Dick Gallagher's 4 Things You Need To Know After Week 3

Dick Gallagher gives you his 4 things you need to know after week 3 of high school football:

Lancaster is the class of AA as the Legends dominated Orchard Park with an outstanding defensive performance led by Joe Andreessen, Brett Beetow, and Ben Damiani. The only negative was that the passing game wasn’t in sync as it was in the first 2 games. Andrew Hersey also proved he is one of the top RBs in the area, rushing for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns. The only team with a chance of defeating Lancaster in the regular season is in week 6 when the Legends travel to Jamestown.

Starpoint, West Seneca West, Sweet Home, Grand Island, South Park, and West Seneca East will be competing for the Class A sectional title. All 6 teams have outstanding talent, speed, and play smash mouth football.

Newfane’s surprise upset over Medina could very well cos the Mustangs a playoff berth. Dunkirk, Cheektowaga, Maryvale, Burgard, and Lackawanna are the favorites in Class B.



Franklinville/Ellicottville’s dominating win over Maple Grove was the first Section VI loss for the Red Dragons in 4 years. The Titans are the real deal and the favorite to win the Class D sectional title. Brock Blecha is a top contender for player of the year honors.

