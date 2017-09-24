Dick Gallagher's Best of the Best - Week 4

HSS6 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being Dick Gallagher's "Best of the Best" after week 4 of the regular season:

Underclassmen of the Week:

Class AA

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Class A North

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East

Class A South

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

Class B-1

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Class B-2

Joe Pagano, Depew

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Class B-3

Jake Tomtishen, Newfane

Class C North

Steve Frerichs, Wilson

Class C South

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV

Class D

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Derek Ecklund, CSP

Msgr. Martin Association

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Ben Schoenle, Canisius

Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius

Mitch Teal, Timon/St. Jude

Special Teams Players of the Week:

Ed Bianco, Williamsville North

Justin Robinson, Albion

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Colby Sroda, Eden/North Collins

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Dylan Bradfield, Cattaraugus/LV

Dick Gallagher’s Fantasy Football Team:

QB – Aaron Chase, Starpoint

RB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

RB – Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown

RB – Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

WR – Max Bowden, Starpoint

WR – RJ Brandon, Canisius

K – Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius

Top Ten Defenders:

Julian Nixon, Newfane

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Eric Rainey, Kenmore West

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Nick Constanza, Maryvale

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Noble Smith, Lackawanna

Sean McGee, JFK

Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Ed Bianco, Williamsville North

Joe Jamison, Canisius

James Bailey, JFK

Unsung Players of the Week

Charles Kilgo, Amherst

Adam Patterson, Grand Island

John Milks, Kenmore West

Chad Dunbar, Newfane

Mike King, Iroquois

Drew Post, Depew

Mason Davis, Clarence

Tony Morganti, Iroquois

Malik Ward-Bratton, Lockport

James Putpura, Cleveland Hill

Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O’Hara

Asa John, Salamanca

Walter Woodarek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Melique Straker, St. Francis

Nick Fratercangelo, Olean

Tim Longwell, Akron

Dylan Kmitch, Frontier

Branden Smith, Hamburg

Jihad Loynes, Burgard

Dalton Goldberg, CSP

Dylan Belscher, JFK

Jake Leising, Niagara-Wheatfield

Top 3 Position for Week 3

QB

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

RB

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Jacob Reger, Clarence

WR

Max Bowden, Starpoint

Chad Biersbach, Depew

Jordan Snyder, JFK

OL

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

James Desiderio, Canisius

Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South

K

Tristan Vandenberg, Canisius

Jayden Schultz, Jamestown

Ed Bianco, Williamsville North

DL

Jakwon Ingram, Lackawanna

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Tom Delahoy, CSP

LB

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Julian Nixon, Newfane

DB

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Noble Smith, Lackawanna

Nick Huber, Williamsville South

