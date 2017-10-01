Dick Gallagher's Football Forecast Through Week 5

Dick Gallagher gives his high school football forecast through week 5:
Msgr. Martin Association
1. Canisius
2. St. Joe’s
3. St. Francis
4. St. Mary’s
5. Cardinal O’Hara
6. Timon/St. Jude
Class AA
1. Lancaster
2. Williamsville North
3. Jamestown
4. Orchard Park
5. Bennett
6. Clarence
7. Hutch-Tech
8. Niagara Wheatfield
Class A North
1. Williamsville South
2. Grand Island
3. Starpoint
4. Williamsville East
5. Sweet Home
6. Kenmore West
7. North Tonawanda
8. Kenmore East
Class A South
1. West Seneca West
2. South Park
3. West Seneca East
4. Iroquois
5. McKinley
6. Hamburg
7. Amherst
8. Lake Shore
Class B-1
1. Maryvale
2. Cheektowaga
3. Pioneer
4. Burgard
5. East Aurora/Holland
6. Lew-Port
Class B-2
1. Dunkirk
2. Albion
3. Depew
4. Olean
5. Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton
6. Springville
Class B-3
1. Lackawanna
2. Newfane
3. Medina
4. Alden
5. Tonawanda
6. Barker/Roy-Hart
Class C South
1. Southwestern
2. Falconer/CV
3. Silver Creek
4. All-Limestone
5. Gowanda/PV
Class C North
1. Cleveland Hill
2. JFK
3. Akron
4. Wilson
5. Eden/NC
Class D
1. Franklinville/Ellicottville
2. Maple Grove
3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
4. Cattaraugus/LV
5. Chautauqua Lake
6. Salamanca
7. Randolph/Frewsburg
8. Portville
