Dick Gallagher's Key League Games After Week 3

Cheektowaga vs. Springville (Photo: WGRZ)

Dick Gallagher gives his pick of the high school football key league games after week 3:

Week 4

Orchard Park at Williamsville North

Grand Island at Williamsville South

Lackawanna at Medina

Cheektowaga at Alden

Burgard at Maryvale

McKinley at South Park

Southwestern at Cleveland Hill

Canisius vs. St. Joe’s at New Era Field

Week 5

Williamsville North at Jamestown

South Park at Iroquois

Starpoint at Grand Island

Olean at Albion

Cheektowaga at Burgard

Week 6

Lancaster at Jamestown

South Park at West Seneca East

Grand Island at Sweet Home

Williamsville South at Starpoint

Medina at Alden

St. Joe’s at St. Francis

Week 7

Lancaster at Depew

Jamestown at Orchard Park

Hamburg at Frontier

West Seneca East at West Seneca West

Sweet Home at Williamsville South

Tonawanda at North Tonawanda

Cheektowaga at Maryvale

Medina at Albion

CV Falconer at Southwestern

Kenmore East at Kenmore West

Back to Week 3

© 2017 WGRZ-TV