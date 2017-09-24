WGRZ
Dick Gallagher's Best of the Best - Week 4

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:49 AM. EDT September 24, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for being Dick Gallagher's "Best of the Best" after week 4 of the regular season: 

 

 

Underclassmen of the Week:

Class AA
Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Class A North
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Colson Skorka, Williamsville East

Class A South
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

Class B-1
Rashad Law, Maryvale

Class B-2
Joe Pagano, Depew
Ugene Harrison, Albion

Class B-3
Jake Tomtishen, Newfane

Class C North
Steve Frerichs, Wilson

Class C South
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV

Class D
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Derek Ecklund, CSP

Msgr. Martin Association
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Ben Schoenle, Canisius
Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius
Mitch Teal, Timon/St. Jude

 

Special Teams Players of the Week:

Ed Bianco, Williamsville North

Justin Robinson, Albion

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Colby Sroda, Eden/North Collins

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Dylan Bradfield, Cattaraugus/LV

 

Dick Gallagher’s Fantasy Football Team:

QB – Aaron Chase, Starpoint

RB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

RB – Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown

RB – Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

WR – Max Bowden, Starpoint

WR – RJ Brandon, Canisius

K – Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius

 

Top Ten Defenders:

Julian Nixon, Newfane

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Eric Rainey, Kenmore West

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Nick Constanza, Maryvale

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Noble Smith, Lackawanna

Sean McGee, JFK

 

Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Ed Bianco, Williamsville North

Joe Jamison, Canisius

James Bailey, JFK

 

Unsung Players of the Week

Charles Kilgo, Amherst

Adam Patterson, Grand Island

John Milks, Kenmore West

Chad Dunbar, Newfane

Mike King, Iroquois

Drew Post, Depew

Mason Davis, Clarence

Tony Morganti, Iroquois

Malik Ward-Bratton, Lockport

James Putpura, Cleveland Hill

Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O’Hara

Asa John, Salamanca

Walter Woodarek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Melique Straker, St. Francis

Nick Fratercangelo, Olean

Tim Longwell, Akron

Dylan Kmitch, Frontier

Branden Smith, Hamburg

Jihad Loynes, Burgard

Dalton Goldberg, CSP

Dylan Belscher, JFK

Jake Leising, Niagara-Wheatfield

 

Top 3 Position for Week 3

QB
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Matt Myers, West Seneca West

RB
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Jacob Reger, Clarence

WR
Max Bowden, Starpoint
Chad Biersbach, Depew
Jordan Snyder, JFK

OL
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
James Desiderio, Canisius
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South

K
Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius
Jayden Schultz, Jamestown
Ed Bianco, Williamsville North

DL
Jakwon Ingram, Lackawanna
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Tom Delahoy, CSP

LB
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Julian Nixon, Newfane

DB
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Noble Smith, Lackawanna
Nick Huber, Williamsville South

