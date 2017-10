Coach Updates - Week 7

HSScoach (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher brings you his high school football coach updates after week 7 of the regular season:

New Head Coaches Record After Week 7

Adam Krenning, Albion 6-1

Rich Lowe, Sweet Home 5-2

Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East 4-3

Rob Pitzonka, Iroquois 5-2

Greg Sherlock, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton 3-4

Paul Burgio, Clarence 4-3

Rich Morton, Chautauqua Lake 2-4

Don Baker, Barker/Roy-Hart 1-6

Dan Troy, North Tonawanda 3-4

John Swinuich, East Aurora/Holland 0-7

Matt Bradshaw, Lew-Port 1-6

Joe Licata, Timon/St. Jude 0-6

Coach of the Year Candidates After Week 7

Rich Robbins, Canisius

Eric Rupp, Lancaster

Mike Mammoliti, Williamsville North

Al Cavagnaro, Starpoint

Tim Delaney, South Park

Mike Vastola, West Seneca West

Mike Fatta, Cheektowaga

Adam Tardif, Lackawanna

Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill

Chuck Nagel, Newfane

Dean Santorio, Grand Island

Coaches of the Week

Class AA

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Jacob Reger, Clarence

Class A North

Dean Santorio, Grand Island

Rich Lowe, Grand Island

Class A South

Mike Vastola, West Seneca West

Tim Delaney, South Park

Class B-1

Jim Duprey, Pioneer

Mike Fatta, Cheektowaga

Class B-2

Greg Sherlock, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton

Adam Krenning, Albion

Class B-3

Chuck Nagel, Newfane

Adam Tardiff, Lackawanna

Class C North

Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill

Class C South

Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern

Class D

Brent Brown, Randolph/Frewsburg

Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

MSGR Martin Association

Jerry Smith – St. Francis

