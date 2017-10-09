Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 6

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees for week 6:
Connolly Cup Nominees:
Steven Frerichs, Wilson
Brendan Gawel, Starpoint
Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park
Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Ben LeKeuneu, Nichols
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda
Joe Pagano, Depew
Bryce Pritchard, Albion
Jack Putney, Clarence
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Dawson Tyger, St. Francis
Trench Trophy Nominees:
Jadd Dolegala, St. Francis
Mathew Lange, Wilson
Phil Leach, West Seneca East
Noah Turzillo, Jamestown
Cameron Walter, Williamsville North
Tariq Whitaker, Cheektowaga
