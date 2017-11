Defensive Players of the Week - Week 10

HSS_2015_Football (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named Dick Gallagher's defensive players of the week for week 10:

Chris Diem, Cleveland Hill

DJae Perry, St. Mary’s

Cameron Walter, Williamsville North

Reilly Wood, St. Joe’s

Vinny Catanzaro, Williamsville North

Samuel Kline, St. Joe’s

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Vinny Certo, Southwestern

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

James Purpura, Cleveland Hill

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Jacob Michalski, Lancaster

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West

Nick Knowles, West Seneca West

Elijah Lewis, South Park

Deon Burnett, South Park

Carter Russo, Maple Grove

Zach Trim, Maple Grove

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Eliicottville

Sam Erickson, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Steven Rowland, Franklinville/Ellcottville

Ka’Sean Anthony, Cheektowaga

Nick Costanzo, Maryvale

Alexzander Bryant, Cheektowaga

Dylan Casey, Maryvale



Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

