Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected at Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees for week 3:
Connolly Cup Nominees:
Scott Becht, Williamsville North
Chad Biersbach, Depew
Charlie Brunning, Roy-Hart/Barker
Thomas Cecere, Grand Island
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Nathan Murdie, Kenmore East
Erick Rainey, Kenmore West
Tanner Ramsey, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home
Bryce Rowe, Chautauqua Lake
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Joey Shifflet, Williamsville East
Colson Skorka, Williamsville East
Kyle Shuttlesworth, Hamburg
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Trench Trophy Nominees:
Alex Buckley, Lake Shore
Brad Claycomb, West Seneca West
Jalen Johnson, Bennett
Will McGennis, Canisius
Sal Sperrazza, West Seneca East
Jack Valey, Williamsville East
