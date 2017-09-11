WGRZ
Connolly Cup Nominees- Week 2

September 11, 2017

CONNOLLY CUP NOMINEES- WEEK 2 

 

 

 

Jacob Maurino- West Seneca East

Josh Brooks- Starpoint

Aaron Chase- Starpoint

Connor Desiderio- Maryvale

Chad Dunbar- Newfane

Logan Klice- Alleghany- Limestone

Justin Johnson- West Seneca West 

Tony Maple- Burgard

Caleb Maloney- Gowanda/Pine Valley

Ryan Mansell- Lancaster 

Dylan McDuffie- Sweet Home

C.J. Perillo- Iroquois

Devin Pope- Chautauqua Lake

Cam Slonko- Grand Island

Aaron Smith- Bennett

Dylan Vincent- Olean

