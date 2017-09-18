WGRZ
Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees for Week 3

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 11:16 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected at Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees for week 3: 

 

 

Connolly Cup Nominees:

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Chad Biersbach, Depew

Charlie Brunning, Roy-Hart/Barker

Thomas Cecere, Grand Island

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Nathan Murdie, Kenmore East

Erick Rainey, Kenmore West

Tanner Ramsey, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home

Bryce Rowe, Chautauqua Lake

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Joey Shifflet, Williamsville East

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East

Kyle Shuttlesworth, Hamburg

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

 

Trench Trophy Nominees:

Alex Buckley, Lake Shore

Brad Claycomb, West Seneca West

Jalen Johnson, Bennett

Will McGennis, Canisius

Sal Sperrazza, West Seneca East

Jack Valey, Williamsville East

