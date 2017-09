Defensive Players of the Week for Week 3

Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected by Dick Gallagher as defensive players of the week:

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Peyton Moreland, Dunkirk

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Darnell Butts, Dunkirk

Kasean Knyter, Akron

R Utley, Lake Shore

Jacob Siska, Akron

Seth Penn, Lake Shore

Tim Longwell, Akron

Manhattan King, Jamestown

Julian Nixon, Newfane

Kanin Tannter, Jamestown

Claeb Auernhamer, Newfane

Joshua Cooper, Lockport

Mike Ziegler, Niagara Wheatfield

Henry Antoine, Lockport

Jake DeWolf, Niagara Wheatfield

Noah Turzillo, Jamestown

Josh Thibeault, Niagara Wheatfield

Gavin Bowen, Jamestown

Erick Rainey, Kenmore West

Jason Robillard, Lockport

Dominic Brown, Kenmore West

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Alexzander Bryant, Cheektowaga

Tom Moran, Allegany-Limestone

John Sweat, Cheektowaga

Rylie Miller, Southwestern

KaSean Anthony, Cheektowaga

Faizon Munir, Southwestern

Nick Fabrrizio, Maple Grove

Taige Jones, Maple Grove

David Brown, Maple Grove

Patrick Walsh, Allegany-Limestone

Tristan Gillette, Salamanca

Nick Burroughs, Salamanca

Wyatt Sluga, CSP

Andrew Bernard, Randolph/Frewsburg



Mark Mammosser, Randolph/Frewsburg

Back to Week 3

© 2017 WGRZ-TV