Dick Gallagher's Game of the Week: South Park at West Seneca East

Dick Gallagher provides his high school football game of the week preview for week 6: South Park at West Seneca East.

South Park at West Seneca East

Friday, October 6th at 7pm

South Park Head Coach: Tim Delaney (53-37-0, 10 years)

West Seneca East Head Coach: Jim Maurino (74-56-0, 15 years)

South Park Key Players:

Jeremiah Sanders – OL/DL

Devonte Fountain – DB

Clarence Thomas – LB/RB

Brendan Brown – WR

Dabeyon Humphrey – QB/LB

Dayquan Anderson – WR/DB

Latrell London – DB

Dylan Farner - OL

West Seneca East Key Players:

Jared Maurino – DB

Jacob Maurino – RB

Andrew Woltz – LB

Anthony Bullis – DL

Shaun Dolac – LB

Nate Walker – OL

Phillip Leach - OL

Stats:

Sparks:

Average points per game –32

Points allowed: 42

Trojans:

Average points per game –29

Points allowed: 55

Keys to Victory:

Sparks:

Win the line of scrimmage.

Stop the run.

Avoid penalties.

Limit Jacob Maurino’s production.



Trojans:

Control the clock.

Win the turnover battle.

Shut down receivers.



Edge:



QB: Sparks

RB: Even

WR: Sparks

L: Even

Def: Even



Summary:

Last year the Trojans upset the Sparks. This game should be smash mouth football at its best. Both defenses are excellent and the offenses can be explosive. Both teams should be in the playoffs. Head coaches are successful. This game if a tossup. One major factor is playing on the grass and not the turf for the Sparks.



Dick Gallagher’s Prediction:

South Park: 14

West Seneca East: 12

