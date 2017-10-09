Dick Gallagher's Best of the Best for Week 6

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

The following are Dick Gallagher’s picks for his best of the best after week 6 of the 2017 Western New York high school football season:

Underclassmen of the Week:

Section VI

Class AA – Jack Putney (Clarence), Jon Stevens (Clarence), Dave Perkins (Orchard Park)

Class A North – Cam Sionko (Grand Island), Aaron Chase (Starpoint)

Class A South – Ja’kye Womack (Amherst), Deabeyon Anderson (South Park)

Class B 1 – Connor Desiderio (Maryvale), Keshone Beal (Cheektowaga)

Class B 2 – Quantavis Kleckley (Dunkirk)

Class B 3 – Izaiah Rhim (Medina), William Braswell (Medina)

Class C North – Aaron Wahler (Cleveland Hill)

Class C South – Cole Snyder (Southwestern), Alex Card (Southwestern)

Class D – Easton Tanner (Maple Grove)

MSGR Martin Association – Ben Schoenle (Canisius)

Special Teams Players of the Week:

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius

Alex Card, Southwestern

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Elijah Lewis, South Park

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Dick Gallagher’s Fantasy Football Team:

QB Izaiah Rhim, Medina

RB Jacob Sarow, Akron

RB William Braswell, Medina

RB Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda

WR Jon Stevens, Clarence

WR Max Giordano, Lancaster

K Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

Top Ten Defenders:

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Ray Miranda, Canisius

Vinny Certo, Southwestern

Elijah Lewis, South Park

Nick Anzalone, Grand Island

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Icar Simon, Olean

Jordan Ciesielski, Depew

John Sweat, Cheektowaga

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Nick Anzalone, Grand Island

Joel Nicholas, Canisius

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Jack Putney, Clarence

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Jon Stephens, Clarence

Cam Sionko, Grand Island

Top 3 Position for Week 6

QB

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Jack Putney

RB

Joel Nicholas, Canisius

Jacob Sarow, Akron

David Perkins, Orchard Park

WR

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Marcel Wilson, Wilson

OL

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Calik Kennedy, Amherst

K

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius

DL

Nick Anzalone, Grand Island

Ben Schoenle, Canisius

Michon Dudley, Cardinal O’Hara

LB

Vinny Certo, Southwestern

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

DB

Alexzander Bryant, Cheektowaga

Jordan Ciesielski, Depew

Alex Weakfall, Olean

Top Defensive Backs

Alek Zander Bryant, Cheektowaga

Ben Giardini, Allegany-Limestone

Brett Kochanski, Cleveland Hill

Bryan Cybulski, Alden

Cody Sanford, Williamsville South

Devonte Fountain, South Park

Dominic Thomas, St. Francis

Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park

Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Ethan Falsone, Orchard Park

Fazion Munir, Southwestern

Giovanni Gilchrist, Canisius

Jacob Reger, Clarence

Jared Maurino, West Seneca East

Joe Shifflet, Williamsville East

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Jordan Snyder, JFK

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

Kyle Shuttleworth, Hamburg

Mason Lewis, Medina

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Melique Straker, St. Francis

Nick Huber, Williamsville South

Nick Kieffer, Williamsville East

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Sam Mazzara, Starpoint

Sean Ferry, North Tonawanda

Tyrece Kristan-Johnson, Dunkirk

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Zavon Overton, CSP

Unsung Players

Demetrius Gardner, Albion

C.J. Masters, Cardinal O’Hara

Sam Gioli, Roy-Hart/Barker

Faizon Munir, Southwestern

Chad Biersbach, Depew

Jeremiah Moss, Burgard

Nick Anzalone, Grand Island

Alex Card, Southwestern

Reynaldo Velasquez, Hutch-Tech

Ray Miranda, Canisius

Mike Hannon, Springville

Ja’kye Womack, Amherst

John Milks, Kenmore West

Vinny Certo, Southwestern

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Tyler Bailey, Frontier

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Nick Fratercangelo, Olean

Kanin Tanner, Orchard Park

Mike Lorenz, Williamsville South

Brett Beetow, Lacaster

Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield

Coaches of the Week

Section 6

Class AA – Paul Burgio (Clarence), Eric Rupp (Lancaster)

Class A North – Dean Santorio (Grand Island)

Class A South – Tim Delaney (South Park)

Class B 1 – Jim Duprey (Pioneer)

Class B 2 – Mike Sarratori (Dunkirk)

Class B 3 – Eric Valley (Medina)

Class C North – Bill Atlas (Wilson)

Class C South – Jehuu Caulcrick (Southwestern)

Class D – Ty Harper (Clymer/Sherman/Panama)

MSGR Martin Association – Rich Robbins (Canisius)

