Dick Gallagher's Best of the Best for Week 6

The following are Dick Gallagher’s picks for his best of the best after week 6 of the 2017 Western New York high school football season:
Underclassmen of the Week:
Section VI
Class AA – Jack Putney (Clarence), Jon Stevens (Clarence), Dave Perkins (Orchard Park)
Class A North – Cam Sionko (Grand Island), Aaron Chase (Starpoint)
Class A South – Ja’kye Womack (Amherst), Deabeyon Anderson (South Park)
Class B 1 – Connor Desiderio (Maryvale), Keshone Beal (Cheektowaga)
Class B 2 – Quantavis Kleckley (Dunkirk)
Class B 3 – Izaiah Rhim (Medina), William Braswell (Medina)
Class C North – Aaron Wahler (Cleveland Hill)
Class C South – Cole Snyder (Southwestern), Alex Card (Southwestern)
Class D – Easton Tanner (Maple Grove)
MSGR Martin Association – Ben Schoenle (Canisius)
Special Teams Players of the Week:
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park
Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius
Alex Card, Southwestern
Jon Stevens, Clarence
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Elijah Lewis, South Park
Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois
Dick Gallagher’s Fantasy Football Team:
QB Izaiah Rhim, Medina
RB Jacob Sarow, Akron
RB William Braswell, Medina
RB Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda
WR Jon Stevens, Clarence
WR Max Giordano, Lancaster
K Brian Strybel, Orchard Park
Top Ten Defenders:
Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois
Ray Miranda, Canisius
Vinny Certo, Southwestern
Elijah Lewis, South Park
Nick Anzalone, Grand Island
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Icar Simon, Olean
Jordan Ciesielski, Depew
John Sweat, Cheektowaga
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Nick Anzalone, Grand Island
Joel Nicholas, Canisius
Steven Frerichs, Wilson
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Jack Putney, Clarence
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Jon Stephens, Clarence
Cam Sionko, Grand Island
Top 3 Position for Week 6
QB
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Jack Putney
RB
Joel Nicholas, Canisius
Jacob Sarow, Akron
David Perkins, Orchard Park
WR
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Jon Stevens, Clarence
Marcel Wilson, Wilson
OL
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Calik Kennedy, Amherst
K
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park
Jon Stevens, Clarence
Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius
DL
Nick Anzalone, Grand Island
Ben Schoenle, Canisius
Michon Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara
LB
Vinny Certo, Southwestern
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
DB
Alexzander Bryant, Cheektowaga
Jordan Ciesielski, Depew
Alex Weakfall, Olean
Top Defensive Backs
Alek Zander Bryant, Cheektowaga
Ben Giardini, Allegany-Limestone
Brett Kochanski, Cleveland Hill
Bryan Cybulski, Alden
Cody Sanford, Williamsville South
Devonte Fountain, South Park
Dominic Thomas, St. Francis
Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park
Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Ethan Falsone, Orchard Park
Fazion Munir, Southwestern
Giovanni Gilchrist, Canisius
Jacob Reger, Clarence
Jared Maurino, West Seneca East
Joe Shifflet, Williamsville East
Jon Stevens, Clarence
Jordan Snyder, JFK
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
Kyle Shuttleworth, Hamburg
Mason Lewis, Medina
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Melique Straker, St. Francis
Nick Huber, Williamsville South
Nick Kieffer, Williamsville East
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Sam Mazzara, Starpoint
Sean Ferry, North Tonawanda
Tyrece Kristan-Johnson, Dunkirk
Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Zavon Overton, CSP
Unsung Players
Demetrius Gardner, Albion
C.J. Masters, Cardinal O’Hara
Sam Gioli, Roy-Hart/Barker
Faizon Munir, Southwestern
Chad Biersbach, Depew
Jeremiah Moss, Burgard
Nick Anzalone, Grand Island
Alex Card, Southwestern
Reynaldo Velasquez, Hutch-Tech
Ray Miranda, Canisius
Mike Hannon, Springville
Ja’kye Womack, Amherst
John Milks, Kenmore West
Vinny Certo, Southwestern
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Tyler Bailey, Frontier
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk
Nick Fratercangelo, Olean
Kanin Tanner, Orchard Park
Mike Lorenz, Williamsville South
Brett Beetow, Lacaster
Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield
Coaches of the Week
Section 6
Class AA – Paul Burgio (Clarence), Eric Rupp (Lancaster)
Class A North – Dean Santorio (Grand Island)
Class A South – Tim Delaney (South Park)
Class B 1 – Jim Duprey (Pioneer)
Class B 2 – Mike Sarratori (Dunkirk)
Class B 3 – Eric Valley (Medina)
Class C North – Bill Atlas (Wilson)
Class C South – Jehuu Caulcrick (Southwestern)
Class D – Ty Harper (Clymer/Sherman/Panama)
MSGR Martin Association – Rich Robbins (Canisius)
