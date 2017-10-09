Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 6

HSS6 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees for week 6:

Connolly Cup Nominees:

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Brendan Gawel, Starpoint

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Ben LeKeuneu, Nichols

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda

Joe Pagano, Depew

Bryce Pritchard, Albion

Jack Putney, Clarence

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Dawson Tyger, St. Francis

Trench Trophy Nominees:

Jadd Dolegala, St. Francis

Mathew Lange, Wilson

Phil Leach, West Seneca East

Noah Turzillo, Jamestown

Cameron Walter, Williamsville North

Tariq Whitaker, Cheektowaga

