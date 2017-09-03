Dick Gallagher's Best of the Best After Week 1

The following are Dick Gallagher’s picks for his best of the best after week 1 of the 2017 Western New York high school football season:
Underclassmen of the Week:
Class AA – Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Class A North- Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home
Class A South – Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Class B-1 – Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Class B-2 – Nate Shuart, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton
Class B-3 – Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
Class C North – Robbie Pequeen, Alden
Class C South – Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Class D – Zach Fischer, Maple Grove
Msgr. Martin Association – Joe Jamison, Canisius
Special Teams Players of the Week:
Matt Kitcho, Wilson
Alex Card, Southwestern
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Troy Cobie, McKinley
John MaCabe, Hamburg
Christian Snell, Alden
Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Nico Haney, Lockport
Dick Gallagher’s Fantasy Football Team:
QB – Josh Foster, Williamsville South
RB – Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
RB – Christian Snell, Alden
RB – Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
WR – Robbie McQueen, Akron
WR – Cody Sanford, Williamsville South
K – Alex Card, Southwestern
Top Ten Defenders:
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Troy Coble, McKinley
Jarrett Eck, Eden/North Collins
Brendan Cimerman, Clarence
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Ian Joseph, Medina
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna
Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:
Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Josh Foster, Williamsville South
Christian Snell, Alden
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Alex Card, Southwestern
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Unsung Players of the Week
Kenyatta Huston, Canisius
Jon Stevens, Clarence
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Ian Joseph, Medina
Noble Smith, Lackawanna
Will Lacey, Williamsville South
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Nick Costanzo, Maryvale
Sam Arrington, Cleveland Hill
Coaches of the Week
Class AA – Eric Rupp, Lancaster
Class A North – Rich Lowe, Sweet Home
Class A South – Brian Hillery, McKinley
Class B-1 – Jeff Buccieri, Maryvale
Class B-2 – Mike Sarratori, Dunkirk
Class B-3 – Eric Valley, Medina
Class C North – Bill Atlas, Wilson
Class C South – Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern
Class D – Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Cheerleaders of the Week - Medina
Varsity
Bobbiesque Fearby
Morgan Greco
Alexis Hinman
Alexis Jones
Madeline Kraus
Ashton Laird
Verronika McClary
Alexandria Strong
Meadow Washak
JV
Lillian Alberi
Katie Clark
Mia Dennard
Regan Doel
Nashanti Fuentes
Gianna Greco
Alexis Maron
Jesselle Miller
Samantha Nottingham
Haven Suarez
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs