Dick Gallagher's Observations For Week 1

HSS8 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher gives you his observations after week 1 of the high school football season:

South Park, McKinley, and West Seneca West will battle it out in Class A South.

Lancaster should go undefeated in winning another sectional title.

Grand Island, Sweet Home, Starpoint, and Williamsville South will battle it out in Class A North.

Top Contenders for player of the year honors include:

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Clarence pass defense needs to improve or they could miss the playoffs.

Bennett after playing in 3 consecutive sectional championship games could struggle to make the playoffs this season.

Maple Grove and Franklinville/Ellicottville are the main contenders in Class D.

Khalil O’Neil, Shawn Johnson, and Owen Nadrowski played well for Kenmore East in their loss to Grand Island.

Clarence’s athletic complex is outstanding.

Class AA is not as strong as in past years and who will step it up to give the Legends a challenge?

Teams that could struggle include:

Tonawanda

Kenmore East

Amherst

East Aurora/Holland

Lew-Port

Roy-Hart/Barker

Eden/North Collins

Portville

Williamsville East

Williamsville North, Starpoint, Maple Grove, St. Mary’s and Cheektowaga recorded shutouts in week 1.

Offensive line of the week: Starpoint.

Visiting teams won 20 games compared to home teams with 16 victories.

4 coaches won their first games as head coach compared to 8 who lost.

Dylan Casey, Maryvale Sr. RB’s speed is awesome.

Niagara Wheatfield had an exciting win over Lockport and the Falcons will be competing for a playoff berth.

