The following are Dick Gallagher’s picks for his best of the best after week 5 of the 2017 Western New York high school football season:
Underclassmen of the Week:
Class AA
Dylan Casey, Williamsville North
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
Jack Chase, Orchard Park
Class A North
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West
Class B-1
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga
Class B-2
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk
Class B-3
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Ty Casinelli, Newfane
Class C North
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Class C South
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Alex Card, Southwestern
Class D
Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg
Msgr. Martin Association
D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s
CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara
Special Teams Players of the Week:
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Mitch Klima, Lancaster
Jaquees Harrison, Albion
Joshua Walsh, Cattaraugus/LV
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park
Reese Casinelli, Newfane
Top Ten Defenders:
Nick Huber, Williamsville South
Dylan Blis, Depew
Joel Richard, Bennett
Miles Haynes, McKinley
Mlique Carter, Dunkirk
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Keenan Ollison, Canisius
Scott Becht, Williamsville North
Mason Lewis, Medina
Truman Purslow, Maple Grove
Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Nick Huber, Williamsville South
CJ Perillo, Iroquois
Miles Haynes, McKinley
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Brandon Gross, Newfane
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park
Top 3 Position for Week 3
QB
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
RB
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Cj Perillo, Iroquois
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West
WR
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Alex Card, Southwestern
Clayton Osborne, Williamsville East
OL
Evan Ruch, Williamsville South
Luke Szumigala, Silver Creek/Forestville
Tyler Tait, Iroquois
K
Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois
Ed Bianco, Williamsville North
Brian Strybell, Orchard Park
DL
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech
Tom Delahoy/Clymer/Sherman/Panaama
LB
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Joel Richards, Bennett
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga
DB
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Nick Huber, Williamsville South
Joe Shifflet, Williamsville East
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs