Dick Gallagher's Sidelines for Week 4

Booster Club President of the Week: Margarite Siterman, Medina

Academic Achievers of the Week:



Andrew Punford, Jamestown (95 GPA)

Nick DeLuca, Canisius (95 GPA)

Ian Joseph, Medina (101 GPA)

Jon Stevens, Clarence (96 GPA)

Top Football Complex: Hamburg

Referee of the Week: Al Fuller

Athletic Director of the Week:

Kiel Ilig, Amherst

James Graczyk, Pioneer

Top Band: Medina

Top Refreshment Stand: Iroquois

Top JV Program: Canisius

Tackling Machine: Ka’Sean Anthony, Cheektowaga

Best Voice: Noah Bieler, Orchard Park

Comedian of the Week: Riley Pastuszynski, Alden

Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Ryan Calkins

Cheerleaders of the Week: Albion

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Lancaster

Football Slogan: Sweat plus sacrifice equals success

Best Chain Crew: Lackawanna

Best Uniform: Eden/North Collins

Class Act: Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Best Fans: Maple Grove

Best Dressed Coaches: South Park

Best Game Program: Williamsville North

Top Statistician: John O’Brien, Jamestown

Best Announcer: Peter Sugg, Williamsville South

Most Loquacious: Dan Kaplan, Alden

Trainer of the Week: Bob O Malley, Williamsville South

Best Nickname: Ka’Sean “Pitbull” Anthony, Cheektowaga

Journalist of the Week: Jason Nadinski, Bee Publication

Top Assistant Coaches: St. Joe’s

Best Restaurant: Duff’s

Top Ambassador: Dennis Sarow, Connolly Cup

Top Principal: Dr. Robert Anderson, Gowanda

Most Photogenic: RJ Brandon, Canisius

Best Fan: Ken Stoldt, Section VI Football Federation

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Olean

Alumnus of the Week: Brett Kern, Grand Island

Question for the Week: Why do wrestlers make better football players?

Best Dancer: Max Giordano, Lancaster

Name for the Week: Topher Elkins, Springville

Fastest Player of the Week: Drequan Pellum, McKinley

Strongest Player of the Week: Mike Parisse, Starpoint

Tallest Player of the Week: Trent Gray, Frewsburg

Photographer of the Week: Mark Mulville, Buffalo News

Referee Nickname: Dave “Cadillac” Sobus

Most Photogenic Coach: Richie Joly, Jamestown

Superintendent of the Week: Dr. Cash Kriner, City of Buffalo

Best Team Nickname: Hutch Tech, Engineers

Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Kim Glauser, Lancaster

Top Quarterback: Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s

Top Running Back: Marquell Wells, Williamsville North

Top Wide Receiver: Chad Biersbach, Depew

Top Offensive Lineman: Mike Parisse, Starpoint

Top Defensive Lineman: Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home

Top Linebacker: Brett Betow, Lancaster

Top Defensive Back: Jared Maurino, West Seneca East

Top Kicker: Pat Cuddihy, Eden/North Collins

Most Versatile: Dylan Vincent, Olean

Nicknames:

Chad “Spunky” Biersbach, Depew

Jovanni “Megatron” Feggans, Burgard

Chad “Thunder” Dunbar, Newfane

Jayce “Boss” Johnson, Canisius

Jacob “The Jet” Maurino, West Seneca East

Jacob “Skippy” Reger, Clarence

Cody “The Enforcer” Sanford, Williamsville South

Toughest Opponents, Week 4

Southwestern at Cleveland Hill

McKinley at South Park

Maryvale vs. Burgard

Medina vs. Lackawanna

Top Passing Combinations

Ryan Mansell to Max Giordano

Treng Gray to Tyler Marchincin, Randolph/Frewsburg

Casey Kelly to Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s

Drew Boggs, to Andrew Pumford, Jamestown

Cole Snyder to Alex Card, Southwestern

Maurice Roberstson to Eric Johnson, Sweet Home

Matt Myers to Jaquan Bush, Cheektowaga

Connor Desiderio to Dylan Casey, Maryvale

James Bailey to Jordan Snyder, JFK

Joe Torrillo to Eric Johnson, Sweet Home

Javon Ford to Malik Brooks, Lockport

Jack Putney to Jacob Reger, Clarence

Josh Foster to Cody Sanford, Williamsville South

Taelon Hollamon to Taivonn Martin, McKinley

Noble Smith to London Smith, Lackawanna

Izaiah Rhim to Jalin Cooper, Medina

Bryan Cybulski to Christian Snell, Alden

Brock Blecha to Tyler Pitner, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Aaron Chase to Sam Mazzara, Starpoint

Head Coaches Nicknames

Kraig “No Punt” Kurzanski, Williamsville South

Rich “Intense” Robbins, Canisius

Jehuu “Touchdown” Caulcrick, Southwestern

Dean “Dino” Santorio, Grand Island

Don “The Voice” Bass, Niagara Falls

Tom “Mr Cool” Langworthy, Jamestown

Jason “Loquacious” Kolb, Burgard

Tim “Sparky” Delaney, South Park

Jim “Smiley” Maurino, West Seneca East

Brian “The Professor” Wilson, Depew

On September 29th, Eden/North Collins will play their first Friday Night Lights game at 7pm on their new turf field when the Raiders host Wilson in a key C North matchup. Congratulations to Marisa Fallacaro, athletic director and all others who were involved in accomplishing this tremendous complex.

St. Joe’s offer 18 sports with 42 teams. The Marauders have won 33 supremacy cups, 24 football championships, 19 basketball titles, 16 baseball championships, 35 track and field titles, 32 cross country championships, 22 soccer championships, 12 hockey state titles, and 18 state wrestling championships. Quite an impressive record.

Canisius has won 5 consecutive supremacy cups and 11 in the past 12 years. The Crusaders have won 87 championships in the past six years. What an accomplishment.

Ben Schoenle, lineman at Canisius is a class act and an excellent student-athlete. His father, Billy, was an All-WNY and All-State player at Williamsville South and also won the NYS heavyweight wrestling championship as a junior. He received a scholarship to play football for the University of Tennessee. Unfortunately, Billy was injured in a practice and never played for the team. Billy works for the town of Amherst. Ben’s uncle, Brian, was also an All-WNY and All-State player for the Billies. Brian played 4 years at Boston College. He earned a degree in pharmacy and is currently a pharmacist in East Aurora. Ben recorded 8 tackles against Timon/St. Jude.

Fastest Teams

South Park

Cheektowaga

McKinley

Maryvale

Canisius

Timon/St. Jude

Burgard

Sweet Home

Amherst

Medina

Bennett

Lackawanna

Favorite Quote: And on the 8th day, God created football.

Rivalries in WNY High School Football

Olean vs. Bradford

Albion vs. Medina

North Tonawanda vs. Tonawanda

Dunkirk vs. Fredonia

Depew vs. Lancaster

Kenmore East vs. Kenmore West

West Seneca East vs. West Seneca West

Frontier vs. Hamburg

Canisius vs. St. Joe’s

WNY Alumni Outstanding Performance

Jake Sisson, Jamestown

In 2013, the Red Raiders passed for a WNY record of 3184 yards in a season and 33 touchdowns in leading his team to a sectional championship. As a result of his performance, he earned first team All-WNY and NYS honors. He was selected recipient of the Connolly Cup and earned player of the year honors from the Buffalo News. He currently is starting QB at the University of Edinburo and is the Division II preseason QB of the year.

Best Names

Saige Constantine, Cleveland Hill

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk

Rashaun Johnson, Lackawanna

Phaybian Livingston, St. Joe’s

Kofi Osei, St. Mary’s

Keymychal Clark, Cardinal O’Hara

Concussion Rates Per Sport

The amount of sports concussions taking place for 100,000 athletic exposures is as follows:

Football 64.76%

Boy Ice Hockey 54%

Girls Soccer 33%

Boys Lacrosse 40-46%

Girls Soccer 31-35%

Boys Soccer 19.2%

Wrestling 22-23.9%

Players: Please be advised that any players displaying poor sportsmanship during the season will not be invited to the WNY High School Football Awards Banquet in December. Also keep in mind that if you are ejected from a game, you automatically have to sit out the next game.

For the 2015-2016 school year, 1 million high school students including 1,954 girls played high school football.

Max Preps listed 100 teams as their top teams for 2017. Not one team was listed from New York. This demonstrated the difficulty student-athletes have from the Empire State being recruited by college football coaches.

Year Football Programs Were Founded

North Tonawanda – 1893

Williamsville East – 1975

Sweet Home – 1958

Starpoint – 1958

Kenmore East – 1959

Riverside – 1931

Williamsville South – 1897

Question: How can Doug Worthington, former St. Francis great who played at Ohio State and in the NFL not be in the St. Francis Hall of Fame?

Most Appearances Section VI Championship

Orchard Park 22

Jamestown 18

Maple Grove 18

Sweet Home 16

Randolph 15

Elicottville/Franklinville 15

Springville 14

Salamanca 14

Grand Island 13

Clarence 12

Lackawanna 11

Alden 10

Attributes Necessary to be a Great Football Player and Teammate:

Character: who you are.

Attitude: always positive.

Focus: on every play at practice and game.

Passion for the game of football.

Perseverance: able to overcome adversity.

Work Ethic: Always trying to be better.

Workout regimen: always trying to be stronger, faster, and better.

Fact: There are 24 hours in a day. That is a gift. Eight hours for sleeping, eight hours for school and what you do with the other 8 hours defines who you are.

Best Merged Program: Franklinville/Ellicottville

NFL Trivia

The heaviest position is nose tackle which averages 322 lbs.

Offensive tackles are the biggest averaging 6’6 while tight ends are next at 6’4. Running backs average 5’11.

More than 68 percent of NFL players are African American.

Of 175 cornerbacks in the league, 170 are African American.

Of 120 running backs in the league, 107 are African American.

Team Offensive MVPs

Akron: Jake Sarow

Albion: Kirk Ellison

Alden: Brian Cybulski

Allegany-Limestone: Pat Walsh

Amherst; D’Shaun Barefield

Bennett: Aaron Smith

Burgard: Tony Maple

Cassadaga Valley: Robbie Penhollow

Cattaraugus/LV: Jacob Wig

Chautauqua Lake: Devin Pope

Cheektowaga: Keshone Beal

Clarence: Jack Putney

Cleveland Hill: Aaron Wahler

Depew: Chad Biersbach

Dunkirk: Jaziah Rivera

East Aurora/Holland: Hunter Czora

Eden/North Collins: Colton Stetz

Ellicottville/Franklinville: Brock Blecha

Fredonia/Brocton/Westfield: Nico Pucci

Frontier: Tyler Bailer

Gowanda: Jiyah Mentley-Peters

Grand Island: Cam Sionko

Hamburg: Kyle Shuttlesworth

Hutch-Tech: Nasir Tarver

Iroquois: Chris PErillo

Jamestown: Drew Boggs

JFK: James Bailey

Kenmore East: D’anzo Young

Kenmore West: Andrew Fron

Lackawanna: Noble Smith

Lake Shore: Tim Fischer

Lancaster: Ryan Mansell

Lewiston-Porter: Joe Powers

Lockport: Javon Ford

Maple Grove: Nick Fabrizio

Maryvale: Connor Desiderio

McKinley: Kayier Fields

Medina/Lyndonville: Jalin Cooper

Newfane: Brandon Gross

Niagara Falls: Rodney Barnes

Niagara Wheatfield: Brian Lucinski

North Tonawanda: Marcellus Overton

Olean: Dylan Vincent

Orchard Park: Nic Bruce

Pioneer: Caleb Riordan

Portville: Brandon Murray

Randolph/Frewsburg: Trent Gray

Salamanca: Ira John

Silver Creek/Forestville: Macadam Gade Woltz

South Park: Clarence Thomas

Southwestern: Cole Snyder

Springville: Austin Lux

Starpoint: Aaron Chase

Sweet Home: Joe Torrillo/Maurice Robertson

Tonawanda: Henry Palermo

West Seneca East: Jacob Maurino

West Seneca West: Matt Myers

Williamsville East: Joe Shifflet

Williamsville North: Marquell Wells

Williamsville South: Josh Foster

Wilson: Marcel Wilson

Cardinal O’Hara: Mike Clark, Jr.

St. Francis: Retsen Daley

St. Joseph’s: Casey Kelly

Canisius: Jayce Johnson

TImon/St. Jude: Connor Dean

St. Mary’s” D’Jae Perry

