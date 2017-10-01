Dick Gallagher's Honor Roll - Week 5

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's "honor roll" for week 5 of the regular season:
100 Yards Rushing
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South – 102 yards
Marquell Wells, Williamsville North – 180 yards
Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 135 yards
Clarence Thomas, South Park – 153 yards
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 124 yards
Julian Nixon, Newfane – 131 yards
Cole O’Connor, St. Francis – 123 yards
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove – 129 yards
Jaden Lofton, Cardinal Mooney – 169 yards
Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg – 116 yards
D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s – 142 yards
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 122 yards
Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 118 yards
Brian Burns, Southwestern – 110 yards
Dylan Vincent, Albion – 109 yards
Colton Stetz, Eden/North Collins – 104 yards
Caleb Riordan, Pioneer – 153 yards
Tanner Ramsey, CSP – 136 yards
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 101 yars
Rashad Law, Maryvale – 100 yards
Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park – 116 yards
Semaj Clemons, Bennett – 102 yards
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk – 123 yards
Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home – 111 yards
CJ Perillo, Iroquois – 195 yards
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 141 yards
Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk – 198 yards
200 Yards Rushing
Tom Cecere, Grand Island – 203 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Jordan Cieslelski, Depew
Alex Card, Southwestern
Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
4 TDs
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
5 TDs
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Passing Yardage
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 195 yards
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 188 yards
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 136 yards
Colson Skorka, Williamsville East – 154 yards
Ethan Herbold, Iroquois – 189 yards
Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 151 yards
James Bailey, JFK – 182 yards
Ja’kye Womack, Amherst – 153 yards
Gerritt Hinsdale, CSP – 174 yards
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 146 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 4
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 2
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 3
Colson Skorka, Williamsville East – 2
James Bailey, JFK – 2
Ja’kye Womack, Amherst – 2
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park - 2
Receptions
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park – 6
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 5
Parker Valvo, Iroquois – 5
Alec Miller, Williamsville South – 6
Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 5
Dayquan Anderson, South Park - 5
Receiving Yardage
Alex Card, Southwestern – 116 yards
McAdam Gadewoltz – 106 yards
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 144 yards
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 177 yards
Parker Valvo, Iroquois – 102 yards
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park – 98 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Alex Card, Southwestern – 2
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 2
Reese Casinelli, Newfane - 2
Field Goals
Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois – 39 yards
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park – 37 yards
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs