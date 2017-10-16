Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 7

Dick Gallagher presents the Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy nominations for week 7 of high school football:
Connolly Cup Nominees:
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
Luke Chapman, Olean
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Brandon Gross, Newfane
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
C.J. Perillo, Iroquois
Caleb Stewart, Kenmore West
Trench Trophy Nominees:
Manny Al-Hemyari, Cleveland Hill
Jake Calo, Lancaster
Brad Currell, Canisius
Vinny Draper, West Seneca West
Rashad Greene, Niagara Falls
Kiar Parker, Cheektowaga
