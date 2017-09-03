Dick Gallagher's Best of the Best After Week 1

Grand Island Kenmore East Football

The following are Dick Gallagher’s picks for his best of the best after week 1 of the 2017 Western New York high school football season:

Underclassmen of the Week:

Class AA – Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Class A North- Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home

Class A South – Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Class B-1 – Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Class B-2 – Nate Shuart, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton

Class B-3 – Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Class C North – Robbie Pequeen, Alden

Class C South – Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Class D – Zach Fischer, Maple Grove

Msgr. Martin Association – Joe Jamison, Canisius

Special Teams Players of the Week:

Matt Kitcho, Wilson

Alex Card, Southwestern

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Troy Cobie, McKinley

John MaCabe, Hamburg

Christian Snell, Alden

Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Nico Haney, Lockport

Dick Gallagher’s Fantasy Football Team:

QB – Josh Foster, Williamsville South

RB – Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

RB – Christian Snell, Alden

RB – Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

WR – Robbie McQueen, Akron

WR – Cody Sanford, Williamsville South

K – Alex Card, Southwestern

Top Ten Defenders:

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Troy Coble, McKinley

Jarrett Eck, Eden/North Collins

Brendan Cimerman, Clarence

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Ian Joseph, Medina

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna

Dick Gallagher’s Elite 11:

Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Christian Snell, Alden

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Alex Card, Southwestern

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s

Unsung Players of the Week

Kenyatta Huston, Canisius

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Ian Joseph, Medina

Noble Smith, Lackawanna

Will Lacey, Williamsville South

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Nick Costanzo, Maryvale

Sam Arrington, Cleveland Hill

Coaches of the Week

Class AA – Eric Rupp, Lancaster

Class A North – Rich Lowe, Sweet Home

Class A South – Brian Hillery, McKinley

Class B-1 – Jeff Buccieri, Maryvale

Class B-2 – Mike Sarratori, Dunkirk

Class B-3 – Eric Valley, Medina

Class C North – Bill Atlas, Wilson

Class C South – Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern

Class D – Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Cheerleaders of the Week - Medina

Varsity

Bobbiesque Fearby

Morgan Greco

Alexis Hinman

Alexis Jones

Madeline Kraus

Ashton Laird

Verronika McClary

Alexandria Strong

Meadow Washak

JV

Lillian Alberi

Katie Clark

Mia Dennard

Regan Doel

Nashanti Fuentes

Gianna Greco

Alexis Maron

Jesselle Miller

Samantha Nottingham

Haven Suarez

