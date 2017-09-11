CONNOLLY CUP NOMINEES- WEEK 2
Jacob Maurino- West Seneca East
Josh Brooks- Starpoint
Aaron Chase- Starpoint
Connor Desiderio- Maryvale
Chad Dunbar- Newfane
Logan Klice- Alleghany- Limestone
Justin Johnson- West Seneca West
Tony Maple- Burgard
Caleb Maloney- Gowanda/Pine Valley
Ryan Mansell- Lancaster
Dylan McDuffie- Sweet Home
C.J. Perillo- Iroquois
Devin Pope- Chautauqua Lake
Cam Slonko- Grand Island
Aaron Smith- Bennett
Dylan Vincent- Olean
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs