Dick Gallagher's 7 Things You Need to Know After Week 1

Orchard Park is not the team that dominated Class AA for years. The Quakers lost 4 games last season and graduates 21 seniors. Could be a long season for the Quakers.

Williamsville South with only 26 players dominated Clarence; who didn’t help themselves with 6 turnovers. The Billies should be 3-0 when they host Grand Island in Week 4. Cody Sanford, Jemelle Jones, Alex Miller and Josh Foster are impact players.

Sweet Home after 2 losing seasons are back with a new Head Coach, Rich Lowe, and excellent athletic talent in Maurice Robertson, Dylan McDuffie and Eric Johnson. Panthers will be a force in Class A North and will compete for a Sectional title.

Matt Meyers, West Seneca West Senior QB, got the Indians off to a great start. With a convincing win over Amherst by scoring 54 points, the Indians will compete for league sectional titles. Games with McKinley and week 2 and West Seneca East will be important for the Indians. If they defeat the Macks, they could go undefeated in the regular season.

Canisius continues as one of the top teams in the state, defeating Section V powerhouse Pittsford. Wouldn’t be surprised if the Crusaders are ranked first in Class AA in the state poll and they have outstanding coaches and tremendous talent. The team is lead by Johnson, Huston, Jamison, Currell and Vanderberg. They have a tough schedule but they have an excellent shot at another local and state title.

McKinley was 6-3 last year in Brian Hillery’s first season. Macks dominated and upset Orchard Park and will be a force in Class A South. Miles Haynes, Kalyer Fields and Troy Coble will have the Macks competing for the league and sectional titles.

Lancaster dominated Bennett and were leading the Tigers 42-0 at halftime. Legends have 51 players and have top skill players in Ryan Mansell, Answer Hersey, Max Giordano and a strong defense led by Brett Beetow, Joe Andreesen, Ben Damiani and Jacob Michaelski.

