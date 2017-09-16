Dick Gallagher's Key League Games After Week 3

Dick Gallagher gives his pick of the high school football key league games after week 3:
Week 4
Orchard Park at Williamsville North
Grand Island at Williamsville South
Lackawanna at Medina
Cheektowaga at Alden
Burgard at Maryvale
McKinley at South Park
Southwestern at Cleveland Hill
Canisius vs. St. Joe’s at New Era Field
Week 5
Williamsville North at Jamestown
South Park at Iroquois
Starpoint at Grand Island
Olean at Albion
Cheektowaga at Burgard
Week 6
Lancaster at Jamestown
South Park at West Seneca East
Grand Island at Sweet Home
Williamsville South at Starpoint
Medina at Alden
St. Joe’s at St. Francis
Week 7
Lancaster at Depew
Jamestown at Orchard Park
Hamburg at Frontier
West Seneca East at West Seneca West
Sweet Home at Williamsville South
Tonawanda at North Tonawanda
Cheektowaga at Maryvale
Medina at Albion
CV Falconer at Southwestern
Kenmore East at Kenmore West
