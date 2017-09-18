Dick Gallagher's Commentary: Team Size

Dick Gallagher (Photo: WGRZ)

33 schools have an increase in football players for the 2017 season. Contrary to public opinion and the concerns for safety WNY has 33 teams that have an increase this season. This is in comparison to 28 with a decrease and 9 with the same number. Overall for 70 teams there was a total decrease of 52 players. Schools with a significant increase were Gowanda and Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton with 12 each, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley with 11, Dunkirk with 9 and Maryvale with 8.

Schools with a significant decrease and a surprise was St. Francis losing 14 players, East Aurora/Holland with 12, St. Joes with 10, West Seneca East, Portville and North Tonawanda with 9 and Alden, Kenmore East and Cardinal O’Hara with 7. There were 9 schools that have the same number of players they had in 2016.

Note that when Frewsburg and Randolph merged they had 21 less players than last season.

MSGR Martin Association lost a total of 39 players and 5 of the 6 teams lost players from last year. Major point of concern is that 14 schools have 27 or less players on their roster.

Schools that had biggest increase of football players from 2016:

Gowanda +12

Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton +12

Falconer/CV +11

Dunkirk +9

Maryvale +8

CSP +7

Amherst +6

Southpark +6

Williamsville East +6

Schools that had largest decrease of football players from 2016:

St. Francis -14

East Aurora/Holland -12

West Seneca East -9

Alden -8

Barker/Roy-Hart -8

Kenmore East -8

Cardinal O’Hara -7

Albion -7

Akron -7

Eden/NC -7

Williamsville South -6

Schools with most varsity football players:

Lancaster 51

Orchard Park 49

Lockport 49

Jamestown 43

Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton 43

Cheektowaga 42

Canisius 42

Niagara Wheatfield 42

Clarence 40

Kenmore West 40

Niagara Falls 40

Schools with fewest number of football players on varsity roster:

Alden 21

Kenmore East 22

Akron 22

St. Francis 23

Timon/St. Jude 24

Silver Creek/Forestville 25

Cattaraugus/LV 25

East Aurora/Holland 26

Maple Grove 26

Sweet Home 27

Cardinal O’Hara 27

Wilson 27

Newfane 27

Bennett 27

