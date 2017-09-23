Dick Gallagher's Sidelines for Week 4

Booster Club President of the Week: Margarite Siterman, Medina
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Andrew Punford, Jamestown (95 GPA)
Nick DeLuca, Canisius (95 GPA)
Ian Joseph, Medina (101 GPA)
Jon Stevens, Clarence (96 GPA)
Top Football Complex: Hamburg
Referee of the Week: Al Fuller
Athletic Director of the Week:
Kiel Ilig, Amherst
James Graczyk, Pioneer
Top Band: Medina
Top Refreshment Stand: Iroquois
Top JV Program: Canisius
Tackling Machine: Ka’Sean Anthony, Cheektowaga
Best Voice: Noah Bieler, Orchard Park
Comedian of the Week: Riley Pastuszynski, Alden
Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Ryan Calkins
Cheerleaders of the Week: Albion
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Lancaster
Football Slogan: Sweat plus sacrifice equals success
Best Chain Crew: Lackawanna
Best Uniform: Eden/North Collins
Class Act: Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Best Fans: Maple Grove
Best Dressed Coaches: South Park
Best Game Program: Williamsville North
Top Statistician: John O’Brien, Jamestown
Best Announcer: Peter Sugg, Williamsville South
Most Loquacious: Dan Kaplan, Alden
Trainer of the Week: Bob O Malley, Williamsville South
Best Nickname: Ka’Sean “Pitbull” Anthony, Cheektowaga
Journalist of the Week: Jason Nadinski, Bee Publication
Top Assistant Coaches: St. Joe’s
Best Restaurant: Duff’s
Top Ambassador: Dennis Sarow, Connolly Cup
Top Principal: Dr. Robert Anderson, Gowanda
Most Photogenic: RJ Brandon, Canisius
Best Fan: Ken Stoldt, Section VI Football Federation
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Olean
Alumnus of the Week: Brett Kern, Grand Island
Question for the Week: Why do wrestlers make better football players?
Best Dancer: Max Giordano, Lancaster
Name for the Week: Topher Elkins, Springville
Fastest Player of the Week: Drequan Pellum, McKinley
Strongest Player of the Week: Mike Parisse, Starpoint
Tallest Player of the Week: Trent Gray, Frewsburg
Photographer of the Week: Mark Mulville, Buffalo News
Referee Nickname: Dave “Cadillac” Sobus
Most Photogenic Coach: Richie Joly, Jamestown
Superintendent of the Week: Dr. Cash Kriner, City of Buffalo
Best Team Nickname: Hutch Tech, Engineers
Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Kim Glauser, Lancaster
Top Quarterback: Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Top Running Back: Marquell Wells, Williamsville North
Top Wide Receiver: Chad Biersbach, Depew
Top Offensive Lineman: Mike Parisse, Starpoint
Top Defensive Lineman: Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home
Top Linebacker: Brett Betow, Lancaster
Top Defensive Back: Jared Maurino, West Seneca East
Top Kicker: Pat Cuddihy, Eden/North Collins
Most Versatile: Dylan Vincent, Olean
Nicknames:
Chad “Spunky” Biersbach, Depew
Jovanni “Megatron” Feggans, Burgard
Chad “Thunder” Dunbar, Newfane
Jayce “Boss” Johnson, Canisius
Jacob “The Jet” Maurino, West Seneca East
Jacob “Skippy” Reger, Clarence
Cody “The Enforcer” Sanford, Williamsville South
Toughest Opponents, Week 4
Southwestern at Cleveland Hill
McKinley at South Park
Maryvale vs. Burgard
Medina vs. Lackawanna
Top Passing Combinations
Ryan Mansell to Max Giordano
Treng Gray to Tyler Marchincin, Randolph/Frewsburg
Casey Kelly to Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s
Drew Boggs, to Andrew Pumford, Jamestown
Cole Snyder to Alex Card, Southwestern
Maurice Roberstson to Eric Johnson, Sweet Home
Matt Myers to Jaquan Bush, Cheektowaga
Connor Desiderio to Dylan Casey, Maryvale
James Bailey to Jordan Snyder, JFK
Joe Torrillo to Eric Johnson, Sweet Home
Javon Ford to Malik Brooks, Lockport
Jack Putney to Jacob Reger, Clarence
Josh Foster to Cody Sanford, Williamsville South
Taelon Hollamon to Taivonn Martin, McKinley
Noble Smith to London Smith, Lackawanna
Izaiah Rhim to Jalin Cooper, Medina
Bryan Cybulski to Christian Snell, Alden
Brock Blecha to Tyler Pitner, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Aaron Chase to Sam Mazzara, Starpoint
Head Coaches Nicknames
Kraig “No Punt” Kurzanski, Williamsville South
Rich “Intense” Robbins, Canisius
Jehuu “Touchdown” Caulcrick, Southwestern
Dean “Dino” Santorio, Grand Island
Don “The Voice” Bass, Niagara Falls
Tom “Mr Cool” Langworthy, Jamestown
Jason “Loquacious” Kolb, Burgard
Tim “Sparky” Delaney, South Park
Jim “Smiley” Maurino, West Seneca East
Brian “The Professor” Wilson, Depew
On September 29th, Eden/North Collins will play their first Friday Night Lights game at 7pm on their new turf field when the Raiders host Wilson in a key C North matchup. Congratulations to Marisa Fallacaro, athletic director and all others who were involved in accomplishing this tremendous complex.
St. Joe’s offer 18 sports with 42 teams. The Marauders have won 33 supremacy cups, 24 football championships, 19 basketball titles, 16 baseball championships, 35 track and field titles, 32 cross country championships, 22 soccer championships, 12 hockey state titles, and 18 state wrestling championships. Quite an impressive record.
Canisius has won 5 consecutive supremacy cups and 11 in the past 12 years. The Crusaders have won 87 championships in the past six years. What an accomplishment.
Ben Schoenle, lineman at Canisius is a class act and an excellent student-athlete. His father, Billy, was an All-WNY and All-State player at Williamsville South and also won the NYS heavyweight wrestling championship as a junior. He received a scholarship to play football for the University of Tennessee. Unfortunately, Billy was injured in a practice and never played for the team. Billy works for the town of Amherst. Ben’s uncle, Brian, was also an All-WNY and All-State player for the Billies. Brian played 4 years at Boston College. He earned a degree in pharmacy and is currently a pharmacist in East Aurora. Ben recorded 8 tackles against Timon/St. Jude.
Fastest Teams
South Park
Cheektowaga
McKinley
Maryvale
Canisius
Timon/St. Jude
Burgard
Sweet Home
Amherst
Medina
Bennett
Lackawanna
Favorite Quote: And on the 8th day, God created football.
Rivalries in WNY High School Football
Olean vs. Bradford
Albion vs. Medina
North Tonawanda vs. Tonawanda
Dunkirk vs. Fredonia
Depew vs. Lancaster
Kenmore East vs. Kenmore West
West Seneca East vs. West Seneca West
Frontier vs. Hamburg
Canisius vs. St. Joe’s
WNY Alumni Outstanding Performance
Jake Sisson, Jamestown
In 2013, the Red Raiders passed for a WNY record of 3184 yards in a season and 33 touchdowns in leading his team to a sectional championship. As a result of his performance, he earned first team All-WNY and NYS honors. He was selected recipient of the Connolly Cup and earned player of the year honors from the Buffalo News. He currently is starting QB at the University of Edinburo and is the Division II preseason QB of the year.
Best Names
Saige Constantine, Cleveland Hill
Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk
Rashaun Johnson, Lackawanna
Phaybian Livingston, St. Joe’s
Kofi Osei, St. Mary’s
Keymychal Clark, Cardinal O’Hara
Concussion Rates Per Sport
The amount of sports concussions taking place for 100,000 athletic exposures is as follows:
Football 64.76%
Boy Ice Hockey 54%
Girls Soccer 33%
Boys Lacrosse 40-46%
Girls Soccer 31-35%
Boys Soccer 19.2%
Wrestling 22-23.9%
Players: Please be advised that any players displaying poor sportsmanship during the season will not be invited to the WNY High School Football Awards Banquet in December. Also keep in mind that if you are ejected from a game, you automatically have to sit out the next game.
For the 2015-2016 school year, 1 million high school students including 1,954 girls played high school football.
Max Preps listed 100 teams as their top teams for 2017. Not one team was listed from New York. This demonstrated the difficulty student-athletes have from the Empire State being recruited by college football coaches.
Year Football Programs Were Founded
North Tonawanda – 1893
Williamsville East – 1975
Sweet Home – 1958
Starpoint – 1958
Kenmore East – 1959
Riverside – 1931
Williamsville South – 1897
Question: How can Doug Worthington, former St. Francis great who played at Ohio State and in the NFL not be in the St. Francis Hall of Fame?
Most Appearances Section VI Championship
Orchard Park 22
Jamestown 18
Maple Grove 18
Sweet Home 16
Randolph 15
Elicottville/Franklinville 15
Springville 14
Salamanca 14
Grand Island 13
Clarence 12
Lackawanna 11
Alden 10
Attributes Necessary to be a Great Football Player and Teammate:
Character: who you are.
Attitude: always positive.
Focus: on every play at practice and game.
Passion for the game of football.
Perseverance: able to overcome adversity.
Work Ethic: Always trying to be better.
Workout regimen: always trying to be stronger, faster, and better.
Fact: There are 24 hours in a day. That is a gift. Eight hours for sleeping, eight hours for school and what you do with the other 8 hours defines who you are.
Best Merged Program: Franklinville/Ellicottville
NFL Trivia
The heaviest position is nose tackle which averages 322 lbs.
Offensive tackles are the biggest averaging 6’6 while tight ends are next at 6’4. Running backs average 5’11.
More than 68 percent of NFL players are African American.
Of 175 cornerbacks in the league, 170 are African American.
Of 120 running backs in the league, 107 are African American.
Team Offensive MVPs
Akron: Jake Sarow
Albion: Kirk Ellison
Alden: Brian Cybulski
Allegany-Limestone: Pat Walsh
Amherst; D’Shaun Barefield
Bennett: Aaron Smith
Burgard: Tony Maple
Cassadaga Valley: Robbie Penhollow
Cattaraugus/LV: Jacob Wig
Chautauqua Lake: Devin Pope
Cheektowaga: Keshone Beal
Clarence: Jack Putney
Cleveland Hill: Aaron Wahler
Depew: Chad Biersbach
Dunkirk: Jaziah Rivera
East Aurora/Holland: Hunter Czora
Eden/North Collins: Colton Stetz
Ellicottville/Franklinville: Brock Blecha
Fredonia/Brocton/Westfield: Nico Pucci
Frontier: Tyler Bailer
Gowanda: Jiyah Mentley-Peters
Grand Island: Cam Sionko
Hamburg: Kyle Shuttlesworth
Hutch-Tech: Nasir Tarver
Iroquois: Chris PErillo
Jamestown: Drew Boggs
JFK: James Bailey
Kenmore East: D’anzo Young
Kenmore West: Andrew Fron
Lackawanna: Noble Smith
Lake Shore: Tim Fischer
Lancaster: Ryan Mansell
Lewiston-Porter: Joe Powers
Lockport: Javon Ford
Maple Grove: Nick Fabrizio
Maryvale: Connor Desiderio
McKinley: Kayier Fields
Medina/Lyndonville: Jalin Cooper
Newfane: Brandon Gross
Niagara Falls: Rodney Barnes
Niagara Wheatfield: Brian Lucinski
North Tonawanda: Marcellus Overton
Olean: Dylan Vincent
Orchard Park: Nic Bruce
Pioneer: Caleb Riordan
Portville: Brandon Murray
Randolph/Frewsburg: Trent Gray
Salamanca: Ira John
Silver Creek/Forestville: Macadam Gade Woltz
South Park: Clarence Thomas
Southwestern: Cole Snyder
Springville: Austin Lux
Starpoint: Aaron Chase
Sweet Home: Joe Torrillo/Maurice Robertson
Tonawanda: Henry Palermo
West Seneca East: Jacob Maurino
West Seneca West: Matt Myers
Williamsville East: Joe Shifflet
Williamsville North: Marquell Wells
Williamsville South: Josh Foster
Wilson: Marcel Wilson
Cardinal O’Hara: Mike Clark, Jr.
St. Francis: Retsen Daley
St. Joseph’s: Casey Kelly
Canisius: Jayce Johnson
TImon/St. Jude: Connor Dean
St. Mary’s” D’Jae Perry
