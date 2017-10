Dick Gallagher's Best of the Best - Week 7

HSS7 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

The following are Dick Gallagher’s picks for his best of the best after week 7 of the 2017 Western New York high school football season:

Underclassmen of the Week:

Class AA

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park

Class A North

Cam Sionko, Grand Island

Class A South

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

Class B-1

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Class B-2

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Class B-3

Jow Snyder, Newfane

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Class C North

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill

Class C South

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Class D

Tom Linson, Maple Grove

Msgr. Martin Association

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s

Dawson Tyler, St. Francis

Special Teams Players of the Week:

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Robbie McQueen, Akron

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Jareld Bailey IV, West Seneca East

Bryce Pritchard, Albion

Top Ten Defenders

Michael Glinski West Seneca West

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Meach Gardiner, Albion

Max Fleming, Frotier

Daunte Jeter, Olean

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Corey Keefe, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Brandon Windnagle, Alden

Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:

Jacob Sarow, Akron

C.J Perillo, Iroquois

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Noble Smith, Lackawanna

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Top 3 Position for Week 3

QB

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

RB

Jacob Sarow, Akron

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

WR

Justin Johnson, West Seneca West

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

OL

Nick Krause, Iroquois

Cam Walters, Williamsville North

Terrance Bass, Cheektowaga

K

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

DL

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Frank Depalma, Grand Island

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech

LB

Tivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

Brandon Windnagle, Alden

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West

DB

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Daunte Jeter, Olean

Austin Grinois, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Unsung Players

Keith Murphy, Sweet Home

Nick Kieffer, Williamsville East

Cody Fouts, Lew-Port

Keenan Ollison, Canisius

Nasir Benton, Cardinal O’Hara

Myron Pritchard, Burgard

Zach Fischer, Maple Grove

Tom Moran, Allegany Limestone

Cory Day, Iroquois

Qusar Hunt, Lockport

Josh Steff, Springville

Dylan Kmitch, Frontier

Jeeremiah Shoup, Salamanca

Sam Gioeli, Barker/Roy-Hart

Richard Ingersoll, Lancaster

Brendan Plaister, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton

Dillon Tharp, Clarence

Dick Gallagher’s Fantasy Football Team

QB Matt Myers, West Seneca West

RB C.J. Perillo, Iroquois

RB Jacob Sarow, Akron

RB Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

WR Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

WR Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

K Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Dick Gallagher’s Top Plays

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown FR ran a kickoff against the Quakers 97 yards for a TD.

Max Giordano, Lancaster SR recovered a fumble and returned it 67 yards for a TD.

Dillon Tharp, Clarence SR DB deflected a Hutch-Tech 2 point conversion attempt to spark the Red Devils win over the Engineers.

Joe Snyder, Newfane JR LB intercepted a Wilson pass and returned it for 19 yards for a TD.



Khalil Horton, Lackawanna SR DB intercepted a Roy-Hart/Barker pass 90 yards for a TD.

Back to Week 7

© 2017 WGRZ-TV