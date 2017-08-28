Coach Profile - Ty Harper, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football coach profile on Ty Harper who coaches for Clymer/Sherman/Panama:

Name: Ty Harper

High School: Fredonia

College: St. John Fischer

Family: Lauren (wife), Colt (son), Tanleigh (step daughter)

Likes: sports, movies, spending time with family

Pet Peeves: People that talk too much.

Hobbies: Working in the yard

Years Coaching: 10 years. This will be my 4th as a head coach.

Record: 8-17 as a head coach. 7-10 at CSP.

Favorite Movie: The Departed and the Big Lebowski

Favorite TV Shows: D Suits and The Goldbergs

Favorite Foods: Pizza, Pasta, and Steak

Future Plans: Teach and coach as long as I can.

Football Career Highlights: -

Playing in the Kensington Lions Game as a senior in 2004.

Playing in the D3 Final 4 at Fisher in 2006.

Favorite NFL Player: Fred Jackson/Thurman Thomas

Favorite College Coach: Jim Harbaugh

How do you prepare for a game?

Watch our opponent’s film and create a game plan trying to put our best guys in positions to make big plays.

Why did you enter the coaching field?

To have a positive impact on the lives of young men through the game of football.

What brings you the most satisfaction in coaching?

Seeing a player or team reach their full potential.

What is your biggest thrill coaching?

When our team does something that most others think we can’t do.

What games do you remember the most?

As a head coach, beating Randolph 41-6 in 2016. As an assistant, Sherman beating Westfield the week after Westfield had beaten Southwestern in 2012.

What do you expect from a player?

Their best effort all of the time.

How much longer do you plan to coach?

As long as my wife will let me.

What was the best team you have coached?

As head coach of CSP in 2016, won 5 games and the D Bowl.

As assistant coach in 2012 of Sherman Ripley, won the league title (DD league).

Who is your mentor?

Chris Payne. He’s my defensive coordinator. He was the head coach at Panama for almost 20 years. He’s a great football coach and a good friend.

Back to Coaches and Players

© 2017 WGRZ-TV