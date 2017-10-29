Dick Gallagher's Playoff Notes

Dick Gallagher presents his high school football playoff notes after week 9:
Class AA Lancaster and Williamsville North did not play in the regular season.
Class A South Park and West Seneca West did not play in the regular season.
Class B Cheektowaga defeated Maryvale in the regular season.
Class C Cleveland Hill defeated Southwestern 12-0 in the regular season.
Class D Franklinville/Ellicottville defeated Maple Grove 26-6 in the regular season.
MVP and Impact Players Semi Final Games
Lancaster – Max Giordano
Williamsville North – Dylan Kelly
South Park – Donte Ridgeway
West Seneca West – Matt Myers
Cheektowaga – Keshone Beal
Maryvale – Dylan Casey
Cleveland Hill – Aaron Wahler
Southwestern – Brian Burns
Franklinville/Ellicottville – Brock Blecha
Maple Grove – Carter Russo
Maple Grove will be playing in their 7th consecutive sectional championship
Lancaster will attempt to win back to back titles for the first time.
Southwestern will play in their 5th title game since 2010.
Cleveland Hill will be playing in their 5th title game since 2010.
Maryvale’s only victory was in 1985 when the Flyers defeated Lancaster 14-7
Cheektowaga will play in their consecutive title game winning 2 and losing last year to Dunkirk.
Franklinville/Ellicottville will play in their 4th consecutive title game.
West Seneca West is playing for their first sectional football championship.
Williamsville North won their only title game in 2013, defeating Sweet Home 21-12.
Last Game in Sectional Final
Lancaster 2016
Williamsville North 2013
South Park 2015
West Seneca West (first time)
Cheektowaga 2016
Maryvale 2006
Cleveland Hill 2016
Southwestern 2016
Maple Grove 2016
Franklinville/Ellicottville 2016
Impact Players Sectional Championships
Lancaster:
Andrew Hersey
Ryan Mansell
Joe Andreessen
Ben Damiani
Williamsville North:
Joe Nusall
Scott Becht
West Seneca West:
Matt Myers
Mike Glinski
South Park:
Deabeyon Humphrey
Elijah Lewis
Cheektowaga:
Keshone Beal
Taivaughn Roach
Maryvale:
Dylan Casey
Nick Constanzo
Cleveland Hill:
Aaron Wahler
Ryan Majerowski
Southwestern:
Cole Snyder
Vinny Certo
Maple Grove:
Easton Tanner
Zak Trim
Franklinville/Ellicottville:
Brock Blecha
Griffin Chudy
Unsung Players Sectional Championship
Nicholas Meara, Lancaster
Scott Hopkins, Williamsville North
Dayquan Anderson, South Park
Josh Clifton, West Seneca West
Tariq Whitaker, Cheektowaga
Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Brian Burns, Southwestern
Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill
Carter Russo, Maple Grove
Sam Erickson, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Overall Championship Records
Lancaster 3-6
Williamsville North 1-0
South Park 1-1
West Seneca West (first time)
Cheektowaga 3-2
Maryvale 1-3
Southwestern 4-6
Cleveland Hill 7-3
Maple Grove 8-10
Franklinville/Ellicottville 1-2
Note: Before Franklinville and Ellicottville merged, they each played several times for championships. Franklinville’s record was 1 win, 2 losses while Ellicottville recorded 5 wins and 3 losses.
2017 Section VI Championships
Friday, November 3rd
Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Maple Grove 5pm
Lancaster vs. Williamsville North 8pm
Saturday, November 4th
Cleveland Hill vs. Southwestern 12pm
South Park vs. West Seneca West 6:30pm
Section V Rochester Championships
Class AA: Aquinas vs. Pittsford
Class A: Irondequoit vs. Rochester Wilson
Class B: Hornell vs. Livonia
Class C: East Rochester/Ganada vs. Cal-Mum/Byron Bergen
Class D: Clyde Savannah vs. Alexander
