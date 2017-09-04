Dick Gallagher's Game of the Week: North Tonawanda at Grand Island

HSS_2015_Football (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher gives you his game of the week preview for week 2 of the high school football season:

North Tonawanda at Grand Island

Friday, September 8th

North Tonawanda Head Coach: Dan Troy

Grand Island Head Coach: Dean Santorio (96-55-0, 17 years)

North Tonawanda Key Players:

Rhett Stauffer – QB

Jordan Holmes – DL

Marcellus Overton – RB

Kyle McNeil – WR

Jake Meyer – DL

Trevor Bleakney – OL

Sean Ferry – DB

Charles Tripi - WR

Grand Island Key Players:

Zane Johnson – WR/DB

Frank DePalma – DE

Cam Sionko – QB

Jaquan Johnson – OL

Jay Breeden – WR

Kenny Yockey – LB

Nick Anzalone - LB

Stats:

North Tonawanda:

Average points per game –37

Points allowed: 53

Grand Island:

Average points per game –42

Points allowed: 7

Keys to Victory:

Lumberjacks:

Limit production of Sionko and Johnson.

Win turnover battle.

Favorable field position.

Control the line of scrimmage.



Vikings:

Big game from Sionko.

Avoid penalties.

Get the early lead.

Limit impact of Overton.



Edge:



QB: Grand Island

RB: Even

WR: Grand Island

L: North Tonawanda

Def: Grand Island

K: Grand Island



Summary:

Jacks scored 37 but lost against the Panthers. Defense has to play much better. Vikings scored 42 vs. Kenmore East and Sionko was on fire. Vikings at home and passing game will be tough to stop. Edge the Vikings. Note the Jacks have one of the area’s strongest and biggest lines.



Prediction:



Grand Island: 28

North Tonawanda: 14

