Dick Gallagher's Observations After Week 7

Dick Gallagher provides his high school football observations after week 7:

The quality of football in the MSGR Martin this season is the worst in several years. Overall record is 15 wins and 25 losses with Canisius being the only school with a winning record. Crusaders are favored again to win another MMA Title. The Catholic Dioceses should take some funds from its rock initiative and have new complexes developed for Cardinal O’Hara and Timon/St. Jude. St. Francis, St Joe’s, Canisius and St. Mary’s all have nice athletic complexes. The conditions at O’Hara and Timon are deplorable and should be addressed by Diocesan administrations. Why should Hawk and Tiger students be treated as second class citizens?

Section VI Playoffs

Class AA

Lancaster is the overwhelming favorite to win a 2nd consecutive title for the first time ever. Legends’ defense is outstanding with the starters only allowing 6 points in 7 games. Joe Andreessen, Ben Damiani, Brett Beetow, and Max Giordano are All-WNY candidates and all have non-stop motors.

Williamsville North is undefeated and could play in the title game. Don’t count out Orchard Park in as some injured players are now healthy. Jack Sharp is getting better every game and Nic Bruce is an outstanding receiver. One thing for certain is whatever team wins the AA Class title will face a tough opponent in the regional against Aquinas, Victor, or Pittsford.

Class A

This will be very competitive with Grand Island, West Seneca West, Starpoint, and South Park as the favorites. The Indians with Matt Myers, Juston Glinski, Jesse Broad and Mike Glinski are strong on both sides of the ball and have one of the top candidates for player of the year honors. The Vikings are experienced, have impact playmakers in Tom Cecere, Zane Johnson, Nick Anzalone, and Cam Sionko. Their decisive victory over Starpoint was awesome and let people know they can win a title.

Sparks have speed, talent, athleticism, strong defenders, and play smash mouth football on every play. Jeremiah Sanders is a top candidate for lineman of the year honors. Deabeyon Humphrey is a solid QB and Clarence Thomas, Elijah Lewis, Devonte Fountain and Brandon Brown.

Starpoint to be competitive needs Aaron Chase to recover from his injury. Vikings dominated the Spartans with Chase but just defeated winless Lockport without their star QB. Senior RB Anthony Robinson will have to carry the load for the playoffs.

Class B

This class will be very competitive. Lackawanna’s only loss was to West Seneca West. Steelers, Warriors and Flyers all have a good shot at competing for the title with Dunkirk, Albion, and Newfane all in contention. Steelers are physical and athletic. Jakwon Ingram, Khalil Horton, Noble and London Smith are strong 2 way players. Warriors have Keshone Beal who is a dual threat and one of the top QBs in the area. Warrior defense is strong and offense is explosive. Maryvale has speed to burn with Dylan Casey, Rashad Law, Ray Blackwell and a very physical MLB nick Costanzo. Fredonia’s upset win over Dunkirk now have Marauder fans hoping for a victory over Albion who is led by Ugene Harrison and Meach Gardiner.

Newfane with Brandon Gross and Julian Nixon can be a sleeper team and Flyers better be ready for the Panthers.

Class C

Cleveland Hill and Southwestern are favorites to play in the 2nd consecutive title game but the Trojans just squeaked by Falconer/Cassadaga Valley with Robbie Penhollow and Connor Crabtree. Wilson with junior QB Steven Frerichs will be a tough out. Golden Eagles have too many weapons in Aaron Wahler, Brett Kochanski, Ryan Majerowski, Javon Thomas, and James Purpurd and is the favorite to win another sectional title. Head coach Glen Graham has 99 wins and needs one more to reach the coveted 100 win mark. Glen’s record is 99-35-0 in 14 years at the helm.

Class D



The 2 teams playing in the title are 7-0 Franklinville/Ellicottville and 6-1 Maple Grove. The Titans dominated the Red Dragons in week 3 and are the favorite to play for another championship. Brock Blecha, senior QB/LB is a strong contender for player of the year honors and should be a Connolly Cup Finalist. He is a special player, leader and class act. Griffin Chudy is a strong 2 way player. The Red Dragons junior QB recorded 412 yards of offense against Randolph/Frewsburg. Nick Fabrizio, Taige Jones, Zach Fischer and Nash Nelson are all outstanding players. Blech should be the difference for the Titans in the playoffs.

