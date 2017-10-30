Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 9

Congratulations to these high school football players for being nominated as Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees after week 9:
Connolly Cup Nominees:
Bryan Ball, West Seneca West
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Zach Fisher, Maple Grove
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Gerrit Hinsdale, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Wake Kless, Pioneer
Latrell London, South Park
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Christian Snell, Alden
Cole Snyder, Southwest
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Paul Woods, Canisius
Trench Trophy Nominees:
Terrance Bass, Cheektowaga
Derek Biscaro, Pioneer
David Hallmark, Silvercreek-Forestville
John Lapiana, Lancaster
Colin Melquist, Southwestern
Mike Parisse, Starpoint
