Dick Gallagher's Sidelines: Week 2 Preview

Dick Gallagher gives his thoughts, opinions, and facts as he looks ahead to Week 2 of high school football.

"A Champion is afraid of losing. Everyone else is afraid of winning."

Booster Club President of The Week: Leonard Valvo, Iroquois

Academic Achievers of the Week: Jack Putney, Clarence (93 GPA), Khalil Horton, Lackawanna (95 GPA), Ryan Mansell, Lancaster (97 GPA).

Top Football Complex: Starpoint

Referee of the Week: David Michael

Athletic Director of the Week: Jon Roth, Grand Island

Top Band: Lancaster

Top Refreshment Stand: Canisius

Top Jayvee Program: Cheektowaga

Tackling Machine: Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Best Voice: Paul Woods, Canisius

Comedian of the Week: Dylan Vincent, Olean

Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Richie Joly

Cheerleaders of the Week: Medina

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Cheektowaga

Best Chain Crew: St. Francis

Best Uniform: Olean

Class Act: Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Best Fans: Dunkirk

Best Dressed Coaches: St. Marys

Best Game Program: Clarence

Top Statistician: Ken Partel, Alden

Best Announcer: Brother Joe, St. Joes

Most Loquacious: Tom Sarkovics, Starpoint

Best Trainer: Jessica Raniero, West Seneca West

Best Nickname: Michon “Broadway” Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara

Journalist of the Week: Mike Meiler, Niagara Gazette

Top Assistant: Lauren Pratt, Buffalo

Best Restaurant: Chefs

Best Team Nickname: Franklinville/ Ellicottville

Top Ambassador: Mike Masters, Cross Training Sthletics

Top Principal: Carol Townsend, Depew

Most Photogenic Player: Max Giordano. Lancaster

Best Fan: Len Jankiewicz, recruiting combine

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Canisius

Alumnus of the Week: Ryan Hunter, Canisius

Question of the Week: Will Maple Grove Play in their 7th Consecutive Sectional Championship in November?

Best Dancer: Melique Straker, St. Francis

Name For the Week: Roman Napolean, Allegany-Limestone

Fastest Player of the Week: Rashad Law, Maryvale

Strongest Player of the Week: Jeremiah Sanders, South Park (Bench 305 lbs)

Tallest Player of the Week: Matt Myers, West Seneca West 6’4”

Photographer of the Week: Judy Perkowski, WNY High School Sports

Referee Nickname: Joe “Casper” Jastrenski

Most Photogenic Coach: Todd Therrien Jr, North Tonawanda

Best Superintendent: Adam Stoldtman, Alden

Top Quarterback: Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Top Running Back: Dylan Vincent, Olean

Top Wide Receiver: Retson Daley, St. Francis

Top Offensive Lineman: Jordan Holmes, North Tonawanda

Top Defensive Lineman: Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna

Top Linebacker: Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Top Defensive Back: Rashad Law, Maryvale

Top Kicker: Riley Pastuszynski, Alden

Most Versatile: Jalin Cooper, Medina

When Todd Terrien Asst Football Coach at North Tonawanda ran track, his nickname was the “Turtle”

Football Slogan: It’s hard to play against us, it’s harder to play for us.

Nicknames:

Nic “Boomer” Bruce, Orchard Park

Michon “Broadway” Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara

Joe “The Beast” Andreessen, Lancaster

Devont “Sparky” Fountain, South Park

Ka’Sean “Adonis” Anthony, Cheektowaga

Cameron “The Enforcer” Dabill, St. Joes

Top Games Week 2

Thursday Sept 7th

Amherst @ South Park 6:00pm

Jamestown @ Hutch-Tech 7:00pm

Friday Sept 8th

North Tonawanda @ Grand Island 7:00pm

Sweet Home @ Cheektowaga 7:00pm

West Seneca West @ McKinley 7:00pm

Pioneer @ Maryvale 7:00pm

Niagara Falls @ Clarence 7:00pm

Saturday Sept 9th

Starpoint @ Kenmore West 2:00pm

Eden/North Collins @ Lackawanna 1:00pm

Predictions Week 2

South Park

Alden

Jamestown

Clarence

Williamsville North

Bennett

Orchard Park

Williamsville South

Grand Island

Cheektowaga

West Seneca West

West Seneca East

Iroquois

Medina/ LA Webber

Maryvale

Depew

Dunkirk

Olean

Cleveland Hill

JFK

Allegany-Limestone

Southwestern

Randolph/ Frewsburg

CSP

Maple Grove

Lancaster

Starpoint

Newfane

Gowanda

Burgard

Lackawanna

St. Marys

St. Joes

St. Francis

Canisius

Bishop Kearney

Toughest Opponents Week 2

Amherst @ South Park

Eden/North Collins @ Lackawanna

Lockport @ Lancaster

13 WNY Alumni Play Professional Football

Brett Kern, Grand Island – Tennessee

Jacob Schum, Frontier – Green Bay

Rob Gronkowski, Williamsville North – New England

J.C. Tretter, Akron – Cleveland

Naaman Roosevelt, St. Joe’s – Saskatchewan

Luke Tasker, St. Francis – Hamilton

Mercer Timmis, Canisius – Hamilton

David Fluellen, Lockport – Tennessee

Glen Gronkowski, Williamsville North – New England

Chad Kelly, St. Joseph’s – Denver

Jordan Johnson, Sweet Home – Buffalo Bills

Corey Graham, Turner/Carroll – Philadelphia

Steve Means, Grover Cleveland – Philadelphia

Top Sleeper Teams

Class AA Jamestown

Class A North Sweet Home

Class A South West Seneca East

Class B1 Pioneer

Class B2 Springville

Class B3 Alden

Class C South Allegany/ Limestone

Class C North Akron

Class D Randolph/ Frewsburg

News v Notes

Jeery Hickson, former St Francis star QB, is starting QB for Santa Barbara City Junior College (CA). He beat out 6 other QBs in addition Mason Hoose, Canisius, All-WNY former players is starting at LB for the Vaqueros. The lost 44-0 in week 1. Hickson was 11 for 6 with 59ys and 2 int. Hoose recorded 3 tackles.

Qadree Ollison, Canisius All-WNY and All State player who plays RB for the University of Pittsburg rushed for 100 yds, scored 2 tds in leading the Panthers over Youngston State. He was voted player of the game.

Jordan Johnson former Sweet Home and University of Buffalo great was one of the final cuts of the Buffalo Bills.

Maryvale JV lost to Cleveland Hill 24-16

Why didn’t North Tonawanda, Lew-Port or Portville have their rosters on the section VI website as of August 30th when requested?

Orchard Park JV defeated Mckinley 18-12 in week 1.

Additional Key Players for the teams

Mitchell Theal, Timon/ St. Jude

Jordan Hill, Timon/ St. Jude

Semat Clements, Bennett

Ryan Dowd, Kenmore East

Joell Lazano, Fred/ Westfield/ Brocton

Colin Melquist, Southwestern

Colin Russell, East Aurora/ Holland

Nasir Benton, Cardinal O’Hara

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

Jordan Park, Niagara Wheatfield

Seth Penn, Lake Shore

Dakota Luke, Lake Shore

CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara

Billy Sauter, Kenmore East

Jake Guerro, Fred/ Westfield/ Brocton

Ky Michael Clark, St. Joes

Demetrius Gardiner, Albion

Shevaughn Allen, JFK

Braden Siebert, Salamanca

Jaques Harrison, Albion

Dave Brown, Maple Grove

Dylan Bradfield, Catt/ LV

Zach Manzella, JFK

Chris Dutton, Falconer/ Cass Valley

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Charles Brigham, Roy-Hart/ Barker

John Montgomery, Williamsville South

Matt Culp, Sweet Home

Mijah Bland, Amherst

Isaiah Johnson, Cardinal O’Hara

Dylan Kelly, Williamville North

Ivan Chemmegne, Williamsville North

Henry Palermo, Tonawanda

Eddie Vona, Kenmore West

Micah Brown, St Joes

CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara

Marcus Wardour, Clarence

Quinten Burke, Clarence

Paul Nellis, East Aurora/ Holland

Colin Russel, East Aurora/ Holland

Nick Krause, Iroquois

Zack Manzella, JFK

Riley Sawning, Maryvale

Montell Ferguson, Maryvale

Sam Arrington, Cleveland Hill

Mike Clark, Cleveland Hill

Jaquan Pugh, Cheektowaga

James Miller, St. Marys

John Hughey, Depew

Jordan Ciesielski, Depew

Drew Woltz, West Seneca East

Ryan Dietz, Orchard Park

-------------------

Schedule changes

Sept 1 – Bishop Kearney @ Catt/ LV 7:00pm

Sept 16 – CV/ Falconer @ Nichols 1:00pm

Oct 7 – Nichols @ Portville

Questions for Week 2

Will Cheektowaga be able to limit Sweet Homes, Dylan McDuffies offensive output?

Will Matt Myers be the difference maker in West Senecas West Game with McKinley?

Will Canisius be able to dominate Bishop McDevitt (PA)?

Will Starpoint start the season winning their first 2 games?

Will Jalin Cooper lead Medina to a win over Tonawanda?

Will Niagara Falls have too much speed from Clarence?

Will Rhett Stauffer or Cam Sionko lead their team to vicory when Grand Island hosts the Jacks?

Future Headlines

Rambo twins Andreessen and Damini each have double digit tackles in Legends victory.

Blecha passes for 250 yds and 3 tds in the Titans victory.

Myers passes for 300 yds and 2 tds in the Indians win.

Fields rushes for 200 yds and 3 tds to lead the Macks to victory.

Sarow records 10 tackles and rushes for 100 yds and 2 tds in the Tigers win.

Johnson and Woods account for 300 yds in total offense to lead the Crusaders to a huge win.

Giordano records 2 int, 8 tackles and scores 2 tds in the Legends romp.

Kelly accounts for 300 yds in total offense and 3 tds in the Marauders victory.

Huston runs wild for 200 yds and 3 tds to lead the Crusaders to another victory.



Listen to Janet Snyder, Nicholas and Wease on Kiss 98.5 fm every Friday at 7:00am during the High School Football Season for a segment on WNY HS Football.



Memorable Achievements for WNY High School Football

Sweet Home played in 10 consecutive Class A Sectional Championships winning seven and losing three. (2005-2014)

Randolph since 2005 has played in seven Sectional Championship Games winning six and losing one.

Jehuu Caulcrick, Clymer, led the pirates to 4 consecutive Sectional Championships in Class D; scored 101 touchdowns and 702 points in his career.



Year Football Program was Founded

Barker/ Roy-Hart, 2011 (merger)

Amherst, 1932

Alden, 1952

Cheektowaga, 1934

Dunkirk, 1901

Best Names:

Mourece Gaxton, Olean

Marceese Nelson, Niagara Wheatfield

Teague Houlihan, Orchard Park

Wyatt Sluga, Randolph

Macadam Gadewoltz, Silver Creek/ Forestville

Topher Elkins, Spingville

National Unbeaten Streaks:

Kimberly HS (Wisconsin) 56 wins

Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas) 54 wins

Soldotna HS (Alaska) 49 wins

Bishop Guilfoyle HS (Pennsylvania) 47 wins

Bremond HS (Texas) 47 wins

Pella HS (Iowa) 41 wins

Wagoner HS (Oklahoma) 37 wins

Lomar HS (Missouri) 35 wins

Football Players who also excel at Track include:

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Christian Snell, Alden

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Jared Maurino, West Seneca East

Joel Nicholas, Canisius

Michael Allender, Lew-Port

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Patrick Walsh, Allegany-Limestone

Paul Woods, Canisius

Riley Pastunszynski, Alden

Topher Elkins, Springville

Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s

Top Football Complexes:

All-High

Amherst

Canisius

Clarence

Depew

Eden

Grand Island

Hamburg

Jamestown

Niagara Falls

Orchard Park

Southwestern

St. Francis

St. Joes

Starpoint

Sweet Home

Tonawanda

Williamsville East

Williamsville North

Williamsville South

Observation:

There is no excuse for any coach not to call their score and highlights to the media for every game. How would you like to be a player and have no information in the media about your game?

Schools with the Most 1000 yard rushers by Paul Hutzler:

Jamestown 18

Alden 17

Sweet Home 17

Maple Grove** 16

Cleveland Hill 16

Orchard Park 16

Lackawanna 15

St. Joe’s 14

Pioneer 13

McKinley 13

Ellicottville 12

Dunkirk 12

Lockport 11

Canisius 11

Turner Carroll 11

Albion 11

Cardinal O’Hara 11

Iroquois 11

Springville 11

Starpoint 11

St. Mary’s 10

Hinsdall 10

Frewsburg 10

Lake Shore 10

**Note: Maple Grove/ Chat Lake had 2 1000 yd rushers after the merged.

1000 yd Rushing Trivia by Paul Hutzler:

724 WNY Players have rushed for 1000 yds in a season

Jamestown had 18 players rush for 1000 yds to lead section VI teams

St. Joe’s led the MSGR Martin Association with 13

McKinley led City of Buffalo Teams (formerly Harvard Cup) with 13

Maple Grove had 16 Red Dragons along with 2 others when Maple Grove and Chautauqua Lake merged

Sweet Home, Alden and Randolph were second with 17 each

Ellicottville had 12 and Franklinville had 7.0 they added 2 more when the merged.

Williamsville South led Williamsville Schools with 9

East Aurora only had one rusher with 1000 yds

25 players rushed for over 2000 yds with Randolph’s Chris Doubek’s 2536 leading all rushers

Players from 80 schools rushed for 1000 yards

James Henley, South Park, was the only WNY player who rushed for 1000 yds in 4 seasons.

Jordan Johnson who started at RB for Sweet Home and the University of Buffalo signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. While at Sweet Home he led the team to 33-2 record which included 2 Sectional Class A Championships and a State Title in 2009. Johnson finished his 3 yr Varsity Career with 2820 yds rushing, 22 tds, 1799 passing yds and 269 career points. Jordan has also been a class act during his entire football career. Jordan scored a TD in a preseason game vs Detroit.

