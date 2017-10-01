HSS12 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

The following are Dick Gallagher’s picks for his best of the best after week 5 of the 2017 Western New York high school football season:

Underclassmen of the Week:

Class AA

Dylan Casey, Williamsville North

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

Jack Chase, Orchard Park

Class A North

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Class B-1

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

Class B-2

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Class B-3

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Ty Casinelli, Newfane

Class C North

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Class C South

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Alex Card, Southwestern

Class D

Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg

Msgr. Martin Association

D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s

CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara

Special Teams Players of the Week:

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Mitch Klima, Lancaster

Jaquees Harrison, Albion

Joshua Walsh, Cattaraugus/LV

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

Reese Casinelli, Newfane

Top Ten Defenders:

Nick Huber, Williamsville South

Dylan Blis, Depew

Joel Richard, Bennett

Miles Haynes, McKinley

Mlique Carter, Dunkirk

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Keenan Ollison, Canisius

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Mason Lewis, Medina

Truman Purslow, Maple Grove

Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Nick Huber, Williamsville South

CJ Perillo, Iroquois

Miles Haynes, McKinley

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park

Top 3 Position for Week 3

QB

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

RB

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Cj Perillo, Iroquois

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

WR

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Alex Card, Southwestern

Clayton Osborne, Williamsville East

OL

Evan Ruch, Williamsville South

Luke Szumigala, Silver Creek/Forestville

Tyler Tait, Iroquois

K

Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois

Ed Bianco, Williamsville North

Brian Strybell, Orchard Park

DL

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech

Tom Delahoy/Clymer/Sherman/Panaama

LB

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Joel Richards, Bennett

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga



DB

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Nick Huber, Williamsville South

Joe Shifflet, Williamsville East

