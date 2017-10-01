WGRZ
Close

Dick Gallagher's Football Forecast Through Week 5

WGRZ 11:30 AM. EDT October 01, 2017

Dick Gallagher gives his high school football forecast through week 5:

 

 

Msgr. Martin Association

1.    Canisius

2.    St. Joe’s

3.    St. Francis

4.    St. Mary’s

5.    Cardinal O’Hara

6.    Timon/St. Jude

Class AA

1.    Lancaster

2.    Williamsville North

3.    Jamestown

4.    Orchard Park

5.    Bennett

6.    Clarence

7.    Hutch-Tech

8.    Niagara Wheatfield

Class A North

1.    Williamsville South

2.    Grand Island

3.    Starpoint

4.    Williamsville East

5.    Sweet Home

6.    Kenmore West

7.    North Tonawanda

8.    Kenmore East

Class A South

1.    West Seneca West

2.    South Park

3.    West Seneca East

4.    Iroquois

5.    McKinley

6.    Hamburg

7.    Amherst

8.    Lake Shore

Class B-1

1.    Maryvale

2.    Cheektowaga

3.    Pioneer

4.    Burgard

5.    East Aurora/Holland

6.    Lew-Port

Class B-2

1.    Dunkirk

2.    Albion

3.    Depew

4.    Olean

5.    Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton

6.    Springville

Class B-3

1.    Lackawanna

2.    Newfane

3.    Medina

4.    Alden

5.    Tonawanda

6.    Barker/Roy-Hart

Class C South

1.    Southwestern

2.    Falconer/CV

3.    Silver Creek

4.    All-Limestone

5.    Gowanda/PV

Class C North

1.    Cleveland Hill

2.    JFK

3.    Akron

4.    Wilson

5.    Eden/NC

Class D

1.    Franklinville/Ellicottville

2.    Maple Grove

3.    Clymer/Sherman/Panama

4.    Cattaraugus/LV

5.    Chautauqua Lake

6.    Salamanca

7.    Randolph/Frewsburg

8.    Portville

Back to Week 5

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories