WGRZ
Close

Dick Gallagher's "Best of the Best" for Week 5

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:21 AM. EDT October 01, 2017

The following are Dick Gallagher’s picks for his best of the best after week 5 of the 2017 Western New York high school football season:

 

 

Underclassmen of the Week:

Class AA
Dylan Casey, Williamsville North
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
Jack Chase, Orchard Park

Class A North
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Class B-1
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

Class B-2
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Class B-3
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Ty Casinelli, Newfane

Class C North
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Class C South
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Alex Card, Southwestern

Class D
Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg

Msgr. Martin Association
D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s
CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara

 

Special Teams Players of the Week:

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Mitch Klima, Lancaster

Jaquees Harrison, Albion

Joshua Walsh, Cattaraugus/LV

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

Reese Casinelli, Newfane

 

Top Ten Defenders:

Nick Huber, Williamsville South

Dylan Blis, Depew

Joel Richard, Bennett

Miles Haynes, McKinley

Mlique Carter, Dunkirk

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Keenan Ollison, Canisius

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Mason Lewis, Medina

Truman Purslow, Maple Grove

 

Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Nick Huber, Williamsville South

CJ Perillo, Iroquois

Miles Haynes, McKinley

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park

 

Top 3 Position for Week 3

QB
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

RB
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Cj Perillo, Iroquois
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

WR
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Alex Card, Southwestern
Clayton Osborne, Williamsville East

OL
Evan Ruch, Williamsville South
Luke Szumigala, Silver Creek/Forestville
Tyler Tait, Iroquois

K
Dylan Giancarlo, Iroquois
Ed Bianco, Williamsville North
Brian Strybell, Orchard Park

DL
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech
Tom Delahoy/Clymer/Sherman/Panaama

LB
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Joel Richards, Bennett
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

DB
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Nick Huber, Williamsville South
Joe Shifflet, Williamsville East

Back to Week 5

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories