Dick Gallagher's Best of the Best - Week 4

Congratulations to these high school football players for being Dick Gallagher's "Best of the Best" after week 4 of the regular season:
Underclassmen of the Week:
Class AA
Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Class A North
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Colson Skorka, Williamsville East
Class A South
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
Class B-1
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Class B-2
Joe Pagano, Depew
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Class B-3
Jake Tomtishen, Newfane
Class C North
Steve Frerichs, Wilson
Class C South
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV
Class D
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Derek Ecklund, CSP
Msgr. Martin Association
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Ben Schoenle, Canisius
Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius
Mitch Teal, Timon/St. Jude
Special Teams Players of the Week:
Ed Bianco, Williamsville North
Justin Robinson, Albion
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Colby Sroda, Eden/North Collins
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West
Dylan Bradfield, Cattaraugus/LV
Dick Gallagher’s Fantasy Football Team:
QB – Aaron Chase, Starpoint
RB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
RB – Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown
RB – Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
WR – Max Bowden, Starpoint
WR – RJ Brandon, Canisius
K – Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius
Top Ten Defenders:
Julian Nixon, Newfane
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois
Eric Rainey, Kenmore West
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Nick Constanza, Maryvale
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Scott Becht, Williamsville North
Noble Smith, Lackawanna
Sean McGee, JFK
Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Ed Bianco, Williamsville North
Joe Jamison, Canisius
James Bailey, JFK
Unsung Players of the Week
Charles Kilgo, Amherst
Adam Patterson, Grand Island
John Milks, Kenmore West
Chad Dunbar, Newfane
Mike King, Iroquois
Drew Post, Depew
Mason Davis, Clarence
Tony Morganti, Iroquois
Malik Ward-Bratton, Lockport
James Putpura, Cleveland Hill
Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O’Hara
Asa John, Salamanca
Walter Woodarek, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Melique Straker, St. Francis
Nick Fratercangelo, Olean
Tim Longwell, Akron
Dylan Kmitch, Frontier
Branden Smith, Hamburg
Jihad Loynes, Burgard
Dalton Goldberg, CSP
Dylan Belscher, JFK
Jake Leising, Niagara-Wheatfield
Top 3 Position for Week 3
QB
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
RB
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Jacob Reger, Clarence
WR
Max Bowden, Starpoint
Chad Biersbach, Depew
Jordan Snyder, JFK
OL
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
James Desiderio, Canisius
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South
K
Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius
Jayden Schultz, Jamestown
Ed Bianco, Williamsville North
DL
Jakwon Ingram, Lackawanna
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Tom Delahoy, CSP
LB
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Julian Nixon, Newfane
DB
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Noble Smith, Lackawanna
Nick Huber, Williamsville South
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs