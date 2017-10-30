Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 9

HSS_2015_equip2 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being nominated as Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees after week 9:

Connolly Cup Nominees:

Bryan Ball, West Seneca West

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Zach Fisher, Maple Grove

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Gerrit Hinsdale, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s

Wake Kless, Pioneer

Latrell London, South Park

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Christian Snell, Alden

Cole Snyder, Southwest

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Paul Woods, Canisius

Trench Trophy Nominees:

Terrance Bass, Cheektowaga

Derek Biscaro, Pioneer

David Hallmark, Silvercreek-Forestville

John Lapiana, Lancaster

Colin Melquist, Southwestern



Mike Parisse, Starpoint

Back to Week 9

© 2017 WGRZ-TV