Dick Gallagher's Sidelines - Week 10

Booster Club President of the Week: Mike Hannon, Springville
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Dylan Normandin, North Tonawanda (94 GPA)
Top Football Complex: Jamestown
Referee of the Week: Mike Roberts
Athletic Director of the Week: PJ Cauley, Hamburg
Top Band: Niagara Falls
Top Refreshment Stand: Salamanca
Top JV Program: Lancaster
Tackling Machine: Syquan Ralands, Niagara Falls
Best Voice: Kraig Kurzanski, Williamsville South
Comedian of the Week: Jerry Obstein, South Park
Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Richie July
Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca East
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Canisius
Best Chain Crew: Springville
Best Uniform: South Park
Class Act: Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Best Fans: Frontier
Best Dressed Coaches: Burgard
Best Game Program: Lancaster
Most Loquacious: Peter Hudecki, South Park
Trainer of the Week: Jen Achman, Iroquois
Best Nickname: Anthony “Gladiator” Robinson, Starpoint
Journalist of the Week: Mary Pankow, Gowanda News
Best Restaurant: Panos
Top Ambassador: Milt Dickerson, Coordinator, All-State Classic
Top Principal: Thomas Stack, Maryvale
Most Photogenic: Nick Huber, Williamsville South
Best Fan: Tom Sarkovics, Starpoint
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Cleveland Hill
Alumnus of the Week: JC Tretter, Akron
Question for the Week: Why do referees dress like zebras?
Best Dancer: Jacob Reger and John Stevens, Clarence
Name for the Week: Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk
Fastest Player of the Week: Jarmani Justus, Niagara Falls
Strongest Player of the Week: Derek Biscaro, Pioneer
Tallest Player of the Week: Colin Beach, North Tonawanda
Referee Nickname: Paul “Rocky” Gagliardi
Most Photogenic Coach: Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern
Superintendent of the Week: Dr. Sean Croft, Starpoint
Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Mary Fariacca, Williamsville East
Top Quarterback: Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Top Running Back: Drew Westmoreland, Wilson
Top Wide Receiver: Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Top Offensive Lineman: Nick Deluca, Canisius
Top Defensive Lineman: Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O’Hara
Top Linebacker: Kevin Steele, Williamsville East
Top Defensive Back: Paul Woods, Canisius
Top Kicker: Jayden Schultz, Jamestown
Most Versatile: Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Nicknames:
Ryan “Sunshine” Mansell, Lancaster
Melique “Cadillac” Straker, St. Francis
Ryan “Knuckles” Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Dylan “Golden Boy” Vincent, Olean
Tariq “Shaggy” Whitaker, Cheektowaga
Christian “Wheels” Snell, Alden
Marquel “Biscuit” Wells, Williamsville North
Year Football Program Founded
Portville 1921
Maple Grove 1930
Allegany-Limestone 1952
Falconer/CV merged 2014
Salamanca 1915
Alumni Outstanding Performance
Ray Braxton, Lackawanna in 1986 rushed for 1468 yards in leading Lackawanna to a sectional championship. Braxton was All-WNY first team, All-State first team and was recipient of the Connolly Cup. He was selected WNY Player of the Year by the Buffalo News. The Steeler scored 53 touchdowns and 322 points in his career.
Did You Know?
Orchard Park has won 20 sectional football championships, the most in WNY history.
The Connolly Cup was established in 1972.
The Trench Trophy was established in 2002.
The WNY high school football awards banquet was established in 1987.
The Buffalo News All-WNY team was established in 1959.
Randolph has won 5 state championships, the most in WNY.
Jamestown and Southwestern do not have cheerleading squads.
City of Buffalo teams have won 6 league titles since joining Section VI in 2010.
Questions for High School Athletes Being Recruited
Is it a fully accredited, highly rated institution?
Does is offer my preferred major?
Will my high school grades be good enough to admit me?
What does my guidance counselor think about the colleges with respect to my academic ability and the major plan to pursue?
How many hours a day will athletics and the other responsibilities involved in maintaining my scholarship take me away from my studies?
Will the athletic department pay for any tutoring I may require?
Are they offering a four year scholarship, or can they terminate it any time they choose?
What happens to the scholarship if I am injured or unable to play?
How much will it cose me to go to school on top of the scholarship?
Must I work for my room and board? What are the hours of this job?
Can I afford to travel home during vacation periods and can my parents afford to travel to college to see me?
Does my high school coach feel that I can play at this level?
Am I as big, fast, and strong as the player now occupying the position I desire to play?
Does my particular skills fir their style of play?
A college athlete is usually a person who participated in a highly competitive high school league, has unusual physical abilities, and a burning desire to excel. Do I have at least two of these attributes?
Is the present varsity team composed of young men who played freshmen ball or is it composed of junior college transfers and red shirts?
Does the college environment appear to be one in which I’d care to spend four years?
How many players were red shirted last season?
Do I have a passion for the game of football and am I willing to pay the price?
NFL/Buffalo Bills Coaches of the Year
1997 – Bill Moore, Lackawanna
1998 – Bob O’Connor, St. Joes
1999 – Bill Moore, Lackawanna
2000 – Wally Huckno, Jamestown
2001 – Howard McMullin, Clymer
2002 – John Faller, Sweet Home
Eric Jantzi, North Tonawanda
2003 – Jerry Smith, St. Francis
2004 – Frank Payne, Iroquois
2005 – Pat Slater, Randolph
2006 – Bill Johnson, McKinley
Angelo Sciandra, Cardinal O’Hara
2007 – Gene Tundo, Orchard Park
2008 – John Faller, Sweet Home
Curt Fischer, Maple Grove
2009 – Eric Jantzi, North Tonawanda
Jay Sirianni, South Western
2010 – Tom Goddard, Clarence
2011 – Gene Tundo, Orchard Park
2012 – Rich Robbins, Canisius
2013 – Brent Brown, Randolph
2014 – Tom Langworthy, Jamestown
Most Bills Coaches of the Year
Bill Moore, Lackawanna – 3
John Faller, Sweet Home – 2
Eric Jantzi, North Tonawanda – 2
Gene Tundo, Orchard Park – 2
Notes: Coaches from Catholic schools have been selected Coach of the Year 4 times.
There have been multiple winners in 5 years.
15 schools have had their head football coach selected as the NFL/Buffalo Bills Coach of the Year.
Note: 4 coaches from the MSGR Martin Association won Bills Coach of the Year.
Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca East
Alexi Berti
Haley Clough
Catelynn Cooper
Baylee DiCiccio
Alexandria Duncan
Amanda Fenger
Delaney Flanigan
Gabrielle Gajewski
Caitlin Gatta
Jenna Gatta
Carsen Hoot
Kayla Lammerts
Paige Mann
Sarah Maszczak
Maria Pantano
Jessica Prendergast
