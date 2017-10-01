Dick Gallagher's Observations - Week 5

HSS_2015_equip (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher provides his observations after week 5 of the high school football season:

Class D Sectional title will be Maple Grove vs Franklinville/ Ellicottville. The Titans put on a clinic at JFK winning 52-14. Brock Blecha SR QB/ LB is one of the Top players. In WNY and a player of the year contender. Titans dominated the Red Dragons but expect the championship game to be closer. Also Ty Harpers and the Wolf Pack are playing well and should be in the semi-finals.

Class C Sectional Title game should be Southwestern vs Cleveland Hill for the second consecutive year. Golden Eagles defeated Trojans in Week 4, 12-0. Trojans also lost to Dunkirk, one of the better teams in Class B. Cole Snyder will need to connect with the passing game and Alex Card at New Era Field if they expect to defeat the physical Eagles squad.

Class A Grand Island totally dominated Starpoint in Week 5 and there are 8 teams capable of winning a title with Grand Island. West Seneca West, South Park, West Seneca East, Sweet Home, Williamsville South, Starpoint, and Williamsville East. Will be fun to watch and see which 4 teams come out of Class A North for the playoffs. Vikings and Dean Santorio put on a clinic and dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides. Very impressive performance.

Class AA Spartans totally dominated Jamestown and will be a force in the playoffs. Their line play is one of their strengths. Lancaster wants what the Red Sox did when they won back to back titles for the first time. Biggest asset for the Legends is the play of their 3 top linebackers Joe Andressen, Ben Damiani and Brett Beetow. Could be the Spartans vs the Legends in the Sectional title.

Class B Teams in this class have been on a roller coaster; Alden, Medina, Olean, Depew, Pioneer, Albion and Newfane. Teams are the real deal and will be very competitive in the playoffs. Lock for playoff berths appear to be Cheektowaga, Maryvale, Dunkirk, Albion, Lackawanna, Newfane. 2 remaining berths will be from Depew, Pioneer, Medina or Alden. Matchup in Week 7 in Class B-1 between Maryvale and Cheektowaga should be a classic since both teams have speed and play smash mouth football.

