship in November?
Best Dancer: Melique Straker, St. Francis
Name For the Week: Roman Napolean, Allegany-Limestone
Fastest Player of the Week: Rashad Law, Maryvale
Strongest Player of the Week: Jeremiah Sanders, South Park (Bench 305 lbs)
Tallest Player of the Week: Matt Myers, West Seneca West 6’4”
Photographer of the Week: Judy Perkowski, WNY High School Sports
Referee Nickname: Joe “Casper” Jastrenski
Most Photogenic Coach: Todd Therrien Jr, North Tonawanda
Best Superintendent: Adam Stoldtman, Alden
Top Quarterback: Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Top Running Back: Dylan Vincent, Olean
Top Wide Receiver: Retson Daley, St. Francis
Top Offensive Lineman: Jordan Holmes, North Tonawanda
Top Defensive Lineman: Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna
Top Linebacker: Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Top Defensive Back: Rashad Law, Maryvale
Top Kicker: Riley Pastuszynski, Alden
Most Versatile: Jalin Cooper, Medina
When Todd Terrien Asst Football Coach at North Tonawanda ran track, his nickname was the “Turtle”
Football Slogan: It’s hard to play against us, it’s harder to play for us.
Nicknames:
Nic “Boomer” Bruce, Orchard Park
Michon “Broadway” Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara
Joe “The Beast” Andreessen, Lancaster
Devont “Sparky” Fountain, South Park
Ka’Sean “Adonis” Anthony, Cheektowaga
Cameron “The Enforcer” Dabill, St. Joes
Top Games Week 2
Thursday Sept 7th
Amherst @ South Park 6:00pm
Jamestown @ Hutch-Tech 7:00pm
Friday Sept 8th
North Tonawanda @ Grand Island 7:00pm
Sweet Home @ Cheektowaga 7:00pm
West Seneca West @ McKinley 7:00pm
Pioneer @ Maryvale 7:00pm
Niagara Falls @ Clarence 7:00pm
Saturday Sept 9th
Starpoint @ Kenmore West 2:00pm
Eden/North Collins @ Lackawanna 1:00pm
Predictions Week 2
South Park
Alden
Jamestown
Clarence
Williamsville North
Bennett
Orchard Park
Williamsville South
Grand Island
Cheektowaga
West Seneca West
West Seneca East
Iroquois
Medina/ LA Webber
Maryvale
Depew
Dunkirk
Olean
Cleveland Hill
JFK
Allegany-Limestone
Southwestern
Randolph/ Frewsburg
CSP
Maple Grove
Lancaster
Starpoint
Newfane
Gowanda
Burgard
Lackawanna
St. Marys
St. Joes
St. Francis
Canisius
Bishop Kearney
Toughest Opponents Week 2
Amherst @ South Park
Eden/North Collins @ Lackawanna
Lockport @ Lancaster
13 WNY Alumni Play Professional Football
Brett Kern, Grand Island – Tennessee
Jacob Schum, Frontier – Green Bay
Rob Gronkowski, Williamsville North – New England
J.C. Tretter, Akron – Cleveland
Naaman Roosevelt, St. Joe’s – Saskatchewan
Luke Tasker, St. Francis – Hamilton
Mercer Timmis, Canisius – Hamilton
David Fluellen, Lockport – Tennessee
Glen Gronkowski, Williamsville North – New England
Chad Kelly, St. Joseph’s – Denver
Jordan Johnson, Sweet Home – Buffalo Bills
Corey Graham, Turner/Carroll – Philadelphia
Steve Means, Grover Cleveland – Philadelphia
Top Sleeper Teams
Class AA Jamestown
Class A North Sweet Home
Class A South West Seneca East
Class B1 Pioneer
Class B2 Springville
Class B3 Alden
Class C South Allegany/ Limestone
Class C North Akron
Class D Randolph/ Frewsburg
News v Notes
Jeery Hickson, former St Francis star QB, is starting QB for Santa Barbara City Junior College (CA). He beat out 6 other QBs in addition Mason Hoose, Canisius, All-WNY former players is starting at LB for the Vaqueros. The lost 44-0 in week 1. Hickson was 11 for 6 with 59ys and 2 int. Hoose recorded 3 tackles.
Qadree Ollison, Canisius All-WNY and All State player who plays RB for the University of Pittsburg rushed for 100 yds, scored 2 tds in leading the Panthers over Youngston State. He was voted player of the game.
Jordan Johnson former Sweet Home and University of Buffalo great was one of the final cuts of the Buffalo Bills.
Maryvale JV lost to Cleveland Hill 24-16
Why didn’t North Tonawanda, Lew-Port or Portville have their rosters on the section VI website as of August 30th when requested?
Orchard Park JV defeated Mckinley 18-12 in week 1.
Additional Key Players for the teams
Mitchell Theal, Timon/ St. Jude
Jordan Hill, Timon/ St. Jude
Semat Clements, Bennett
Ryan Dowd, Kenmore East
Joell Lazano, Fred/ Westfield/ Brocton
Colin Melquist, Southwestern
Colin Russell, East Aurora/ Holland
Nasir Benton, Cardinal O’Hara
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
Jordan Park, Niagara Wheatfield
Seth Penn, Lake Shore
Dakota Luke, Lake Shore
CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara
Billy Sauter, Kenmore East
Jake Guerro, Fred/ Westfield/ Brocton
Ky Michael Clark, St. Joes
Demetrius Gardiner, Albion
Shevaughn Allen, JFK
Braden Siebert, Salamanca
Jaques Harrison, Albion
Dave Brown, Maple Grove
Dylan Bradfield, Catt/ LV
Zach Manzella, JFK
Chris Dutton, Falconer/ Cass Valley
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Charles Brigham, Roy-Hart/ Barker
John Montgomery, Williamsville South
Matt Culp, Sweet Home
Mijah Bland, Amherst
Isaiah Johnson, Cardinal O’Hara
Dylan Kelly, Williamville North
Ivan Chemmegne, Williamsville North
Henry Palermo, Tonawanda
Eddie Vona, Kenmore West
Micah Brown, St Joes
CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara
Marcus Wardour, Clarence
Quinten Burke, Clarence
Paul Nellis, East Aurora/ Holland
Colin Russel, East Aurora/ Holland
Nick Krause, Iroquois
Zack Manzella, JFK
Riley Sawning, Maryvale
Montell Ferguson, Maryvale
Sam Arrington, Cleveland Hill
Mike Clark, Cleveland Hill
Jaquan Pugh, Cheektowaga
James Miller, St. Marys
John Hughey, Depew
Jordan Ciesielski, Depew
Drew Woltz, West Seneca East
Ryan Dietz, Orchard Park
-------------------
Schedule changes
Sept 1 – Bishop Kearney @ Catt/ LV 7:00pm
Sept 16 – CV/ Falconer @ Nichols 1:00pm
Oct 7 – Nichols @ Portville
Questions for Week 2
Will Cheektowaga be able to limit Sweet Homes, Dylan McDuffies offensive output?
Will Matt Myers be the difference maker in West Senecas West Game with McKinley?
Will Canisius be able to dominate Bishop McDevitt (PA)?
Will Starpoint start the season winning their first 2 games?
Will Jalin Cooper lead Medina to a win over Tonawanda?
Will Niagara Falls have too much speed from Clarence?
Will Rhett Stauffer or Cam Sionko lead their team to vicory when Grand Island hosts the Jacks?
Future Headlines
Rambo twins Andreessen and Damini each have double digit tackles in Legends victory.
Blecha passes for 250 yds and 3 tds in the Titans victory.
Myers passes for 300 yds and 2 tds in the Indians win.
Fields rushes for 200 yds and 3 tds to lead the Macks to victory.
Sarow records 10 tackles and rushes for 100 yds and 2 tds in the Tigers win.
Johnson and Woods account for 300 yds in total offense to lead the Crusaders to a huge win.
Giordano records 2 int, 8 tackles and scores 2 tds in the Legends romp.
Kelly accounts for 300 yds in total offense and 3 tds in the Marauders victory.
Huston runs wild for 200 yds and 3 tds to lead the Crusaders to another victory.
Listen to Janet Snyder, Nicholas and Wease on Kiss 98.5 fm every Friday at 7:00am during the High School Football Season for a segment on WNY HS Football.
Memorable Achievements for WNY High School Football
Sweet Home played in 10 consecutive Class A Sectional Championships winning seven and losing three. (2005-2014)
Randolph since 2005 has played in seven Sectional Championship Games winning six and losing one.
Jehuu Caulcrick, Clymer, led the pirates to 4 consecutive Sectional Championships in Class D; scored 101 touchdowns and 702 points in his career.
Year Football Program was Founded
Barker/ Roy-Hart, 2011 (merger)
Amherst, 1932
Alden, 1952
Cheektowaga, 1934
Dunkirk, 1901
Best Names:
Mourece Gaxton, Olean
Marceese Nelson, Niagara Wheatfield
Teague Houlihan, Orchard Park
Wyatt Sluga, Randolph
Macadam Gadewoltz, Silver Creek/ Forestville
Topher Elkins, Spingville
National Unbeaten Streaks:
Kimberly HS (Wisconsin) 56 wins
Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas) 54 wins
Soldotna HS (Alaska) 49 wins
Bishop Guilfoyle HS (Pennsylvania) 47 wins
Bremond HS (Texas) 47 wins
Pella HS (Iowa) 41 wins
Wagoner HS (Oklahoma) 37 wins
Lomar HS (Missouri) 35 wins
Football Players who also excel at Track include:
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Christian Snell, Alden
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Jared Maurino, West Seneca East
Joel Nicholas, Canisius
Michael Allender, Lew-Port
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Patrick Walsh, Allegany-Limestone
Paul Woods, Canisius
Riley Pastunszynski, Alden
Topher Elkins, Springville
Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s
Top Football Complexes:
All-High
Amherst
Canisius
Clarence
Depew
Eden
Grand Island
Hamburg
Jamestown
Niagara Falls
Orchard Park
Southwestern
St. Francis
St. Joes
Starpoint
Sweet Home
Tonawanda
Williamsville East
Williamsville North
Williamsville South
Observation:
There is no excuse for any coach not to call their score and highlights to the media for every game. How would you like to be a player and have no information in the media about your game?
Schools with the Most 1000 yard rushers by Paul Hutzler:
Jamestown 18
Alden 17
Sweet Home 17
Maple Grove** 16
Cleveland Hill 16
Orchard Park 16
Lackawanna 15
St. Joe’s 14
Pioneer 13
McKinley 13
Ellicottville 12
Dunkirk 12
Lockport 11
Canisius 11
Turner Carroll 11
Albion 11
Cardinal O’Hara 11
Iroquois 11
Springville 11
Starpoint 11
St. Mary’s 10
Hinsdall 10
Frewsburg 10
Lake Shore 10
**Note: Maple Grove/ Chat Lake had 2 1000 yd rushers after the merged.
1000 yd Rushing Trivia by Paul Hutzler:
724 WNY Players have rushed for 1000 yds in a season
Jamestown had 18 players rush for 1000 yds to lead section VI teams
St. Joe’s led the MSGR Martin Association with 13
McKinley led City of Buffalo Teams (formerly Harvard Cup) with 13
Maple Grove had 16 Red Dragons along with 2 others when Maple Grove and Chautauqua Lake merged
Sweet Home, Alden and Randolph were second with 17 each
Ellicottville had 12 and Franklinville had 7.0 they added 2 more when the merged.
Williamsville South led Williamsville Schools with 9
East Aurora only had one rusher with 1000 yds
25 players rushed for over 2000 yds with Randolph’s Chris Doubek’s 2536 leading all rushers
Players from 80 schools rushed for 1000 yards
James Henley, South Park, was the only WNY player who rushed for 1000 yds in 4 seasons.
Jordan Johnson who started at RB for Sweet Home and the University of Buffalo signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. While at Sweet Home he led the team to 33-2 record which included 2 Sectional Class A Championships and a State Title in 2009. Johnson finished his 3 yr Varsity Career with 2820 yds rushing, 22 tds, 1799 passing yds and 269 career points. Jordan has also been a class act during his entire football career. Jordan scored a TD in a preseason game vs Detroit.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs