Dick Gallagher's Playoff Notes

Dick Gallagher presents his high school football playoff notes after week 9:

Class AA Lancaster and Williamsville North did not play in the regular season.

Class A South Park and West Seneca West did not play in the regular season.

Class B Cheektowaga defeated Maryvale in the regular season.

Class C Cleveland Hill defeated Southwestern 12-0 in the regular season.

Class D Franklinville/Ellicottville defeated Maple Grove 26-6 in the regular season.

MVP and Impact Players Semi Final Games

Lancaster – Max Giordano

Williamsville North – Dylan Kelly

South Park – Donte Ridgeway

West Seneca West – Matt Myers

Cheektowaga – Keshone Beal

Maryvale – Dylan Casey

Cleveland Hill – Aaron Wahler

Southwestern – Brian Burns

Franklinville/Ellicottville – Brock Blecha

Maple Grove – Carter Russo

Maple Grove will be playing in their 7th consecutive sectional championship

Lancaster will attempt to win back to back titles for the first time.

Southwestern will play in their 5th title game since 2010.

Cleveland Hill will be playing in their 5th title game since 2010.

Maryvale’s only victory was in 1985 when the Flyers defeated Lancaster 14-7

Cheektowaga will play in their consecutive title game winning 2 and losing last year to Dunkirk.

Franklinville/Ellicottville will play in their 4th consecutive title game.

West Seneca West is playing for their first sectional football championship.

Williamsville North won their only title game in 2013, defeating Sweet Home 21-12.

Last Game in Sectional Final

Lancaster 2016

Williamsville North 2013

South Park 2015

West Seneca West (first time)

Cheektowaga 2016

Maryvale 2006

Cleveland Hill 2016

Southwestern 2016

Maple Grove 2016

Franklinville/Ellicottville 2016

Impact Players Sectional Championships

Lancaster:

Andrew Hersey

Ryan Mansell

Joe Andreessen

Ben Damiani

Williamsville North:

Joe Nusall

Scott Becht

West Seneca West:

Matt Myers

Mike Glinski

South Park:

Deabeyon Humphrey

Elijah Lewis

Cheektowaga:

Keshone Beal

Taivaughn Roach

Maryvale:

Dylan Casey

Nick Constanzo

Cleveland Hill:

Aaron Wahler

Ryan Majerowski

Southwestern:

Cole Snyder

Vinny Certo

Maple Grove:

Easton Tanner

Zak Trim

Franklinville/Ellicottville:

Brock Blecha

Griffin Chudy

Unsung Players Sectional Championship

Nicholas Meara, Lancaster

Scott Hopkins, Williamsville North

Dayquan Anderson, South Park

Josh Clifton, West Seneca West

Tariq Whitaker, Cheektowaga

Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Brian Burns, Southwestern

Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill

Carter Russo, Maple Grove

Sam Erickson, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Overall Championship Records

Lancaster 3-6

Williamsville North 1-0

South Park 1-1

West Seneca West (first time)

Cheektowaga 3-2

Maryvale 1-3

Southwestern 4-6

Cleveland Hill 7-3

Maple Grove 8-10

Franklinville/Ellicottville 1-2

Note: Before Franklinville and Ellicottville merged, they each played several times for championships. Franklinville’s record was 1 win, 2 losses while Ellicottville recorded 5 wins and 3 losses.

2017 Section VI Championships

Friday, November 3rd

Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Maple Grove 5pm

Lancaster vs. Williamsville North 8pm

Saturday, November 4th

Cleveland Hill vs. Southwestern 12pm

South Park vs. West Seneca West 6:30pm

Section V Rochester Championships

Class AA: Aquinas vs. Pittsford

Class A: Irondequoit vs. Rochester Wilson

Class B: Hornell vs. Livonia

Class C: East Rochester/Ganada vs. Cal-Mum/Byron Bergen

Class D: Clyde Savannah vs. Alexander

Back to Week 9

