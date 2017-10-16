WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 7

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 2:11 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

Dick Gallagher presents the Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy nominations for week 7 of high school football: 

 

 

Connolly Cup Nominees:

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Luke Chapman, Olean

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois

Caleb Stewart, Kenmore West

Trench Trophy Nominees:

Manny Al-Hemyari, Cleveland Hill

Jake Calo, Lancaster

Brad Currell, Canisius

Vinny Draper, West Seneca West

Rashad Greene, Niagara Falls

Kiar Parker, Cheektowaga

Back to Week 7

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories