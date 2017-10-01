Dick Gallagher's Honor Roll - Week 5

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's "honor roll" for week 5 of the regular season:

100 Yards Rushing

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South – 102 yards

Marquell Wells, Williamsville North – 180 yards

Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 135 yards

Clarence Thomas, South Park – 153 yards

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 124 yards

Julian Nixon, Newfane – 131 yards

Cole O’Connor, St. Francis – 123 yards

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove – 129 yards

Jaden Lofton, Cardinal Mooney – 169 yards

Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg – 116 yards

D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s – 142 yards

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 122 yards

Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 118 yards

Brian Burns, Southwestern – 110 yards

Dylan Vincent, Albion – 109 yards

Colton Stetz, Eden/North Collins – 104 yards

Caleb Riordan, Pioneer – 153 yards

Tanner Ramsey, CSP – 136 yards

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 101 yars

Rashad Law, Maryvale – 100 yards

Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park – 116 yards

Semaj Clemons, Bennett – 102 yards

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk – 123 yards

Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home – 111 yards

CJ Perillo, Iroquois – 195 yards

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 141 yards

Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk – 198 yards

200 Yards Rushing

Tom Cecere, Grand Island – 203 yards

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Jordan Cieslelski, Depew

Alex Card, Southwestern

Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

4 TDs

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

5 TDs

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Passing Yardage

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 195 yards

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 188 yards

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 136 yards

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East – 154 yards

Ethan Herbold, Iroquois – 189 yards

Jayce Johnson, Canisius – 151 yards

James Bailey, JFK – 182 yards

Ja’kye Womack, Amherst – 153 yards

Gerritt Hinsdale, CSP – 174 yards

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 146 yards

Passing Touchdowns

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 4

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 2

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 3

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East – 2

James Bailey, JFK – 2

Ja’kye Womack, Amherst – 2

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park - 2

Receptions

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park – 6

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 5

Parker Valvo, Iroquois – 5

Alec Miller, Williamsville South – 6

Cody Sanford, Williamsville South – 5

Dayquan Anderson, South Park - 5

Receiving Yardage

Alex Card, Southwestern – 116 yards

McAdam Gadewoltz – 106 yards

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 144 yards

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 177 yards

Parker Valvo, Iroquois – 102 yards

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park – 98 yards

Receiving Touchdowns

Alex Card, Southwestern – 2

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 2

Reese Casinelli, Newfane - 2

Field Goals

Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois – 39 yards

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park – 37 yards

