Dick Gallagher's Sidelines - Week 10

Booster Club President of the Week: Mike Hannon, Springville

Academic Achievers of the Week:



Dylan Normandin, North Tonawanda (94 GPA)

Top Football Complex: Jamestown

Referee of the Week: Mike Roberts

Athletic Director of the Week: PJ Cauley, Hamburg

Top Band: Niagara Falls

Top Refreshment Stand: Salamanca

Top JV Program: Lancaster

Tackling Machine: Syquan Ralands, Niagara Falls

Best Voice: Kraig Kurzanski, Williamsville South

Comedian of the Week: Jerry Obstein, South Park

Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Richie July

Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca East

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Canisius

Best Chain Crew: Springville

Best Uniform: South Park

Class Act: Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Best Fans: Frontier

Best Dressed Coaches: Burgard

Best Game Program: Lancaster

Most Loquacious: Peter Hudecki, South Park

Trainer of the Week: Jen Achman, Iroquois

Best Nickname: Anthony “Gladiator” Robinson, Starpoint

Journalist of the Week: Mary Pankow, Gowanda News

Best Restaurant: Panos

Top Ambassador: Milt Dickerson, Coordinator, All-State Classic

Top Principal: Thomas Stack, Maryvale

Most Photogenic: Nick Huber, Williamsville South

Best Fan: Tom Sarkovics, Starpoint

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Cleveland Hill

Alumnus of the Week: JC Tretter, Akron

Question for the Week: Why do referees dress like zebras?

Best Dancer: Jacob Reger and John Stevens, Clarence

Name for the Week: Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Fastest Player of the Week: Jarmani Justus, Niagara Falls

Strongest Player of the Week: Derek Biscaro, Pioneer

Tallest Player of the Week: Colin Beach, North Tonawanda

Referee Nickname: Paul “Rocky” Gagliardi

Most Photogenic Coach: Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern

Superintendent of the Week: Dr. Sean Croft, Starpoint

Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Mary Fariacca, Williamsville East

Top Quarterback: Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Top Running Back: Drew Westmoreland, Wilson

Top Wide Receiver: Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Top Offensive Lineman: Nick Deluca, Canisius

Top Defensive Lineman: Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O’Hara

Top Linebacker: Kevin Steele, Williamsville East

Top Defensive Back: Paul Woods, Canisius

Top Kicker: Jayden Schultz, Jamestown

Most Versatile: Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Nicknames:

Ryan “Sunshine” Mansell, Lancaster

Melique “Cadillac” Straker, St. Francis

Ryan “Knuckles” Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Dylan “Golden Boy” Vincent, Olean

Tariq “Shaggy” Whitaker, Cheektowaga

Christian “Wheels” Snell, Alden

Marquel “Biscuit” Wells, Williamsville North

Year Football Program Founded

Portville 1921

Maple Grove 1930

Allegany-Limestone 1952

Falconer/CV merged 2014

Salamanca 1915

Alumni Outstanding Performance

Ray Braxton, Lackawanna in 1986 rushed for 1468 yards in leading Lackawanna to a sectional championship. Braxton was All-WNY first team, All-State first team and was recipient of the Connolly Cup. He was selected WNY Player of the Year by the Buffalo News. The Steeler scored 53 touchdowns and 322 points in his career.

Did You Know?

Orchard Park has won 20 sectional football championships, the most in WNY history.

The Connolly Cup was established in 1972.

The Trench Trophy was established in 2002.

The WNY high school football awards banquet was established in 1987.

The Buffalo News All-WNY team was established in 1959.

Randolph has won 5 state championships, the most in WNY.

Jamestown and Southwestern do not have cheerleading squads.

City of Buffalo teams have won 6 league titles since joining Section VI in 2010.

Questions for High School Athletes Being Recruited

Is it a fully accredited, highly rated institution?

Does is offer my preferred major?

Will my high school grades be good enough to admit me?

What does my guidance counselor think about the colleges with respect to my academic ability and the major plan to pursue?

How many hours a day will athletics and the other responsibilities involved in maintaining my scholarship take me away from my studies?

Will the athletic department pay for any tutoring I may require?

Are they offering a four year scholarship, or can they terminate it any time they choose?

What happens to the scholarship if I am injured or unable to play?

How much will it cose me to go to school on top of the scholarship?

Must I work for my room and board? What are the hours of this job?

Can I afford to travel home during vacation periods and can my parents afford to travel to college to see me?

Does my high school coach feel that I can play at this level?

Am I as big, fast, and strong as the player now occupying the position I desire to play?

Does my particular skills fir their style of play?

A college athlete is usually a person who participated in a highly competitive high school league, has unusual physical abilities, and a burning desire to excel. Do I have at least two of these attributes?

Is the present varsity team composed of young men who played freshmen ball or is it composed of junior college transfers and red shirts?

Does the college environment appear to be one in which I’d care to spend four years?

How many players were red shirted last season?

Do I have a passion for the game of football and am I willing to pay the price?

NFL/Buffalo Bills Coaches of the Year

1997 – Bill Moore, Lackawanna

1998 – Bob O’Connor, St. Joes

1999 – Bill Moore, Lackawanna

2000 – Wally Huckno, Jamestown

Bill Moore, Lackawanna

2001 – Howard McMullin, Clymer

2002 – John Faller, Sweet Home

Eric Jantzi, North Tonawanda

2003 – Jerry Smith, St. Francis

2004 – Frank Payne, Iroquois

2005 – Pat Slater, Randolph

2006 – Bill Johnson, McKinley

Angelo Sciandra, Cardinal O’Hara

2007 – Gene Tundo, Orchard Park

2008 – John Faller, Sweet Home

Curt Fischer, Maple Grove

2009 – Eric Jantzi, North Tonawanda

Jay Sirianni, South Western

2010 – Tom Goddard, Clarence

2011 – Gene Tundo, Orchard Park

2012 – Rich Robbins, Canisius

2013 – Brent Brown, Randolph

2014 – Tom Langworthy, Jamestown

Most Bills Coaches of the Year

Bill Moore, Lackawanna – 3

John Faller, Sweet Home – 2

Eric Jantzi, North Tonawanda – 2

Gene Tundo, Orchard Park – 2

Notes: Coaches from Catholic schools have been selected Coach of the Year 4 times.

There have been multiple winners in 5 years.

15 schools have had their head football coach selected as the NFL/Buffalo Bills Coach of the Year.

Note: 4 coaches from the MSGR Martin Association won Bills Coach of the Year.

Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca East

Alexi Berti

Haley Clough

Catelynn Cooper

Baylee DiCiccio

Alexandria Duncan

Amanda Fenger

Delaney Flanigan

Gabrielle Gajewski

Caitlin Gatta

Jenna Gatta

Carsen Hoot

Kayla Lammerts

Paige Mann

Sarah Maszczak

Maria Pantano

Jessica Prendergast

