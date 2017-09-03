Dick Gallagher's Observations For Week 1

Dick Gallagher gives you his observations after week 1 of the high school football season:
South Park, McKinley, and West Seneca West will battle it out in Class A South.
Lancaster should go undefeated in winning another sectional title.
Grand Island, Sweet Home, Starpoint, and Williamsville South will battle it out in Class A North.
Top Contenders for player of the year honors include:
Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Clarence pass defense needs to improve or they could miss the playoffs.
Bennett after playing in 3 consecutive sectional championship games could struggle to make the playoffs this season.
Maple Grove and Franklinville/Ellicottville are the main contenders in Class D.
Khalil O’Neil, Shawn Johnson, and Owen Nadrowski played well for Kenmore East in their loss to Grand Island.
Clarence’s athletic complex is outstanding.
Class AA is not as strong as in past years and who will step it up to give the Legends a challenge?
Teams that could struggle include:
Tonawanda
Kenmore East
Amherst
East Aurora/Holland
Lew-Port
Roy-Hart/Barker
Eden/North Collins
Portville
Williamsville East
Williamsville North, Starpoint, Maple Grove, St. Mary’s and Cheektowaga recorded shutouts in week 1.
Offensive line of the week: Starpoint.
Visiting teams won 20 games compared to home teams with 16 victories.
4 coaches won their first games as head coach compared to 8 who lost.
Dylan Casey, Maryvale Sr. RB’s speed is awesome.
Niagara Wheatfield had an exciting win over Lockport and the Falcons will be competing for a playoff berth.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs