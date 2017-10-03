Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 5

HSS_2015_1 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being nominated as Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy nominees for week 5:

Trench Trophy Nominees

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech

Thomas Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Connor Hill, Newfane

Jordan Holmes, North Tonawanda

Carter Post, Depew

Zak Trim, Maple Grove

Connolly Cup Nominees

Thomas Cecere, Grand Island

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Devaun Farnham DeJesus, Dunkirk

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Marquel Wells, Williamsville North

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois

Bryce Pritchard, Albion

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East

Clarence Thomas, South Park

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Ka’kye Womack, Amherst

Tom Galfo, Silver Creek/Forestville

