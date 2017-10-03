Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 5

Congratulations to these high school football players for being nominated as Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy nominees for week 5:
Trench Trophy Nominees
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech
Thomas Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Connor Hill, Newfane
Jordan Holmes, North Tonawanda
Carter Post, Depew
Zak Trim, Maple Grove
Connolly Cup Nominees
Thomas Cecere, Grand Island
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Devaun Farnham DeJesus, Dunkirk
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Brandon Gross, Newfane
Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Marquel Wells, Williamsville North
C.J. Perillo, Iroquois
Bryce Pritchard, Albion
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park
Colson Skorka, Williamsville East
Clarence Thomas, South Park
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Ka’kye Womack, Amherst
Tom Galfo, Silver Creek/Forestville
